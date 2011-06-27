Vehicle overview

The Ford F-250 Super Duty rolls into its 2016 model year with only minor changes, which means it's the oldest truck in the segment and doesn't enjoy many of the redesigned F-150's myriad improvements. However, considering it has long been one of the most capable trucks on the market, we still see plenty of good in this heavy-duty truck.

Providing the brawn is either a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 engine or a diesel 6.7-liter V8, the latter having been updated just last year to boost its output to a stout 440 hp and 860 pound-feet of torque. Towing capacity with either engine remains robust, maxing out at 15,900 pounds with the gasoline V8 and 16,600 pounds with the diesel engine, when hitched to fifth-wheel or gooseneck trailers.

The F-250 Super Duty also returns in a wide array of body styles and trim levels, ranging from no-frills regular cab work trucks to top-of-the-line four-door crew cab models with interiors packed with luxury, convenience and technology features. If there is a downside to all these modern amenities it's the bottom line of the window sticker, where prices can soar to heights unimaginable a decade ago.

Given that the current-generation Super Duty debuted way back in 2008, the F-250 is obviously getting long in the tooth compared to its far more recently refreshed rivals. The Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD just underwent an extensive makeover that left it with updated styling and an improved interior. Then there's the 2016 Nissan Titan XD, a new truck that bridges the capability gap between light- and heavy-duty trucks with a diesel V8 among its virtues. Finally, the Ram 2500 model is an especially noteworthy competitor, by virtue of its more refined ride, more attractive and higher-quality cabin, and tremendous towing capacity, a combination that makes it our top pick for a heavy-duty pickup.

We recommend driving all of the heavy-duty pickups before making up your mind, but ultimately, the choice could come down to personal preference. And if you prefer the 2016 Ford F-250, we certainly wouldn't steer you clear.