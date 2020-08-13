Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

3,008 listings
F-250 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    180,848 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    80,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,850

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in Silver
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    72,380 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,952

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    216,239 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,977

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    241,244 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,650

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    71,461 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,780

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    149,687 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    73,316 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    133,726 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    204,256 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    287,565 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,987

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    117,442 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,495

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    147,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in Silver
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    65,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,119

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    228,905 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    186,666 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    146,236 miles

    $15,970

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4105 Reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Fix or Repair Daily
skikansas66617,11/14/2010
My 2004 F-250 diesel, 79,292 miles, has been at the local Ford dealership since Sept. 7th. There are so many diesels broken down, mine did not get pulled into the bay for work until the last week in Oct. It is still in the bay waiting an engine as of Nov. 11th. Over 2 months in the shop. They changed the oil prior to diagnosing blown head gaskets, could not confirm if water was in the oil pan. Diagnoses was to replace the head bolts, gaskets, EGR cooler, rebuild an over boosting turbo, at a cost of about $3,000.00. After the heads were deemed unusable, the cost went to $7,5000. With coolant possible in the lower end, I had to replace the engine- $15,500.
Report abuse
