Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,341
|$48,472
|$52,829
|Clean
|$43,065
|$47,074
|$51,286
|Average
|$40,513
|$44,279
|$48,201
|Rough
|$37,960
|$41,484
|$45,116
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,573
|$28,640
|$29,785
|Clean
|$26,779
|$27,815
|$28,915
|Average
|$25,192
|$26,163
|$27,176
|Rough
|$23,605
|$24,512
|$25,436
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,042
|$43,709
|$46,533
|Clean
|$39,860
|$42,448
|$45,175
|Average
|$37,498
|$39,928
|$42,457
|Rough
|$35,135
|$37,408
|$39,740
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,804
|$41,456
|$46,348
|Clean
|$35,744
|$40,260
|$44,995
|Average
|$33,626
|$37,870
|$42,288
|Rough
|$31,507
|$35,479
|$39,582
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,041
|$19,853
|$21,762
|Clean
|$17,522
|$19,281
|$21,127
|Average
|$16,483
|$18,136
|$19,856
|Rough
|$15,445
|$16,991
|$18,585
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,762
|$36,984
|$41,424
|Clean
|$31,819
|$35,918
|$40,215
|Average
|$29,933
|$33,785
|$37,796
|Rough
|$28,047
|$31,652
|$35,377
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,218
|$26,210
|$29,357
|Clean
|$22,550
|$25,454
|$28,500
|Average
|$21,213
|$23,943
|$26,785
|Rough
|$19,877
|$22,432
|$25,071
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,116
|$26,597
|$29,211
|Clean
|$23,422
|$25,830
|$28,358
|Average
|$22,034
|$24,296
|$26,653
|Rough
|$20,646
|$22,762
|$24,947
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,295
|$25,458
|$27,740
|Clean
|$22,624
|$24,724
|$26,930
|Average
|$21,283
|$23,256
|$25,311
|Rough
|$19,943
|$21,788
|$23,691
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,562
|$28,581
|$30,716
|Clean
|$25,797
|$27,757
|$29,819
|Average
|$24,268
|$26,108
|$28,026
|Rough
|$22,739
|$24,460
|$26,232
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,312
|$34,131
|$36,063
|Clean
|$31,382
|$33,147
|$35,010
|Average
|$29,522
|$31,179
|$32,904
|Rough
|$27,662
|$29,211
|$30,798
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,154
|$31,933
|$34,865
|Clean
|$28,314
|$31,012
|$33,847
|Average
|$26,636
|$29,171
|$31,811
|Rough
|$24,958
|$27,330
|$29,775
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,968
|$36,541
|$39,263
|Clean
|$32,990
|$35,488
|$38,116
|Average
|$31,035
|$33,381
|$35,824
|Rough
|$29,080
|$31,274
|$33,531
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,793
|$35,818
|$39,008
|Clean
|$31,849
|$34,785
|$37,869
|Average
|$29,962
|$32,720
|$35,591
|Rough
|$28,074
|$30,655
|$33,314
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,345
|$41,625
|$44,045
|Clean
|$38,213
|$40,425
|$42,759
|Average
|$35,948
|$38,025
|$40,187
|Rough
|$33,683
|$35,624
|$37,615
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,999
|$32,186
|$34,499
|Clean
|$29,136
|$31,258
|$33,492
|Average
|$27,409
|$29,402
|$31,478
|Rough
|$25,682
|$27,546
|$29,463
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,726
|$27,124
|$29,654
|Clean
|$24,014
|$26,342
|$28,788
|Average
|$22,591
|$24,778
|$27,056
|Rough
|$21,168
|$23,214
|$25,325
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,502
|$43,369
|$48,487
|Clean
|$37,394
|$42,118
|$47,071
|Average
|$35,178
|$39,617
|$44,240
|Rough
|$32,961
|$37,117
|$41,408
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,355
|$54,991
|$57,796
|Clean
|$50,849
|$53,405
|$56,108
|Average
|$47,835
|$50,234
|$52,733
|Rough
|$44,821
|$47,063
|$49,358
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,404
|$32,346
|$34,403
|Clean
|$29,529
|$31,413
|$33,399
|Average
|$27,779
|$29,548
|$31,390
|Rough
|$26,028
|$27,683
|$29,381
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,496
|$31,384
|$34,427
|Clean
|$27,676
|$30,479
|$33,421
|Average
|$26,036
|$28,669
|$31,411
|Rough
|$24,395
|$26,860
|$29,401
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,493
|$25,392
|$28,441
|Clean
|$21,846
|$24,660
|$27,610
|Average
|$20,551
|$23,196
|$25,950
|Rough
|$19,256
|$21,731
|$24,289
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,987
|$31,593
|$35,386
|Clean
|$27,181
|$30,682
|$34,353
|Average
|$25,570
|$28,861
|$32,286
|Rough
|$23,959
|$27,039
|$30,220
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,939
|$32,668
|$36,590
|Clean
|$28,106
|$31,726
|$35,522
|Average
|$26,440
|$29,842
|$33,385
|Rough
|$24,774
|$27,959
|$31,248
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,992
|$51,495
|$54,158
|Clean
|$47,582
|$50,010
|$52,577
|Average
|$44,762
|$47,041
|$49,414
|Rough
|$41,942
|$44,072
|$46,252
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,379
|$25,263
|$28,295
|Clean
|$21,735
|$24,535
|$27,469
|Average
|$20,447
|$23,078
|$25,817
|Rough
|$19,158
|$21,621
|$24,164
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,080
|$30,569
|$34,239
|Clean
|$26,300
|$29,688
|$33,239
|Average
|$24,741
|$27,925
|$31,240
|Rough
|$23,183
|$26,162
|$29,241
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,157
|$36,468
|$37,872
|Clean
|$34,145
|$35,416
|$36,766
|Average
|$32,121
|$33,313
|$34,555
|Rough
|$30,098
|$31,210
|$32,343
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,292
|$34,404
|$36,641
|Clean
|$31,362
|$33,412
|$35,571
|Average
|$29,503
|$31,428
|$33,432
|Rough
|$27,645
|$29,444
|$31,292
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,890
|$28,098
|$31,470
|Clean
|$24,174
|$27,288
|$30,551
|Average
|$22,741
|$25,668
|$28,714
|Rough
|$21,308
|$24,047
|$26,876
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,195
|$30,700
|$34,385
|Clean
|$26,412
|$29,815
|$33,381
|Average
|$24,847
|$28,045
|$31,373
|Rough
|$23,282
|$26,274
|$29,365
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,345
|$44,010
|$46,834
|Clean
|$40,156
|$42,741
|$45,467
|Average
|$37,776
|$40,203
|$42,732
|Rough
|$35,396
|$37,666
|$39,997
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,104
|$27,209
|$30,476
|Clean
|$23,410
|$26,425
|$29,587
|Average
|$22,023
|$24,856
|$27,807
|Rough
|$20,635
|$23,287
|$26,027
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,538
|$44,790
|$48,226
|Clean
|$40,343
|$43,499
|$46,818
|Average
|$37,952
|$40,916
|$44,002
|Rough
|$35,561
|$38,333
|$41,186