  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong towing and payload capacities
  • wide range of equipment levels and body styles
  • appealing technology options
  • quiet cabin.
  • Dated interior design
  • numb steering.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$20,699 - $52,000
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty is massively capable and has lots of luxury extras, making it a full-spectrum solution for serious truckers.

Vehicle overview

At some point, even full-size pickup trucks don't have enough power, and that's where heavy-duty trucks come in to save the day. If you've got way more than the average amount of cargo to haul around, then a heavy-duty pickup like the 2015 Ford F-250 might be right for you.

The 2015 Ford F-250 is designed with maximum capability in mind, and this year Ford has made significant revisions to the optional 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine, resulting in a greater output of 440 horsepower and 860 pound-feet of torque (up from 400 and 800, respectfully). Although maximum towing capacity remains 16,800 pounds,Ford estimates that fuel economy has improved as well.

So there's more power and the promise of higher mpg, but lately we've come to expect a bit more out of heavy-duty pickup trucks. Many of these dedicated workhorses are now surprisingly comfortable and have long lists of luxury options, and although it's getting on in years, this big Ford is no exception. Base trim levels of the F-250 are pretty sparse, but cabin surfaces and interior touches are luxurious on upper trim levels. Features like the optional MyFord Touch infotainment system and its large 8-inch dash-mounted display prove you don't have to give up modern conveniences for old-fashioned truck capability. Those luxury extras do add up quickly, though, so be ready to open up your wallet if you want the finest leather and wood trim.

Despite its strengths, the 2015 Ford F-250 does have some serious competition from the usual suspects. The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD was redesigned last year and is definitely worth a look. The 2015 Ram 2500 is also an extremely capable heavy-duty pickup that deserves attention. The Ram has a more composed ride, a higher-quality cabin and massive towing capacity, making it our top pick in this segment.

Keep in mind that additional towing and hauling is offered by the 2015 Ford F-350 and unmatched 2015 Ford F-450. Any of these F-Series Super Duty trucks, including the F-250, is very capable and with so few competitors, a test-drive is a must.

2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty models

The 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty is available with two- or four-wheel drive in three cab styles: two-door regular cab, four-door extended cab (SuperCab) and four-door crew cab. The extended cab has rear-hinged, access-style rear doors, while the crew cab has four full-size conventional-opening doors. Both can be had with either a standard (6.8-foot) or long (8-foot) cargo bed, but the regular cab is available only with the long bed.

Buyers have a choice among five trim levels: base XL, midlevel XLT, upscale Lariat, luxury King Ranch and posh Platinum. The Lariat is available on SuperCab and crew cab models, while the King Ranch and Platinum are offered only in crew cab configuration.

The XL sticks to the basics with standard equipment that includes 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and bumpers, black door handles, manual-telescoping trailer tow mirrors, a locking tailgate, air-conditioning, vinyl floor coverings and upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker sound system with an AM/FM radio.

The XLT adds 18-inch cast-aluminum wheels, a chrome grille and bumpers, heated outside mirrors with an integrated blind-spot mirror, rear privacy glass (SuperCab and crew cab), cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry, an integrated trailer brake controller, padded door armrests, a middle front seat that converts into a center console, a carpeted floor, cloth upholstery, the Ford Sync voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, lockable storage with a power point under the rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The Lariat trim cranks up the luxury with foglights, power telescoping and folding mirrors, body-color door handles, rear parking sensors, automatic headlights, a power-sliding rear window with defrost, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), power-adjustable pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 4.2-inch color trip computer, wood-tone interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, the MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen, upgraded Sync functionality, a rearview camera and an eight-speaker audio system. Note that the Lariat crew cab gets a premium Sony audio system.

The two upper trims essentially include many of the Lariat's optional items and bolsters them with special design elements. As such, the King Ranch adds two-tone paint, a body-color grille with chrome insert, unique exterior and interior trim and color schemes, remote start, a navigation system, special leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front bucket seats with a fixed center console and driver memory settings, and the Sony audio system.

The top-of-the-line Platinum is equipped similarly to the King Ranch, but features a significantly different design aesthetic inside and out, while adding 20-inch polished alloy wheels, a tailgate assist step, upgraded leather upholstery and a heated steering wheel.

Many of the features that are standard on upper trims levels such as navigation and the tailgate assist step are available as options on lower trims. Other options (depending on trim level) include different axle ratios, a stowable bed extender, a transmission power take-off (for powering accessories like snow plows), heavy-duty alternators, fifth-wheel/gooseneck mounting points, roof clearance lights, drop-in or spray-in bedliners, a sunroof and integrated accessory switches.

The available Ford Work Solutions package adds an in-dash computer that's customizable to suit commercial users and fleets. Also available is the FX4 Off-Road package (4WD models only), which includes an electronic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, skid plates and Rancho shock absorbers.

2015 Highlights

The optional 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 engine in the 2015 Ford F-250 has been revised, resulting in improved horsepower, torque and fuel economy.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 engine that produces 385 hp and 405 lb-ft of peak torque. The optional 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8 is rated at 440 hp and 860 lb-ft of peak torque. Both engines come with a six-speed automatic transmission and offer rear- and four-wheel-drive configurations.

In Edmunds testing, the gas V8 got a 4x4 F-250 from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds -- a quick time for such a big, heavy truck.

Properly equipped, the F-250 Super Duty with the diesel can tow up to 14,000 pounds with a conventional trailer setup. When configured for fifth-wheel towing, that figure jumps to 16,800 pounds. Maximum payload capacity is 4,130 pounds.

Safety

The 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, trailer sway control, hill start assist, side curtain airbags and the SOS post-crash alert system.

An integrated trailer brake controller is standard on XLT and higher models, while Lariat and above trim levels add rear parking sensors. A rearview camera is optional on the XLT and standard on the Lariat and above.

In Edmunds testing, a crew cab F-250 Super Duty equipped with four-wheel drive and the 6.2-liter V8 engine came to a stop from 60 mph in 129 feet -- a respectable distance for such a large vehicle.

In government crash tests, the F-250 Super Duty crew cab received a four out of five stars overall rating, with four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side crash safety.

Driving

Compared to the competition, the 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty line is remarkably quiet at highway speeds. As with any heavy-duty pickup, the ride can be a bit nervous with an empty bed, but the F-250 remains well-mannered over rough roads. Our main complaint is that the steering feels numb and vague, especially when towing, which doesn't inspire confidence.

Even though the 6.2-liter V8 is no slouch, the 6.7-liter diesel will likely be the engine of choice for heavy-duty towing tasks. Drivers can selectively lock out unwanted higher gears to ensure optimal towing prowess, but the tow/haul mode takes care of most of that for you. We haven't had a chance to test the newly upgraded diesel engine yet, but we praised last year's less powerful version for being both quiet and smooth even while towing.

Interior

Heavy-duty trucks haven't historically been known for their luxurious cabins, but that has changed in recent years, and the F-250 has fallen a bit behind. One look at the Ram 2500's comparatively lavish new interior will convince you that Ford's got a little room for improvement. The F-250 has a lot of hard plastics on lower trim levels, and for better or worse, the overall look screams "work truck." But to be fair, the Lariat creates a distinctly upscale vibe with leather and the MyFord Touch interface, while the King Ranch and Platinum models are fancier still.

Storage and utility options abound in the Ford F-250. There's a lockable bin under the middle of the available 40/20/40-split front bench seat, and the middle seatback folds down to serve as an armrest. Another lockable bin that can easily accommodate longer items is located under the rear seats, and it includes a 12-volt power point to charge portable electronics. An optional, alternate front bench design features a middle seat section that can be configured to accommodate a laptop, hanging files and other office items. It also offers a 12-volt power point and a 110-volt power outlet.

On the Lariat trim and higher, there is a large multifunction display in the instrument cluster that allows the driver to customize settings, and relays trip computer, fuel economy, towing and off-road information. They also get the MyFord Touch infotainment system, which includes two USB ports, an SD card slot and an 8-inch touchscreen that controls phone, climate control, entertainment and navigation features. This version of MyFord Touch also incorporates large physical buttons for the climate and audio controls that allow them to be operated by those wearing work gloves.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

5(50%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(10%)
1(20%)
3.7
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New 2015 Everyday driver
Jan,03/04/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
The gas engine is strong, the gas mileage is 15.5 miles per gallon on the interstate, 13 city. The transmission is very smooth. The heater, A/C and other interior comforts are good. All around very good daily driver. Update traded this truck for a Nissan Titan diesel. Update truck is working well. Used mostly for towing longer distances and around farm. Wife loves driving the truck.
BEST TRUCK IVE EVER OWNED
Brandon,10/17/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Great for towing and really nice to drive long distances very comfortable. Mileage isn't great but for a big truck what are u really expecting. I love mine glad I got it never once regret it
Lives up to expectations every day
Jeff,05/26/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Runs/drives like a big truck should. Needs elbow room, but is reliable, comfortable and up to everything I need it to do. A friend from down under called it "The quintessential American truck".
Should have stayed a GM man
Jace,04/26/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I bought a 2015 reg cab, long box 4 wd over a month ago. TRUCK RIDES EXTREMELY ROUGH. rougher than any other 3/4 ton truck i have driven! I pull a small enclosed trailer around 3000 lb. I can't believe how squirrely the steering is on rougher roads with the trailer. I never felt that with my 2002 chev 2500hd with same trailer. Transmission slips while shifting into 3rd. Most of the paint has peeled off the front axle within the first year and ford will not fix it. So my year old truck is already rusting! Horribly cheap built truck
See all 10 reviews of the 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty
More About This Model

Quick Summary
For 2015, Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks (F-250, F-350 and F-450 models) receive an upgraded diesel engine that produces more power and more torque, and provides more towing and hauling capability. The rest of these trucks are otherwise carried over intact from the outgoing model year, so if you want the most refined cabin in the class, the Super Duty might disappoint.

2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty

What Is It?
The Ford F-Series Super Duty truck lineup comprises the heavy-duty versions of the company's full-size pickups. These trucks can haul more stuff and tow heavier loads than the light-duty F-150. In fact, that's pretty much why Super Duty trucks exist: Approximately 90 percent of Super Duty customers cite towing as a primary reason for buying their trucks.

The variety of Super Duty configurations on offer is, as usual, astounding. Beyond the three trucks above, there are three cab configurations, five trim levels, two bed lengths, two engines, four different axle ratios, 4x4 or 4x2, fifth wheel or conventional bumper towing, a raft of stand-alone options, single or dual rear wheels.... The possibilities are nearly endless.

What's Been Changed?
Ford made significant revisions to its 6.7-liter turbodiesel "Power Stroke" V8 that result in increased power and torque and less performance degradation at altitude. This new diesel engine generates 440 horsepower and 860 pound-feet of torque, eclipsing the first-generation Power Stroke by 40 hp and 60 lb-ft of torque.

All of this was accomplished with similar fuel economy to the outgoing version. Or so we're told; heavy-duty pickups are exempt from EPA fuel economy testing, so we'll have to take Ford's word on this for now.

2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty

A new, larger turbocharger is the keystone supporting the massaged engine's increased performance. Its new variable-nozzle turbocharger is a less complex unit and supports higher airflow rates with less power-robbing backpressure than the one it replaces. This new turbo also provides increased exhaust braking performance. Speaking of which, for 2015, every Super Duty now includes a manual button to engage the exhaust braking function, whereas previously this function was automated.

A higher-flow fuel pump feeds revised fuel injectors that atomize the fuel more finely, providing cleaner and quieter combustion. The transmission, meanwhile, was upgraded with a revised torque converter that has a higher stall speed in order to maintain launch performance that otherwise might have suffered due to the larger turbo. Elsewhere, the heads, valvetrain and exhaust manifolds were all beefed up to support the higher combustion pressures.

Elsewhere in the truck, changes are minimal. There are new colors and mild cosmetic tweaks to the King Ranch package.

What Hasn't Changed?
Essentially everything else is the same. The base 6.2-liter gasoline V8 has carried over intact, as have the truck's chassis, cab, box and interior. Frames for the F-250 and F-350 also carry over, though there's a towing package for the latter that includes stouter front-end hardware, while the F-450 receives the beefier frame and drivetrain components handed down from the commercial-grade F-450 and F-550 chassis-cab trucks.

2015 Ford F-450 Super Duty

What About Tow Ratings?
With the changes to the Power Stroke V8, Ford claims the 2015 Super Duty has the highest tow ratings in the segment. That is, according to Ford's internal yardstick. Keep in mind that comparing tow ratings from different manufacturers is an apples-to-kumquats situation unless said manufacturers adhere to the SAE J2807 standard, which Ford does not. Basically, take Ford's tow ratings (and GM's, for that matter) with a huge grain of salt, and maybe the whole shaker.

That said, Ford's tow rating of the brawniest of the F-Series lineup, the crew cab 2015 F-450 Super Duty 4x4 with dual rear wheels, rises 6,500 pounds over last year's truck to 31,200 pounds. Lesser variants of the Super Duty than this one tow, well, less. F-350s now max out at 26,700 pounds, while the F-250's tow rating reaches as high as 16,800 pounds.

Now that Ram has announced it is joining Toyota in adopting SAE J2807 for all of its 2015 pickup truck offerings, there is no doubt that Ford will follow suit when the Super Duty receives a full model change in the coming years.

2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty

How Does It Drive?
We drove a 2015 F-350 Super Duty crew cab in King Ranch guise up and down a 7-percent grade in rural West Virginia while towing a 12,500-pound RV trailer. We then did the same task with its similarly equipped competitors (2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and Ram 3500), each sporting their respective diesel engines.

Naturally, this task required foot-to-floor driving. None of the trucks was able to maintain the posted 70-mph speed limit, but the Ford was able to maintain a higher speed up the grade than the others, consistently running a few mph faster. The Ford's new manual exhaust brake and the six-speed transmission's gear-holding grade logic proved plenty effective at preventing the speed from running away on the downhill side. The Super Duty's powertrain is very, very impressive, and takes an awful lot of stress out of towing improbably heavy loads.

Engine noise from the diesel is well abated, even when giving it full whack up an extended grade. It has little clatter, yet enough aural presence to remind you what you paid $8,480 for.

The Super Duty's steering was noticeably less precise than the tillers in the Ram or Chevy. Steering feel isn't just for sports cars. It makes a big difference in towing confidence when you're trying to place your rig within its lane in winding downhill traffic. For this reason we prefer the (relatively) sharper helms in either of the other trucks.

We also drove an F-250, sans trailer but with a 1,000-pound payload. The truck, near as we could tell, didn't even realize the payload was back there, such is its prodigious grunt. The extra weight likely helped settle out the truck's ride quality, too, though we didn't drive an unladen example to compare.

2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty

What's the Interior Like?
Unchanged from its last round of cosmetic enhancements a few years ago, the Super Duty's cabin is showing its age. This is easily the least impressive interior of the three trucks, with acres of hard, shiny plastic and a cheesy design motif.

That said, the seat offers solid long-haul comfort and noise levels are low. Visibility is quite good, too. It's a functional place, but those paying the bill will find the trimmings lacking.

How Much and When Can I Get One?
Base prices for the 2015 Ford Super Duty range from $31,045 for the F-250 to $51,720 for the F-450. These are increases of more than a thousand dollars over last year's base prices.

Start heaping on the higher-level trim packages and options and you can push a Super Duty into the mid-$70 grand range. There seems to be, however, no limit to what consumers are willing to pay for these trucks, as the take rate for the highest trim levels among all three manufacturers is eye-opening.

The 2015 Ford Super Duty trucks should start arriving at dealers around mid-summer.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Among heavy-duty pickups, your sole choices are on offer from Ford's crosstown rivals General Motors and Ram. No other pickup truck manufacturer — not Toyota or Nissan — produces a heavy-duty version of its full-size pickups.

The 2014 Ram 2500 and 3500 offers a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel with 385 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque.

The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD recently received a revised cabin structure and interior, though the available 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel has the least power and torque of the three.

Why Should You Consider This Truck?
You have towing and hauling needs that push the limits of light-duty trucks. Or you simply want one of the most powerful and capable pickups you can drive without a commercial driver license.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Truck?
While the Super Duty's capabilities with the Power Stroke are impressive, it's important to have some perspective. If you don't tow or haul heavy loads on a regular basis, a properly equipped light-duty truck would likely suit your needs better and provide a more livable truck on a day-to-day basis.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT is priced between $16,999 and$42,998 with odometer readings between 45857 and163165 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL is priced between $18,995 and$35,998 with odometer readings between 32122 and168273 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $38,750 and$46,500 with odometer readings between 80968 and136845 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum is priced between $46,500 and$47,995 with odometer readings between 68199 and68199 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch is priced between $52,000 and$52,000 with odometer readings between 58335 and58335 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 21 used and CPO 2015 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,999 and mileage as low as 32122 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,532.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,770.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,796.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,684.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-250 Super Duty lease specials

Related Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles