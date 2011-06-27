2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review
Pros & Cons
- Refined ride and handling for a large truck, smooth-shifting automatic transmission, integrated trailer-brake controller offered as factory option.
- Noisy drivetrains, wide turning radius, dated interior, Power Stroke diesel isn't as strong as competitors' diesels in towing situations.
Edmunds' Expert Review
High payload and towing capacities and a wide variety of configurations and special-edition models help make the aging Ford F-250 Super Duty a viable option for those who need a hard-core pickup civilized enough for everyday use.
Vehicle overview
Although most consumers will find that a regular half-ton pickup truck like the F-150 meets their day-to-day requirements, those with bigger towing and hauling tasks may need something more substantial. The next step up the ladder is a three-quarter-ton pickup truck, and Ford's entry in this class is the 2007 F-250 Super Duty. Square-jawed, big-rig styling distinguishes the F-250 from its half-ton sibling on the outside, but the most important differences are underneath where a stouter frame and larger engines give it the strength to carry heavier payloads and pull heavier trailers.
Three-quarter-ton buyers have plenty of options to consider when equipping their trucks. For starters, you can go with a Regular cab, Extended cab (SuperCab in Ford speak) or Crew Cab. Regular cabs have an 8-foot-long bed, while SuperCabs and crew cabs can have the 8-footer or an easier-to-manage 6.75-foot bed, depending on what size loads you plan to carry. Engine options include a 5.4-liter gasoline V8, 6.8-liter gasoline V10 and a 6.0-liter diesel V8 known as the Power Stroke. The Power Stroke offers more low-rpm torque than the gas V10, as well as a higher Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) -- up to 26,000 pounds. It's the best choice for buyers with serious towing requirements and is the most popular engine in the F-250 lineup.
Although the truck received a mild refresh for 2005, the 2007 Ford F-250 is one of the older designs in the three-quarter-ton pickup class. Compared to the offerings from GM and Dodge, the Ford's interior looks and feels dated, with mediocre seat comfort and minimal storage. And, although smooth, the Power Stroke diesel V8 does not perform as well as competing diesels when pulling heavy loads. That said, the Super Duty pickup's refined ride, handling and braking characteristics should still be appealing to buyers who don't need the strongest or newest three-quarter-ton truck on the market. Bear in mind, though, that a fully redesigned F-250 Super Duty is set to arrive next year as a 2008 model.
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty models
The 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes in Regular Cab, SuperCab and Crew Cab body styles. SuperCab models have small rear-opening doors, while the Crew Cab has four full-size swing-out doors. SuperCabs and Crew Cabs are available with a short or long bed; regular cabs are long-bed only. There are three trim levels available -- XL, XLT and Lariat; note that regular cabs are available only in XL and XLT form.
XL models are meant to be work trucks, and as such come with a vinyl bench seat in front; manual windows, mirrors and locks; a basic AM/FM radio; and no air-conditioner. Additional comforts can be purchased as options or you can move up to the XLT, which adds cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40 front bench, air-conditioning, a CD player, cruise control and a full set of power controls. High-line Lariats come with features like leather upholstery, a power driver seat and dual-zone automatic climate control.
Numerous options and packages are available for the Ford F-250. In addition to the packages mentioned earlier, there are the Harley-Davidson and King Ranch Packages, which provide ritzy leather interiors, while off-roaders can pick up an electronic transfer case, heavy-duty shocks and skid plates in the FX4 Off-Road Package. Buyers interested in towing should get the Tow Command system option, which provides an integrated controller that synchs up the brakes on the trailer with those on the truck.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The F-250 is available with two- or four-wheel drive and three different engines. The base engine is a 5.4-liter V8 that generates 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. An optional 6.8-liter V10 generates 362 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque. The best choice for those who do serious towing and hauling, though, is the 6.0-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 rated at 325 hp and 570 lb-ft, as it provides a 26,000-pound Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) when combined with the optional 4.30 rear axle. A six-speed manual transmission is standard with all of these engines and a five-speed automatic is optional. Properly equipped, an F-250 can tow up to 12,500 pounds.
Safety
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard; side airbags are not available. Automatic transmission-equipped XLT and Lariat models can be equipped with power-adjustable pedals. Rear parking sensors are optional on XLT and Lariat crew cabs. There is no NHTSA or IIHS crash test data on the F-250 Super Duty.
Driving
The F-250 Super Duty is actually quite civil on the highway, as it soaks up heavy ruts and bumps with ease while providing a quiet ride. Although the truck feels big from behind the wheel and has a large turning radius, handling is generally surefooted and the brakes perform well during panic stops. Acceleration is smooth and linear with the Power Stroke diesel V8, while the five-speed automatic transmission upshifts cleanly and holds gears when necessary, such as when there's a trailer hitched to the back.
Interior
Inside, the Ford F-250 pickup truck is beginning to show its age. It's plenty roomy up front, but the seats aren't very comfortable even with the King Ranch treatment and there isn't enough storage space. Crew cabs offer ample room for two or three passengers in back, and when you fold the rear seats up to make way for cargo, a utility tray flips out from underneath to keep the load floor flat.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
