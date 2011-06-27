Vehicle overview

For most folks, a half-ton pickup truck, such as Ford's own F-150, is more than adequate, easily handling the occasional hauling and towing chores Joe Suburbanite may throw at it. Transporting goods from Home Depot, moving the kid to college and towing a pair of jet skis or snowmobiles aren't a problem for a half-tonner. But for equestrians, owners of large boats and those who tow trailers that resemble rolling condos, a 3/4-ton pickup is a must. Ford's entry in this class is the 2008 F-250 Super Duty.

Although a capable and very popular workhorse, the outgoing Ford F-250 Super Duty was a dated design compared to the more recently revamped rivals from GM and Dodge.

The Ford's performance lagged behind and the cabin didn't offer the comfort, storage and luxurious feel of the newer trucks. For 2008, Ford has revamped the F-250 Super Duty pickup considerably, giving this sales chart superstar greater work capacity along with a much improved interior.

More than just the aggressive, in-your-face looks, the freshened front end styling brings a functional advantage. The higher hood, bigger grille and redesigned front bumper all allow more cool air to reach the radiator. Available behind that grille is a larger PowerStroke diesel engine. Now at 6.4 liters (versus 6.0 liters last year), the new engine has twin turbochargers -- a small one for quick response off the line and a larger one that kicks in to beef up the midrange.

A high-pressure common-rail fuel system with high-tech injectors is also new for the diesel; Ford says that because these injectors administer fuel in up to five metered spurts per combustion cycle rather than all at once, reliability is improved, emissions are reduced and the engine even runs quieter. Another benefit is quick startup -- this diesel can fire up in fewer than 2 seconds at minus-20-degrees F.

Supporting the new engine is a stronger frame. Ford says it's tougher than before thanks to new reinforcements and increased usage of high-strength steel. There's also a new rear suspension design; it's said to improve stability during acceleration, braking and cornering. It should also lower the truck's rear end for easier towing of tall gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailers.

Previously, we lauded the Fords heavy hauler for its work capacity and smooth ride and handling qualities, but took issue with its back-of-the-pack performance and cold interior ambience. This year's major improvements, namely the more potent PowerStroke engine and revamped cabin, go a long way toward putting the 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty back near the top of the class.