Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! 6.0L (364) Di V8 Turbo-Diesel "Power Stroke" Engine Chrome Wheels Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This Ford includes: 6.0L (364) DI V8 TURBO-DIESEL POWER STROKE ENGINE Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This 2004 Ford Super Duty F-250 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Ford Super Duty F-250 makes it one of the nicest you'll find. They say beauty is on the inside and once you experience the unbelievable options in this Ford Super Duty F-250, you'll agree that this is one beautiful vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 7ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTNX20P84ED24607

Stock: 4ED24607

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020