  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride and handling for a large truck, smooth-shifting automatic transmission, integrated trailer-brake controller offered as factory option.
  • Noisy drivetrains, wide turning radius, dated interior, Power Stroke diesel isn't as strong as competitors' diesels in towing situations.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$18,495 - $24,000
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

High payload and towing capacities and a wide variety of configurations and special-edition models help make the aging Ford F-250 Super Duty a viable option for those who need a hard-core pickup civilized enough for everyday use.

Vehicle overview

Although most consumers will find that a regular half-ton pickup truck like the F-150 meets their day-to-day requirements, those with bigger towing and hauling tasks may need something more substantial. The next step up the ladder is a three-quarter-ton pickup truck, and Ford's entry in this class is the 2007 F-250 Super Duty. Square-jawed, big-rig styling distinguishes the F-250 from its half-ton sibling on the outside, but the most important differences are underneath where a stouter frame and larger engines give it the strength to carry heavier payloads and pull heavier trailers.

Three-quarter-ton buyers have plenty of options to consider when equipping their trucks. For starters, you can go with a Regular cab, Extended cab (SuperCab in Ford speak) or Crew Cab. Regular cabs have an 8-foot-long bed, while SuperCabs and crew cabs can have the 8-footer or an easier-to-manage 6.75-foot bed, depending on what size loads you plan to carry. Engine options include a 5.4-liter gasoline V8, 6.8-liter gasoline V10 and a 6.0-liter diesel V8 known as the Power Stroke. The Power Stroke offers more low-rpm torque than the gas V10, as well as a higher Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) -- up to 26,000 pounds. It's the best choice for buyers with serious towing requirements and is the most popular engine in the F-250 lineup.

Although the truck received a mild refresh for 2005, the 2007 Ford F-250 is one of the older designs in the three-quarter-ton pickup class. Compared to the offerings from GM and Dodge, the Ford's interior looks and feels dated, with mediocre seat comfort and minimal storage. And, although smooth, the Power Stroke diesel V8 does not perform as well as competing diesels when pulling heavy loads. That said, the Super Duty pickup's refined ride, handling and braking characteristics should still be appealing to buyers who don't need the strongest or newest three-quarter-ton truck on the market. Bear in mind, though, that a fully redesigned F-250 Super Duty is set to arrive next year as a 2008 model.

2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty models

The 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes in Regular Cab, SuperCab and Crew Cab body styles. SuperCab models have small rear-opening doors, while the Crew Cab has four full-size swing-out doors. SuperCabs and Crew Cabs are available with a short or long bed; regular cabs are long-bed only. There are three trim levels available -- XL, XLT and Lariat; note that regular cabs are available only in XL and XLT form.

XL models are meant to be work trucks, and as such come with a vinyl bench seat in front; manual windows, mirrors and locks; a basic AM/FM radio; and no air-conditioner. Additional comforts can be purchased as options or you can move up to the XLT, which adds cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40 front bench, air-conditioning, a CD player, cruise control and a full set of power controls. High-line Lariats come with features like leather upholstery, a power driver seat and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Numerous options and packages are available for the Ford F-250. In addition to the packages mentioned earlier, there are the Harley-Davidson and King Ranch Packages, which provide ritzy leather interiors, while off-roaders can pick up an electronic transfer case, heavy-duty shocks and skid plates in the FX4 Off-Road Package. Buyers interested in towing should get the Tow Command system option, which provides an integrated controller that synchs up the brakes on the trailer with those on the truck.

2007 Highlights

There are a variety of minor options and drivetrain changes on the 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup. SuperCabs are eligible for the Lariat Highline Package, which adds chrome details and black leather seating. Crew Cabs can be fitted with the Lariat Outlaw Package, which offers a black-with-red-accents color scheme inside and out. A power equipment group is now available on base XL models, as is a cloth front bench seat. F-250s equipped with the base 5.4-liter V8 have a standard 4.10 rear axle. Due to the stricter emissions standards in California, New York, Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont the 5.4-liter engine with a manual transmission is dropped, as is the 6.8-liter V10 for those states. Finally, Ford has extended powertrain warranty coverage to five years/60,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

The F-250 is available with two- or four-wheel drive and three different engines. The base engine is a 5.4-liter V8 that generates 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. An optional 6.8-liter V10 generates 362 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque. The best choice for those who do serious towing and hauling, though, is the 6.0-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 rated at 325 hp and 570 lb-ft, as it provides a 26,000-pound Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) when combined with the optional 4.30 rear axle. A six-speed manual transmission is standard with all of these engines and a five-speed automatic is optional. Properly equipped, an F-250 can tow up to 12,500 pounds.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard; side airbags are not available. Automatic transmission-equipped XLT and Lariat models can be equipped with power-adjustable pedals. Rear parking sensors are optional on XLT and Lariat crew cabs. There is no NHTSA or IIHS crash test data on the F-250 Super Duty.

Driving

The F-250 Super Duty is actually quite civil on the highway, as it soaks up heavy ruts and bumps with ease while providing a quiet ride. Although the truck feels big from behind the wheel and has a large turning radius, handling is generally surefooted and the brakes perform well during panic stops. Acceleration is smooth and linear with the Power Stroke diesel V8, while the five-speed automatic transmission upshifts cleanly and holds gears when necessary, such as when there's a trailer hitched to the back.

Interior

Inside, the Ford F-250 pickup truck is beginning to show its age. It's plenty roomy up front, but the seats aren't very comfortable even with the King Ranch treatment and there isn't enough storage space. Crew cabs offer ample room for two or three passengers in back, and when you fold the rear seats up to make way for cargo, a utility tray flips out from underneath to keep the load floor flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

5(41%)
4(43%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

F-250 Diesel
Billy,11/03/2006
My Lariat FX4 Powerstroke diesel has exceeded my expectations with regards to power and towing ability. I tow a 25+5 tandem axle gooseneck trailer and a 75 hp John Deere with implements and you would never know it's back there without looking in the mirror. I also like the big rig styling of the Fords vs the smaller looking Chevys. The built in trailer braking system and 4 aux switches are a plus. With the 18" wheels it really sits up high and has good ground clearance. I agree with earlier post re: XM and Nav, not to mention no DVD option. I was a bit hesitant with the new style coming out in '08 but the old style looks better than the competition to me. Overall I could not be happier.
F250 Behind the times
jaymedic44,08/10/2006
My $51,000.00 King Ranch was not available with the options that you would expect on a vehicle in this price range. You cannot get a navigation system in a vehicle we use to travel and tow a trailer. XM or Sirius radio are also not available in the F250. My ski boat and Harley both have satellite radio but not a $50K Ford. The Harley even has a nav system. WAKE UP FORD!
Powerstrock USA
First Ford Truck,12/23/2008
This is the first Ford truck I've ever owned. I must say I got the top of the line with this truck. I have the F250 Harley Davidson in Dark Stone color. I feel that it looks second to none out there. After I bought it I read reviews on the Powerstroke. I realize you should research first! I have not had any problems with my Powerstroke. I have it serviced as required and driven 73,000 miles with pure pleasure.
Ford still my choice
steve needs,12/03/2006
The 6.0 Powerstroke tows heavy equipment like it is empty. The torque is exceptional and the automatic transmission is geared perfectly whether loaded or empty. The brakes are very responsive unlike the spongecake type of the Chevy I replaced. My vote would be Cummins (Dodge) first, Ford second and the Duramax should actually be used for boat anchors. I went Ford because the Dodge people can't build a chassis dependable to go with their engine.
See all 12 reviews of the 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), and XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $18,495 and$24,000 with odometer readings between 102966 and160954 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL is priced between $7,741 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 112247 and123949 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2007 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,741 and mileage as low as 102966 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,688.

Find a used Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,944.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,183.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,555.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-250 Super Duty lease specials

Related Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles