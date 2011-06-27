Vehicle overview

The 2011 Ford F-250 represents the entry-level Super Duty, but don't think for a second that it is not up to very demanding tasks. The 2011 F-250 features new exterior styling to go along with its increased ability to get the job done. Behind the blocky grille is space for the choice of two new V8 engines -- a 6.2-liter gasoline mill or a stout 6.7-liter "PowerStroke" turbodiesel. The big diesel will certainly be the engine of choice for the majority of owners who plan on towing trailers or equipment, as it churns out an impressive 800 pound-feet of torque. This kicks the F-250's towing capacity up to 16,500 pounds for fifth-wheel applications.

We're also duly impressed by the Super Duty's flexibility that allows it to be configured for a variety of uses -- from a down-and-dirty work truck to a luxurious hauler. Also noteworthy is the increased fuel economy and lower emissions from the diesel power plant. Regardless of which route you choose, you'll also be treated to class-leading refinement, comfort and capabilities that set the benchmark for other manufacturers to follow.

Choosing a heavy-duty truck these days is tough, however, especially with the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD and GMC Sierra twins also receiving a redesign this year and the 2011 Ram 2500 still benefiting from its own update last year. You're certainly not going to go wrong with any of these trucks, so much of your choice will come down to brand preference and pricing. But we think quite highly of the 2011 Ford F-250 and certainly give a strong recommendation.