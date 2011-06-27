2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review
Pros & Cons
- Rugged construction, multiple configurations, good off-road capabilities.
- Noisy drivetrain, poor gas mileage, very stiff ride when unloaded.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Commercial/small business demand is one of the fastest growing segments in the expanding truck market. With its F-Series Super Duty trucks, Ford is aiming squarely at fulfilling this segment.
The Super Duty trucks are built on a separate platform than the smaller F-150. The line of trucks comes in 84 different configurations, many of which are unique to the truck market. Ford Super Duty trucks are powered by a Triton 5.4-liter V8 or a 6.8-liter V10. The V8 generates 260 horsepower at 4,500 rpm and 350 pound-feet of torque at 2,500 rpm. The V10 generates 275 horsepower at 4,250 rpm and 410 pound-feet of torque at 2,650 rpm. A 7.3-liter diesel V8 is also available, and it makes 235 horsepower at 2,700 rpm and 500 pound-feet of torque at 1,600 rpm.
Ford Super Duty models are available in Regular Cab, SuperCab, and Crew Cab bodystyles. The overall look is much more aggressive than the standard F-150, and its bigger dimensions allow Ford to use larger cabs without compromising load space. Given their size, the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks maintain a confident on- and off-road feel. They feature updated power steering systems and enhanced suspension components to improve vehicle ride, handling, responsiveness and maneuverability. Just don't mistake them for a car. Unlike the F-150, Dodge Ram and Chevy Silverado (all of which have become much more comfortable and user-friendly these past few years), the Super Duty vehicles are true trucks. They ride harshly when unloaded and 4x4 trucks come only with manually locking hubs. These manual hubs (along with the solid front and rear axles) do give the Super Duty trucks improved off-road capabilities, however.
Inside, the roomy cabs have larger, more comfortable seats and greater seat-track travel. In addition, there are many interior convenience features designed for today's stylish business owners. For example, a fold-down armrest and utility bin is designed to house a portable fax machine or laptop computer. In the Crew Cab XLT and Lariat models, a new rear bench seat incorporates a fold-down armrest and a cupholder. For truck owners who don't want to skimp on luxury, leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning and power windows are just some of the many options available.
The Super Duty isn't for everyone. However, if you need more truck than the regular F-150 can provide, Ford has quite an impressive lineup to peruse.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
Related Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020