Vehicle overview

Commercial/small business demand is one of the fastest growing segments in the expanding truck market. With its F-Series Super Duty trucks, Ford is aiming squarely at fulfilling this segment.

The Super Duty trucks are built on a separate platform than the smaller F-150. The line of trucks comes in 84 different configurations, many of which are unique to the truck market. Ford Super Duty trucks are powered by a Triton 5.4-liter V8 or a 6.8-liter V10. The V8 generates 260 horsepower at 4,500 rpm and 350 pound-feet of torque at 2,500 rpm. The V10 generates 275 horsepower at 4,250 rpm and 410 pound-feet of torque at 2,650 rpm. A 7.3-liter diesel V8 is also available, and it makes 235 horsepower at 2,700 rpm and 500 pound-feet of torque at 1,600 rpm.

Ford Super Duty models are available in Regular Cab, SuperCab, and Crew Cab bodystyles. The overall look is much more aggressive than the standard F-150, and its bigger dimensions allow Ford to use larger cabs without compromising load space. Given their size, the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks maintain a confident on- and off-road feel. They feature updated power steering systems and enhanced suspension components to improve vehicle ride, handling, responsiveness and maneuverability. Just don't mistake them for a car. Unlike the F-150, Dodge Ram and Chevy Silverado (all of which have become much more comfortable and user-friendly these past few years), the Super Duty vehicles are true trucks. They ride harshly when unloaded and 4x4 trucks come only with manually locking hubs. These manual hubs (along with the solid front and rear axles) do give the Super Duty trucks improved off-road capabilities, however.

Inside, the roomy cabs have larger, more comfortable seats and greater seat-track travel. In addition, there are many interior convenience features designed for today's stylish business owners. For example, a fold-down armrest and utility bin is designed to house a portable fax machine or laptop computer. In the Crew Cab XLT and Lariat models, a new rear bench seat incorporates a fold-down armrest and a cupholder. For truck owners who don't want to skimp on luxury, leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning and power windows are just some of the many options available.

The Super Duty isn't for everyone. However, if you need more truck than the regular F-150 can provide, Ford has quite an impressive lineup to peruse.