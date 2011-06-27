Vehicle overview

Although most consumers will find that a regular half-ton pickup truck like the F-150 meets their day-to-day requirements, those with bigger towing and hauling tasks may need something more substantial. The next step up the ladder is a three-quarter-ton pickup truck, and Ford's entry in this class is the 2007 F-250 Super Duty. Square-jawed, big-rig styling distinguishes the F-250 from its half-ton sibling on the outside, but the most important differences are underneath where a stouter frame and larger engines give it the strength to carry heavier payloads and pull heavier trailers.

Three-quarter-ton buyers have plenty of options to consider when equipping their trucks. For starters, you can go with a Regular cab, Extended cab (SuperCab in Ford speak) or Crew Cab. Regular cabs have an 8-foot-long bed, while SuperCabs and crew cabs can have the 8-footer or an easier-to-manage 6.75-foot bed, depending on what size loads you plan to carry. Engine options include a 5.4-liter gasoline V8, 6.8-liter gasoline V10 and a 6.0-liter diesel V8 known as the Power Stroke. The Power Stroke offers more low-rpm torque than the gas V10, as well as a higher Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) -- up to 26,000 pounds. It's the best choice for buyers with serious towing requirements and is the most popular engine in the F-250 lineup.

Although the truck received a mild refresh for 2005, the 2007 Ford F-250 is one of the older designs in the three-quarter-ton pickup class. Compared to the offerings from GM and Dodge, the Ford's interior looks and feels dated, with mediocre seat comfort and minimal storage. And, although smooth, the Power Stroke diesel V8 does not perform as well as competing diesels when pulling heavy loads. That said, the Super Duty pickup's refined ride, handling and braking characteristics should still be appealing to buyers who don't need the strongest or newest three-quarter-ton truck on the market. Bear in mind, though, that a fully redesigned F-250 Super Duty is set to arrive next year as a 2008 model.