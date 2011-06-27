Vehicle overview

The Ford Super Duty trucks, introduced in 1999, are built on a separate platform from the smaller F-150. Bigger, stronger and more robust, they are meant to perform feats of which the F-150 isn't capable. In an effort to stay competitive in a "more is better" marketplace, Ford increased payload and towing capacities for 2005.

Thanks to a new fully boxed front frame clip and revised engine choices, the Ford F-250 can haul an extra 500 pounds. Tow ratings have also jumped, with the F-250 diesel model now capable of dragging an incredible 15,000 pounds. Under the hood, the base-level 5.4-liter Triton V8 gets a slew of new technology lifted from the F-150 line, including three-valve cylinder heads and variable valve timing responsible for a bump in output to an impressive 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque.

Also available is the venerable Power Stroke diesel, which happens to be the most popular engine choice in the Ford Super Duty lineup with a stump-pulling 570 lb-ft of torque on tap. All Ford trucks equipped with an automatic transmission come with a tow-haul mode. The front suspension on four-wheel-drive models uses coil springs, and the result is a significantly reduced turning radius (versus previous leaf-spring setups), which should come in handy when trying to navigate into tight parking spots.

Moving inside, the base-level XL and midlevel XLT feature a dual-pod instrument cluster that locates the message center between the round tachometer and speedometer. The high-end Lariat model gets Cherry Zebrano wood grain appliques and features leather seating surfaces and steering wheel controls for the stereo and air conditioning. Among the available options are a six-disc CD changer and an in-dash trailer brake control system. However, the 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty isn't for everyone, as the price of a diesel-equipped Crew Cab can go well past $40,000. You'll also want to check out the F-250's formidable competition, and keep in mind that a fully redesigned Ford F-250 is expected to debut for 2007.