Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Ainsworth Motors - Ainsworth / Nebraska

Visit Ainsworth Motors online at www.ainsworthmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 402-387-1681 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTNW21P23EB82366

Stock: AO21

Certified Pre-Owned: No