2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride and handling, smooth-shifting automatic transmission, available trailer-brake controller.
  • Base V8 not as strong as base V8s in competing trucks, lacks side airbags, steering wheel doesn't telescope.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty's stout construction, along with its various body styles, trim levels and options make it a serious contender within the heavy-duty pickup truck segment.

Vehicle overview

The pickup truck is one of the great cornerstones of the American landscape. From small pickups making citywide deliveries to wilderness-taming 4x4s, there seems to be a truck to fit any need. For those requiring a full-size workhorse with the capability to haul and tow large loads, the 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty is an accomplished choice in a small group of challengers.

Just like its rivals, the Ford F-250 is able to withstand harsh conditions and haul an impressive amount of weight -- living up to its Super Duty name. Three engine choices offer varying levels of power to suit individual needs, but the real star of the show is the 6.4-liter turbodiesel version that can pull up to 12,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Besides the F-250's rugged powertrain, a long list of features and options deliver added utility, comfort and convenience. Several trim levels and optional packages offer many variations of this broad-shouldered theme, from a no-nonsense work truck to a luxuriously appointed hauler. One of the most notable changes for 2010 involves last year's optional Cabela's package, which has replaced the FX4 off-road model as a trim level. Other changes include wider availability of Ford's Sync voice activation system and the Harley-Davidson package being limited to diesel models.

Outside of the many choices within the 2010 Ford F-250's lineup, buyers are left with only a few alternatives in this class. Chevrolet's Silverado 2500 HD pickup (or its GMC clone) is the closest competitor and delivers a bit more towing ability. The new Dodge Ram 2500 can haul even more, while its interior is about as good as it gets in the segment. It's also worth noting that next year's redesigned F-250 promises a host of changes, most notably more powerful engines and a six-speed transmission. At the end of the day, though, the 2010 F-250 has solid work-truck capabilities and plenty of features and options to take on the most challenging demands.

2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty models

The 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup is offered in regular cab, SuperCab (extended cab) and crew cab body styles. The SuperCab features a pair of small rear-opening rear doors, while the crew cab has four conventional full-size doors. SuperCabs and crew cabs are available with a short (6.75-foot) or long (8-foot) bed; regular cabs are long bed only.

Four trim levels are offered: base XL, midlevel XLT, Cabela's (4WD only) and the luxurious Lariat. Regular cabs are available only in XL and XLT forms. The XL is the workhorse of the bunch, with standard equipment that includes 17-inch wheels, air-conditioning, plain vinyl upholstery, a two-speaker AM/FM radio and manual-telescoping trailer-tow mirrors. The XLT adds chrome wheels, keyless entry, power heated trailer tow mirrors, an integrated trailer brake controller, rear privacy glass, cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a center armrest with cupholders and a storage bin, a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, full power accessories and a four-speaker CD player with an auxiliary audio jack.

The Cabela's trim level (named after the outdoorsman retail company) replaces last year's FX4 model and provides much of the same upgraded off-road hardware. This model is only available as a crew cab and includes the XLT features plus skid plates, heavy-duty Rancho shock absorbers, a limited-slip rear axle and a manual-shift transfer case. It also includes dark gray exterior trim, running boards, foglights, a bed mat, power telescoping and folding mirrors, a keyless entry keypad, metallic interior trim, power front bucket seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and satellite radio.

The range-topping Lariat models pile luxury items on top of the XLT model that include 18-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a power-sliding rear window, power telescoping and folding mirrors, leather upholstery, wood grain interior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, dual power-heated front seats, a center console, rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Ford's Sync multimedia voice control system.

Most features on the higher-spec trim levels are available as options on the XL and XLT models. Other options (depending on trim level) include a spray-in bedliner, a flip-down tailgate step, a rearview-mirror-mounted back-up camera display, a sunroof, a navigation system, upgraded audio systems, power-adjustable pedals, and a rear-seat entertainment system. Also offered is some very slick high-tech "Work Solutions" gadgetry for work-focused trucks, like an in-dash computer and ToolLink -- an RFID-based system that keeps an inventory of tools that are removed from the bed.

A few options packages concentrate mostly on appearance and accommodations, of which the Harley-Davidson and King Ranch are most notable. The Harley-Davidson package (only available on diesel models) slaps on a long list of Harley-branded exterior and interior trim, lots of chrome exterior treatments and 19.5-inch polished alloy wheels. The King Ranch package provides two-tone paint, fancy leather seating and western-saddle-inspired trim. Both packages also include a premium sound system and a rearview camera.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty sees a lot of minor changes and feature shuffles between trim levels. Last year's Cabela's package is now a trim level (it replaces the discontinued FX4 model), the axle ratios have been revised for increased fuel economy, Sync is now offered on all but the base XL, a new spray-in bedliner is available and the Harley-Davidson package is now available on diesel models only. The range-topping Lariat and Cabela's models receive a five-speed automatic transmission as standard equipment.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered with three engine choices. The standard power plant is a 5.4-liter gasoline V8 that makes 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. An optional 6.8-liter V10 produces 362 hp and 457 lb-ft. The most popular choice (recommended for those who do serious hauling and towing) is the 6.4-liter PowerStroke turbodiesel V8, which makes 350 hp and 650 lb-ft. Depending on the model, buyers may also choose between a six-speed manual transmission or a five-speed automatic and either two- or four-wheel drive.

Properly equipped, an F-250 Super Duty can tow up to 12,500 pounds and handle a 3,200-pound payload.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, but neither side nor side curtain airbags are available. Power-adjustable pedals are optional on models with automatic transmissions (XL model excluded), as are rear parking sensors.

Driving

The 2010 Ford F-250 delivers solid ride and handling dynamics for a full-size heavy-duty truck, and it's remarkably quiet at speed, a trademark of recent F-Series models. Its base V8 is still down on maximum power, though, to the tune of 60-80 horsepower compared to the big V8s in the Ram and Silverado.

Interior

The 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty trucks feature a blocky, industrial interior design language that works quite well for the intended market. On XL and XLT models, interior materials are quite good for the segment. Higher trim levels and optional packages, with their leather and wood grain trim, add a much more upscale and luxurious feel.

The well-placed center stack puts controls within easy reach, while the dual door pockets and a massive center console/armrest provide generous in-cabin storage -- in fact, the center console box is big enough to accommodate a laptop and/or hanging files. The lack of a telescoping steering wheel can make it hard for some drivers to find a comfortable driving position, though. In crew cabs, folding the rear seats up reveals a flip-out utility tray that keeps the load floor flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ford Tough For Sure
MediaManNJ,02/14/2010
This is my first Ford (switched from GM). I LOVE this truck. In fact, it warrants me saying it again. I LOVE this truck. The Lariat package is fantastic. It's like driving a luxury car with a lot more HP (and less MPG). It's handled everything I've thrown at it so far. I was worried about the power of the V8, but it does everything I need of it, and then some. The only complaint I have with the truck is the very poor placement of the controls for the power rear window...it's on the dash behind the shifter. VERY annoying and inconvenient...like it was an afterthought.
Great Truck
Dave,10/18/2010
Recently purchase this F 250 and am amazed at how quiet it is. Sometimes with manual trans., I have to look at the tach to see if it is time to shift because it is hard to hear the motor. Also amazed that at 65 mph, the motor rpm is 1500. This probably accounts for the good highway mileage - high of 18 mpg. Overall around town, the mpg is some 14 mpg. This is great mileage for a F 250. The 5.4 V-8 motor doesn't have the power of the diesel but plenty enough for the trailer pulling that I do. I'm not excited about the 18 inch wheels/tires because it makes the pickup very high and harder to get in. Overall very pleased with this pickup and I've owned a lot of Fords - this is the best one
Another Great Ford
Dan,08/10/2010
We use the Ford Super Duties in our business. Bought 2 99's, 2 01's, 2 04's, 1 05 and 2 of the 10 models. Total mileage on all 9 is close to 900,000. I know exactly why the Super Duties outsell all others. The 6.4 diesel has disappointed me somewhat with the mileage, but it pulls like a dream. Drives, rides and handles great. Sync is the best thing to come along in years. One thing I have noticed about Fords over the years-- you just flat don't have any trouble with them.
Great Ford Experience
NewFordMan,05/18/2010
Originally a GM truck owner and switched to a Ford F250 XLT. "Love" the truck, it is everything I thought it would be. Having the 6.4 litre Diesel is superb with plenty of power and fuel mileage is very good 18.5 mpg. Having the Insync system is the best. The automatic folding/telescoping mirrors is a excellent feature. Having the 6 speed automatic transmission makes it fun to drive. It has very little road noise, very solid. Also having the tailgate step and handle makes it very easy to get into the truck bed. My truck also came with bed extender which has been very nice to use. Had a backup camera installed at the dealership was outstanding for backing up & towing my boat.
See all 6 reviews of the 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Features & Specs

Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Cabela 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Cabela 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 5A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 5A), and XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $26,991 and$26,991 with odometer readings between 104832 and104832 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL is priced between $15,500 and$15,500 with odometer readings between 89117 and89117 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,500 and mileage as low as 89117 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,235.

Find a used Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,240.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,442.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,330.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

