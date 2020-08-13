Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
3,008 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 180,848 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
- 80,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,850
- 72,380 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,952
- 216,239 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$8,977
- 241,244 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,650
- 71,461 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,780
- 149,687 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
- 73,316 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995
- 133,726 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
- 204,256 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999
- 287,565 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,987
- 117,442 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,495
- 147,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,500
- 65,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,119
- 228,905 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,991
- 186,666 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995
- 146,236 miles
$15,970
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-250 Super Duty searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
Read recent reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a reviewSee all 105 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.4105 Reviews
Report abuse
skikansas66617,11/14/2010
My 2004 F-250 diesel, 79,292 miles, has been at the local Ford dealership since Sept. 7th. There are so many diesels broken down, mine did not get pulled into the bay for work until the last week in Oct. It is still in the bay waiting an engine as of Nov. 11th. Over 2 months in the shop. They changed the oil prior to diagnosing blown head gaskets, could not confirm if water was in the oil pan. Diagnoses was to replace the head bolts, gaskets, EGR cooler, rebuild an over boosting turbo, at a cost of about $3,000.00. After the heads were deemed unusable, the cost went to $7,5000. With coolant possible in the lower end, I had to replace the engine- $15,500.
Related Ford F-250 Super Duty info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Buick Cascada 2016
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Expedition Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Milwaukee WI
- Used Ford Flex Evansville IN
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Kansas City MO
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Hollywood FL
- Used Ford Taurus X Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Taurus X Minneapolis MN
- Used Ford Expedition Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Ontario CA
- Used Ford Fiesta Dayton OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2018 Harrisburg PA
- Used Ford Mustang 2015 Beaumont TX
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020