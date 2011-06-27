  1. Home
2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive towing capabilities, wide range of configurations, refined ride quality.
  • Numb and slow steering
  • interior is getting a bit dated.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With an ideal mix of power, brawn and refinement, the 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 Ford F-250 represents the entry-level Super Duty, but don't think for a second that it is not up to very demanding tasks. The 2011 F-250 features new exterior styling to go along with its increased ability to get the job done. Behind the blocky grille is space for the choice of two new V8 engines -- a 6.2-liter gasoline mill or a stout 6.7-liter "PowerStroke" turbodiesel. The big diesel will certainly be the engine of choice for the majority of owners who plan on towing trailers or equipment, as it churns out an impressive 800 pound-feet of torque. This kicks the F-250's towing capacity up to 16,500 pounds for fifth-wheel applications.

We're also duly impressed by the Super Duty's flexibility that allows it to be configured for a variety of uses -- from a down-and-dirty work truck to a luxurious hauler. Also noteworthy is the increased fuel economy and lower emissions from the diesel power plant. Regardless of which route you choose, you'll also be treated to class-leading refinement, comfort and capabilities that set the benchmark for other manufacturers to follow.

Choosing a heavy-duty truck these days is tough, however, especially with the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD and GMC Sierra twins also receiving a redesign this year and the 2011 Ram 2500 still benefiting from its own update last year. You're certainly not going to go wrong with any of these trucks, so much of your choice will come down to brand preference and pricing. But we think quite highly of the 2011 Ford F-250 and certainly give a strong recommendation.

2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty models

The 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty is available as a regular cab, SuperCab (extended cab) or crew cab body style. The SuperCab features two smaller rear-opening rear doors, while the crew cab has four full-size doors. SuperCab and crew cab models are available with either a short (6.75-foot) or long (8-foot) bed, but the regular cab model is only available with the long bed.

Buyers may choose among four trim levels: the base XL, XLT, Lariat and King Ranch. The Lariat is available on SuperCab and crew cab models, while the King Ranch is only offered with the crew cab. The XL is the workhorse of the stable, with standard equipment that includes 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and bumpers, manual-telescoping trailer tow mirrors, air-conditioning, vinyl floor coverings and upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker AM/FM radio.

Stepping up to the XLT will add a chrome grille and bumpers, heated outside mirrors, cast-aluminum wheels, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry, an integrated trailer brake controller, a carpeted floor, cloth seats, lockable second-row under-seat storage with a power point and a four-speaker stereo with CD/MP3 player and auxiliary audio jack.

The Lariat trim level adds foglights, power-telescoping mirrors, rear parking sensors, 18-inch wheels, a power rear sliding window, chrome tubular step bars, dual-zone automatic climate control and upgraded interior upholstery. Also standard is a 4.2-inch LCD multifunction screen, wood grain trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals, leather seats, a middle front seat that converts into a center console, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, the Ford Sync voice activation system and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio.

The range-topping King Ranch piles on power-folding mirrors, two-tone paint, a body-colored grille with chrome insert, unique exterior and interior badging, remote start, upgraded Chapparal leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, driver seat memory and a rearview camera.

Some features on the Lariat and King Ranch trims are available on the XL and XLT models. Other add-ons (depending on trim level) include 20-inch wheels, a stowable bed extender, a transmission power take-off (for powering accessories like snow plows), heavy-duty alternators, fifth-wheel mounting points (compatible with Reese hitch units), roof clearance lights, a spray-in bedliner, a sunroof, integrated accessory switches and a hard-drive-based navigation system.

The available Ford Work Solutions package is offered on XL and XLT models and adds an in-dash computer that is customizable to suit commercial users and fleets. Also available is the FX4 Off-Road package that includes an electronic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, underbody skid plates and Rancho shock absorbers.

2011 Highlights

The Ford F-250 Super Duty has been redesigned for 2011, with new exterior styling, new gas and diesel engines, a six-speed automatic transmission, and many new standard and optional features.

Performance & mpg

Buyers of the 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty are given the choice of either a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 or an optional 6.7-liter diesel-fueled V8. The gas engine produces 385 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. Early F-250 models with the diesel made 390 hp and 735 lb-ft; this was later upgraded to 400 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque. Ford says the upgrade can be applied to the early-built models for free at any Ford dealership. Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and can be had in rear-wheel- or four-wheel-drive variants.

Properly equipped, the F-250 Super Duty can tow up to 14,000 pounds with a conventional trailer setup. When configured for fifth-wheel towing, that figure jumps to 16,500 pounds. Maximum payload capacity tops out at 4,050 pounds.

Safety

The 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, hill launch assist, side and side curtain airbags and an SOS post-crash alert system. An integrated trailer brake controller is standard on XLT and higher models, while the Lariat trim level adds rear parking sensors and power-adjustable pedals. A rearview camera is optional on the XLT and Lariat and standard on the King Ranch model.

Driving

We were already impressed with the 2010 Super Duty's ride and comfort, and the 2011 Ford F-250 has managed to impress us even further. Compared to the competition, the Ford Super Duty line is noticeably quieter, with wind and road noise pleasantly silenced. Even the trademark diesel clatter has been reduced to barely detectable levels. As with any heavy-duty pickup, the ride can be a bit jittery when unloaded, but the F-250 remains well-mannered over the rough stuff. The chief downside to the Ford's dynamics is the steering, which feels numb and is slow compared to its more agile rivals.

Towing is a big part of the Super Duty's capabilities, and the new 6.7-liter PowerStroke diesel will likely be the engine of choice. Even when lugging a 10,000-pound trailer up a steep grade, the diesel climbs with ease -- never laboring or hunting among gears. Drivers may also selectively lock out higher gears to ensure optimal towing prowess. Descending is also made simple thanks to a well-managed automatic transmission that seems to select just the right gear at the right time.

Interior

Most of the 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty's interior carries over from the previous model, featuring a blocky, industrial theme. Compared to the offerings from Dodge and GM, the Ford's cabin is beginning to look a little long in the tooth. Hard plastics abound throughout the interior on lower trim levels, but are on par or better than other trucks in this segment. Opting for the Lariat or King Ranch models will add a decidedly upscale experience with rich leather and added amenities.

New for 2011, the F-250 adds a lockable bin under an available front center bench seat, which also folds to serve as an armrest. Another lockable bin is located under the rear seats that can easily accommodate longer items (like a hunting rifle) and also features a 12-volt power point. Another nifty addition is a 4.2-inch LCD multifunction display placed in the instrument panel. This display allows the driver to customize settings and relays trip computer, fuel economy, towing and off-road information.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

5(70%)
4(15%)
3(5%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.4
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I have on Intermittent problem
2011xltfx4,12/09/2010
I have a 2011 F250 with 2300 miles on it and everything is good except like everyone I would like better that 12.8 MPG. The probelm that I am having is that when I leave from work I have to get to 55 mph right away and on 6 occations (not really pushing it hard) the truck shifts to 2nd and then shifts back to 1st and it feels like it died. This never happens anywhere else. I don't think that it is hurting anything as long as I don't over rev the engine but I am going to attempt to get it fixed. I wonder if antone else has had this problem.
Shortbed non hitch capable
greek,05/05/2010
Just found out after buying a 60,000 dollar 2011 superduty that i cannot mount any 5th wheel or goose neck hitch at this time. on a short bed this is through my dealership talking to ford engineers. they are working on the problem. please alert potential buyers now.
Love my truck!!
awesomeford,04/26/2014
Have purchased a 2004 dodge ram, and 2007 and 2009 chevy silverado and they spent more time in the shop than time on the road. Frankly they were cheap junk. I bought my 2011 and havent had one bit of trouble even tho i was worried about the 6.2 gas engine. The truck pulls my 9,300 lbs camper without any problems. Was concerned about gas milage but its a heavy duty truck which has pulled everything that i have put behind it without any problems! stylish, comfortable and from my past....clearly the best truck on the market!
Amazing Power
7.6 Powerstroke,11/02/2010
Purchased a 2011 crew cab Lariat with the new 6.7 power stroke. I have put 2500 miles on it so far. Just pulled my 40' fifth wheel on a 300 mile trip. The total weight with trailer and truck was 24,400 lbs. Averaged 10 mpg, the pulling power was amazing as was the new transmission. I set the Cruise at 70 mph and it held it with no problem, very little shifting. My last truck was a 6.0 with a power chip, the new truck wins hands down! The mileage empty is not as good as I had hoped, it gets 16-17 mpg with the Cruise set at 80. I know a few people with these trucks, they will not get the 22+ that people are talking about. Overall a powerful, comfortable truck that drives amazing.
See all 34 reviews of the 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty features & specs

More about the 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty
More About This Model

Heavy-duty trucks are often the most expensive tool in a worker's arsenal. These pickups aren't for some urbanite trying to look rugged -- these trucks are meant to get the job done. Among heavy-duty pickups, the 2011 Ford F-Series Super Duty line reigns supreme. Not just when you look at its market share, either. No, the Super Duty is top dog because of its wide-ranging capabilities.

Towing, hauling, fording streams and climbing peaks are the Super Duty's core strengths, and at its limit, the big bad Ford is hard to beat. On top of all this, the newly redesigned lineup also delivers unexpected refinement, surprisingly good fuel economy and options to fit every worker -- from ranch hand to company owner. Most of these improvements are thanks in no small part to the all-new 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine that has (hopefully) exorcised the demons of PowerStrokes past.

Naturally, the 2011 Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks are challenged by the usual competitors. The Chevrolet Silverado HD (also redesigned for 2011) and its GMC Sierra clones, along with the Dodge Ram heavies are the only trucks that even approach the Ford's qualifications.

Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL is priced between $8,995 and$27,995 with odometer readings between 64066 and311374 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT is priced between $16,995 and$27,189 with odometer readings between 92914 and205534 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $28,999 and$29,500 with odometer readings between 106419 and127865 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2011 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,995 and mileage as low as 64066 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,547.

Find a used Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,070.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,228.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,932.

