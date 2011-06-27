  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,341$48,472$52,829
Clean$43,065$47,074$51,286
Average$40,513$44,279$48,201
Rough$37,960$41,484$45,116
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,573$28,640$29,785
Clean$26,779$27,815$28,915
Average$25,192$26,163$27,176
Rough$23,605$24,512$25,436
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,042$43,709$46,533
Clean$39,860$42,448$45,175
Average$37,498$39,928$42,457
Rough$35,135$37,408$39,740
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,804$41,456$46,348
Clean$35,744$40,260$44,995
Average$33,626$37,870$42,288
Rough$31,507$35,479$39,582
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,041$19,853$21,762
Clean$17,522$19,281$21,127
Average$16,483$18,136$19,856
Rough$15,445$16,991$18,585
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,762$36,984$41,424
Clean$31,819$35,918$40,215
Average$29,933$33,785$37,796
Rough$28,047$31,652$35,377
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,218$26,210$29,357
Clean$22,550$25,454$28,500
Average$21,213$23,943$26,785
Rough$19,877$22,432$25,071
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,116$26,597$29,211
Clean$23,422$25,830$28,358
Average$22,034$24,296$26,653
Rough$20,646$22,762$24,947
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,295$25,458$27,740
Clean$22,624$24,724$26,930
Average$21,283$23,256$25,311
Rough$19,943$21,788$23,691
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,562$28,581$30,716
Clean$25,797$27,757$29,819
Average$24,268$26,108$28,026
Rough$22,739$24,460$26,232
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,312$34,131$36,063
Clean$31,382$33,147$35,010
Average$29,522$31,179$32,904
Rough$27,662$29,211$30,798
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,154$31,933$34,865
Clean$28,314$31,012$33,847
Average$26,636$29,171$31,811
Rough$24,958$27,330$29,775
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,968$36,541$39,263
Clean$32,990$35,488$38,116
Average$31,035$33,381$35,824
Rough$29,080$31,274$33,531
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,793$35,818$39,008
Clean$31,849$34,785$37,869
Average$29,962$32,720$35,591
Rough$28,074$30,655$33,314
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,345$41,625$44,045
Clean$38,213$40,425$42,759
Average$35,948$38,025$40,187
Rough$33,683$35,624$37,615
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,999$32,186$34,499
Clean$29,136$31,258$33,492
Average$27,409$29,402$31,478
Rough$25,682$27,546$29,463
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,726$27,124$29,654
Clean$24,014$26,342$28,788
Average$22,591$24,778$27,056
Rough$21,168$23,214$25,325
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,502$43,369$48,487
Clean$37,394$42,118$47,071
Average$35,178$39,617$44,240
Rough$32,961$37,117$41,408
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,355$54,991$57,796
Clean$50,849$53,405$56,108
Average$47,835$50,234$52,733
Rough$44,821$47,063$49,358
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,404$32,346$34,403
Clean$29,529$31,413$33,399
Average$27,779$29,548$31,390
Rough$26,028$27,683$29,381
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,496$31,384$34,427
Clean$27,676$30,479$33,421
Average$26,036$28,669$31,411
Rough$24,395$26,860$29,401
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,493$25,392$28,441
Clean$21,846$24,660$27,610
Average$20,551$23,196$25,950
Rough$19,256$21,731$24,289
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,987$31,593$35,386
Clean$27,181$30,682$34,353
Average$25,570$28,861$32,286
Rough$23,959$27,039$30,220
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,939$32,668$36,590
Clean$28,106$31,726$35,522
Average$26,440$29,842$33,385
Rough$24,774$27,959$31,248
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,992$51,495$54,158
Clean$47,582$50,010$52,577
Average$44,762$47,041$49,414
Rough$41,942$44,072$46,252
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,379$25,263$28,295
Clean$21,735$24,535$27,469
Average$20,447$23,078$25,817
Rough$19,158$21,621$24,164
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,080$30,569$34,239
Clean$26,300$29,688$33,239
Average$24,741$27,925$31,240
Rough$23,183$26,162$29,241
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,157$36,468$37,872
Clean$34,145$35,416$36,766
Average$32,121$33,313$34,555
Rough$30,098$31,210$32,343
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,292$34,404$36,641
Clean$31,362$33,412$35,571
Average$29,503$31,428$33,432
Rough$27,645$29,444$31,292
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,890$28,098$31,470
Clean$24,174$27,288$30,551
Average$22,741$25,668$28,714
Rough$21,308$24,047$26,876
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,195$30,700$34,385
Clean$26,412$29,815$33,381
Average$24,847$28,045$31,373
Rough$23,282$26,274$29,365
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,345$44,010$46,834
Clean$40,156$42,741$45,467
Average$37,776$40,203$42,732
Rough$35,396$37,666$39,997
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,104$27,209$30,476
Clean$23,410$26,425$29,587
Average$22,023$24,856$27,807
Rough$20,635$23,287$26,027
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,538$44,790$48,226
Clean$40,343$43,499$46,818
Average$37,952$40,916$44,002
Rough$35,561$38,333$41,186
Sell my 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-250 Super Duty near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,522 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,281 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,522 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,281 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,522 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,281 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $15,445 to $21,762, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.