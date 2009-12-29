Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
- 172,483 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2009 Ford F-250 6.4L Turbocharged Super Duty Lariat Crew Cab 4WD. 2 OWNER TEXAS TRUCK! LIFTED WITH AFTERMARKET WHEELS AND TIRES! This truck is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, am/fm radio, aux radio input, heated seats, power seats, power sunroof, tinted windows, cruise control, navigation system, towing package, and most important 4X4.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW21R29EB24951
Stock: 20857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,169 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,501
Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Toledo / Ohio
2009 Ford F-250SD XL w/Stake Bed White Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Welcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTNF21579EA03455
Stock: D201075A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 168,312 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,311
Rock Road Auto Plaza - Saint Louis / Missouri
Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic 2009 Ford F-250SD Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo Diesel, 4WD.Best prices in town. Quality Vehicles from Great People at Great Prices!! Over 600 vehicles to choose from and 70 lenders to help with every credit situation. All prices includes $1000 discount to Finance with Dealer. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors with pricing or description of vehicle. And we recommend you contact the dealership to ensure accuracy of advertised vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW21R29EA53850
Stock: 6618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 106,371 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$17,900
Select Automotive - Lebanon / Tennessee
FX4 PACKAGE! CALL US TODAY AT SELECT AUTOMOTIVE LLC IN LEBANON TN TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW21559EA57937
Stock: A57937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,662 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use
$11,700
Sarasota Ford - Sarasota / Florida
***COMPLIMENTARY AT SARASOTA FORD, QUICK LANE FIRST VEHICLE SERVICE AFTER PURCHASE*** ***CHECK OUT OUR ALL NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY***We're here to make your shopping experience as pleasant and hassle free as possible. **Call us now to get more information @ 888-349-4989!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW20Y89EA55501
Stock: LFA60725A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 78,645 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,995
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Dont take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW21R69EA84129
Stock: P13774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$16,500
Jacob's Auto Sales - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
Check out this LOW mileage Super duty with an 8FT Fisher M/M Plow package. Call today to schedule a test drive. This vehicle comes equipped with V8 - 5.4L engine, automatic transmission, Only 65K one owner miles, air, pw, pdl, stereo, 4WD, 8FT Fisher M/M plow pkg, tow package, fully loaded, newer tires, Clean, just serviced & comes with a one Owner clean CARFAX report. Won't last! You can call me at (508)588-7050 or email me at jmkaleh@aol.com. Many other Plow trucks in stock. Please check our web site at jacobsautosales.net for latest inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW21549EA25559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,466 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,950
Jacob's Auto Sales - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
Check out this Sharp Super duty! This truck is fully loaded and is very clean. Call today to schedule a test drive. This vehicle comes equipped with V8 - 5.4L engine, 5 Spd manual transmission, 133K easy miles, ice cold air, pw, pdl, CD player, rear sliding window, tow pkg, fully loaded, newer tires, Very Clean & sharp, just serviced. Ready to go. Won't last! Buy now and save. You can call me at (508)588-7050 or email me at jmkaleh@aol.com. Many other trucks in stock. Please check our web site at jacobsautosales.net for latest inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTNF21509EA08626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,900
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
PLOW TRUCK WITH TOMMY GATE - NEW REAR BRAKES - NEW TIE ROD ENDS 9' Boss Plow Included- ALUMINUM 1300#TOMMY LIFT GATE - 1-Owner - Ready to go to work! Back-Rack with strobes, Spray-in Bedliner, Running boards, Side Mounted tool box, mud flaps, Trailer Tow and much more in this 1-OWNER TRUCK! Excellent condition inside and out, Municipally owned means regular service, Maintenance and repairs done as needed! This Ford Super Duty 4x4 is Turn Key and ready to go to work! Trades accepted, Financing Available - Drive it home TODAY! TRUCKS ARE SELLING QUICKLY - HURRY FOR BEST SELECTION! Call in today to schedule your test drive! Don't miss your chance to own a solid piece of equipment! Koppy Motors is proud to have been awarded a Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2019! We have also been accredited members of the BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU since 2005, and proud to have an A+ Rating! We provide a free 'Auto check' Vehicle History report for any vehicle. Many of our vehicles have factory warranty remaining with extended warranties available for purchase. Our finance department is one of the best in the Forest Lake, Hinckley & Mpls/St. Paul area. We are a preferred dealer with a variety of lenders. We work with all types of customers, whatever their credit rating. Koppy Motors is a locally, family-owned business, and the Koppy Motor's name has been trusted in the auto business since 1936. For OVER 25 years, Koppy Motors has satisfied thousands of customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTNF21529EB22689
Stock: 12841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-04-2019
- 137,221 miles
$9,889
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN TITLE. This F-250 Comes equipped with AM/FM/AUX radio. It does not have power lock or power windows, it does have 4x4 perfect for Utah weather. The tires still have tons of life in them as well. This is no street princes it does have a couple scratches and dings but it is the perfect work horse and adventure rig for your family! We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW21559EA79713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995
Capitol Motors of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
Capitol Motors of Stafford3316 Jefferson Davis Hwy, STAFFORD, VA 22554540-659-1000capitolmotorsdmv.comWarranty: Extended warranties available on most vehicles. Please ask sales representative for cost and terms of extended warranty.Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $399 dealer processing fee. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSX20R09EA85890
Stock: DMV3149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,704 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000
Vernon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vernon / Texas
This 2009 Ford Super Duty F-250 XLT Crew Cab 4x4 with only 88,704 miles is proudly offered by Vernon Auto Group. Take control of the open road with the power of the 5.4L V8 SOHC Engine and stay connected through Bluetooth capabilities to enjoy a hands free driving experience. Ride in the comfort of durable gray cloth seats and listen to the songs you want through auxiliary input. Call us today and lock down this 1 Owner pickup before it is gone! Vernon Auto Group - A new, unique way to buy a vehicle! In a small town in North Texas lives a unique company with BIG ideas. We're redefining how our customers buy and own vehicles and it's working... Simply put, you will appreciate the easiest, most efficient and enjoyable buying and ownership experience ANYWHERE! In fact, our innovative approach has driven us to be the Dealer Rater National Ram Dealer of the Year and a eBay Motors Top Strategic Seller! Here are just a few reasons why customers have chosen Vernon Auto Group: Transparent Deals Upfront Pricing, No Haggling, No Numbers Game Fast Friendly Service and Delivery Technology driven company with low overhead and a market driven systematic approach to pricing vehicles. So come by or give us a phone call and lets start your journey on the most fun and enjoyable purchase experience you will ever make. Here at Vernon Auto Group our job is to serve you. Call our team today at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com Our pricing is based on current market conditions. All new vehicle pricing includes applicable rebates which everyone has the opportunity to qualify for. Rebates are determined by the manufacture and can change at anytime. Rebates are region specific and our prices are based on Texas Region Rebates. These rebates may include customer cash, trade in assistance (if applicable), and finance offers (if applicable) . Your rebates may be more or less depending on where you register the vehicle at. All vehicles go through our vigorous multi-point inspection before advertised to the public. We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. For more information please call us at 1-(833)-275-3894 or email us at internetsales@vernonautogroup.com .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW21569EA23134
Stock: F12708A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 160,437 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,995
MasterTech Automotive - Staunton / Virginia
CABELAS EDITION, POWERSTROKE DIESEL, AUTOMATIC, 4X4
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW21R09EA95000
Stock: 2587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,334 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$24,988
Performance Motors - Killeen / Texas
20in Alloy wheels,Steprails,Tow hitch receiver,Tow hooks,Hard tonneau cover,Dual climate control,Am,Fm,Cd,Steering mounted controls,Cruise,Tint,Tilt,Tachometer,Keyless entry,Full size spare,Owners manual,Power windows,Power locks,Power mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW21R09EB18422
Stock: 14104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2019
- 125,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,990
K & J Auto Exchange - Santa Paula / California
This 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Super Cab Long Bed 4x4 FX4 Off Road Package has an automatic transmission, cold air conditioning, factory chrome wheels, bedliner, AM/FM stereo CD/MP3 player, cruise control, dual airbags, heated mirrors, keyless entry, locking tailgate, power steering, power brakes, power mirrors, power windows, power door locks, rear folding seats, steering mounted controls, tach, tilt wheel, tire pressure monitor, tow package, two tone paint, running boards, traction and stability control system. This 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Super Cab Long Bed 4WD FX4 Off-Road Package is ready for action, hauling toys, trailer and your crew. #SP9287 The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. Thank you for reviewing our automobile. Every effort is made to ensure all our vehicles meet the highest standards of mechanical, reliability, safety and appearance. We do an 83 point inspection on all vehicles to ensure that everything is working properly. All automobiles get oil changes and if the brakes and tires are needed we replace them. Please call or text us to schedule an appointment today to arrange a demonstration of the vehicle of your choice. 805-793-1381.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSX21549EA19287
Stock: sp9287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,791
South Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
South Houston Nissan is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2009 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW Lariat only has 0mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW Lariat that you won't find in your average vehicle. At home in the country and in the city, this 2009 4WD Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW Lariat has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. More information about the 2009 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW: The 2009 Ford F-250 (three-quarter-ton) and F-350 Super Duty (one-ton) pickups are intended for those who regularly need to tow large trailers or haul heavy loads. When properly equipped, the F-350 can pull up to 15,000 pounds. These Super Duty trucks also have several features not otherwise offered in their class, such as a rearview camera system, and PowerScope mirrors that fold in and telescope. Interesting features of this model are Towing and hauling capability, wide range of configurations, toughness, and standout convenience features.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW21R09EB30165
Stock: 9145C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 105,000 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,995
JAY AUTO SALES - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW20R89EB09761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 208,646 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,291
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTSW21R79EA84446
Stock: ADA84446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
