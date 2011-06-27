  1. Home
2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

  Refined ride and handling, smooth-shifting automatic transmission, available trail brake controller.
  Base V8 not as strong as base V8s in competing trucks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With this year's increase in output for the PowerStroke turbodiesel V8 and refinements to the cabin, the 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty is back in the running for the heavy-duty pickup title.

Vehicle overview

For most folks, a half-ton pickup truck, such as Ford's own F-150, is more than adequate, easily handling the occasional hauling and towing chores Joe Suburbanite may throw at it. Transporting goods from Home Depot, moving the kid to college and towing a pair of jet skis or snowmobiles aren't a problem for a half-tonner. But for equestrians, owners of large boats and those who tow trailers that resemble rolling condos, a 3/4-ton pickup is a must. Ford's entry in this class is the 2008 F-250 Super Duty.

Although a capable and very popular workhorse, the outgoing Ford F-250 Super Duty was a dated design compared to the more recently revamped rivals from GM and Dodge.

The Ford's performance lagged behind and the cabin didn't offer the comfort, storage and luxurious feel of the newer trucks. For 2008, Ford has revamped the F-250 Super Duty pickup considerably, giving this sales chart superstar greater work capacity along with a much improved interior.

More than just the aggressive, in-your-face looks, the freshened front end styling brings a functional advantage. The higher hood, bigger grille and redesigned front bumper all allow more cool air to reach the radiator. Available behind that grille is a larger PowerStroke diesel engine. Now at 6.4 liters (versus 6.0 liters last year), the new engine has twin turbochargers -- a small one for quick response off the line and a larger one that kicks in to beef up the midrange.

A high-pressure common-rail fuel system with high-tech injectors is also new for the diesel; Ford says that because these injectors administer fuel in up to five metered spurts per combustion cycle rather than all at once, reliability is improved, emissions are reduced and the engine even runs quieter. Another benefit is quick startup -- this diesel can fire up in fewer than 2 seconds at minus-20-degrees F.

Supporting the new engine is a stronger frame. Ford says it's tougher than before thanks to new reinforcements and increased usage of high-strength steel. There's also a new rear suspension design; it's said to improve stability during acceleration, braking and cornering. It should also lower the truck's rear end for easier towing of tall gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailers.

Previously, we lauded the Fords heavy hauler for its work capacity and smooth ride and handling qualities, but took issue with its back-of-the-pack performance and cold interior ambience. This year's major improvements, namely the more potent PowerStroke engine and revamped cabin, go a long way toward putting the 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty back near the top of the class.

2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty models

The 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty 3/4-ton pickup truck comes in Regular Cab, SuperCab (extended cab) and Crew Cab body styles. The SuperCab has a pair of small rear-opening rear doors, while the Crew Cab has four conventional full-size doors. SuperCabs and Crew Cabs are available with a short (6.75-foot) or long (8-foot) bed; regular cabs are long-bed only.

Four trim levels are offered: base XL, midlevel XLT, off-road oriented FX4 (4WD only) and luxurious Lariat. Regular cabs are available only in XL and XLT form. The XL is meant for those who just need a bare-bones work truck; it comes standard with plain vinyl upholstery, a basic AM/FM radio, 17-inch wheels and not much else. Additional comforts such as air-conditioning are optional, or one could move up to the XLT, which adds cloth upholstery, an MP3 audio jack, a 40/20/40 front bench, a CD player, cruise control, chrome wheels and full power accessories. The FX4 provides serious off-road hardware, including skid plates, heavy-duty shock absorbers, a limited-slip rear axle and a manual-shift transfer case. High-line Lariats come with features like 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, power front seats (driver-seat only on Regular Cab) and dual-zone automatic climate control. All trims come with a clever flip-down tailgate step that hides within the tailgate when stowed.

Depending on the trim, numerous options are available, such as reverse park assist, a navigation system, power folding and telescoping mirrors and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. The XLT Sport package includes a monochrome treatment with color-matched bumpers and grille, foglamps, chrome step bars and privacy glass. The King Ranch package provides two-tone paint, 20-inch alloy wheels and fancy leather seating and trim inspired by a western saddle. Highly recommended for those who tow is the Tow Command system option, which seamlessly integrates the control of the trailer brakes with those on the truck.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty has been fully redesigned. Under the skin, a number of major upgrades take place. Ford says the chassis is stronger than before and now has a new type of coating for improved corrosion resistance. The rear suspension has also been tweaked to improve ride and handling without compromising capability. For power, there's an updated version of the PowerStroke diesel engine. It now displaces 6.4 liters and makes an impressive 350 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. Also new this year are higher-grade cabin materials, a standard MP3 audio jack, available power telescoping/folding side mirrors and a unique, drop-down tailgate step that makes getting into the bed easier.

Performance & mpg

There are three engine choices for the F-250 Super Duty: the standard 5.4-liter gasoline V8 (which makes 300 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque), an optional 6.8-liter V10 (362 hp and 457 lb-ft) and the most popular choice (and the one recommended for those who do serious hauling and towing), the available 6.4-liter PowerStroke turbodiesel V8, which now makes 350 hp and 650 lb-ft. Regardless of engine choice, buyers have a choice of transmission: a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic and either two- or four-wheel drive.

Properly equipped, the 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty can tow up to 12,500 pounds and handle a 23,500-pound Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) when fitted with the optional 4.10 rear axle.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, but neither side- nor side-curtain airbags are available. Power-adjustable pedals are optional on XLT and Lariat models (equipped with automatic transmission), as are rear parking sensors.

Driving

Though we've driven the new Ford F-450 and come away impressed, we've yet to sample the 2008 Ford F-250. Check back later for specific F-250 commentary.

Interior

A rugged, industrial theme marks the revised cabin, and materials quality is improved over the previous truck. Chrome accents surround the gauges and air vents, while the new center stack puts controls in easier reach. Dual door pockets and a massive center console/armrest address our previous gripes about inadequate storage. In fact, the center console box is now big enough to accommodate a laptop and/or hanging files. In crew cabs, folding the rear seats up reveals a flip-out utility tray that keeps the load floor flat.

Warning of issue with Ford Diesel Engines
dianas1,11/14/2012
Ford corporate recently told us that we need to test the diesel fuel every time before filling up our 2008 Ford diesel F250. This occurred after contaminants were found in the fuel and we now have up to $12k in damages. The truck has less than 70k miles and this is the second time this has occurred (first at 24k). Truck still under warranty. No abnormal driving, primarily highway and occassional pulling of a 3 horse gooseneck trailer. All scheduled maintenance, including fuel filters, was regularly performed by a Ford Dealer. No warning lights came on before engine shut down. Through postings on diesel forums and leasing associations, we are hearing this is not an uncommon problem.
2008 F250 Blown Motor
remax5915,06/22/2011
XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M)
I kept reading post after post on the internet about the 6.4 and wondering if my day would come? Well here it is. My $58,000 truck with 126,000 miles on it, with no warning except for the temp. gauge climbing, which I immediately pulled over and stopped trashed the motor. Guess I knew after Ford adandoned the motor after only three years I was in trouble. Shame on you Ford!! Thanks for no help and a $17,000 repair bill..........
Reliable
Mike Wolf,07/09/2016
XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M)
I purchased my 2008 ford Super duty in 2007, One of the first. I now have 218,000 on the 5.4 gas engine. Only 1 set of brakes. New alternator at 100,000 mls. I am a stone mason and work my truck hard. Around 120,000 mls the truck made a engine noise when I started it, almost 100,000 mls later I have the same noise. No change, I always change my oil, I love my truck, Would never buy anything but a ford truck period!
2008 F-250 Super Duty 6.4 Desial Super Cab Great Vehicle After Non Factory Additions
Laurence R. Compton,04/06/2015
XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M)
I bought this vehicle used in 2009 with 32,000 miles in the XLT trim. The vehicle had a bad front end and lousey fuel mileage. I knew this when I purchased the vehicle. I have invested in a chip to improve fuel mileage along with a banks air filter and magpro exhaust system which improved fuel mileage from 12 to 18/20 mph. Different tires also helped improve fuel mileage. I installed heavy duty air shocks and replaced the front springs with heaover springs and stabilizer bar to the front end. I also installed side step bars, tool box, backup camera, fog lights and trailer brake and other items. This was cheaper than buying a more expensive vehicle from the dealer
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab.

