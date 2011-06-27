  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong towing and payload capacities
  • wide range of equipment levels and body styles
  • appealing technology options
  • quiet cabin.
  • Dated interior design
  • numb steering
  • upright rear seatback.
List Price Range
$18,476 - $49,000
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty isn't quite as refined as its main rivals, but considering its beefy capabilities and available luxury extras, it's still a solid choice for truck shoppers.

Vehicle overview

The Ford F-250 Super Duty rolls into its 2016 model year with only minor changes, which means it's the oldest truck in the segment and doesn't enjoy many of the redesigned F-150's myriad improvements. However, considering it has long been one of the most capable trucks on the market, we still see plenty of good in this heavy-duty truck.

Providing the brawn is either a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 engine or a diesel 6.7-liter V8, the latter having been updated just last year to boost its output to a stout 440 hp and 860 pound-feet of torque. Towing capacity with either engine remains robust, maxing out at 15,900 pounds with the gasoline V8 and 16,600 pounds with the diesel engine, when hitched to fifth-wheel or gooseneck trailers.

The F-250 Super Duty also returns in a wide array of body styles and trim levels, ranging from no-frills regular cab work trucks to top-of-the-line four-door crew cab models with interiors packed with luxury, convenience and technology features. If there is a downside to all these modern amenities it's the bottom line of the window sticker, where prices can soar to heights unimaginable a decade ago.

Given that the current-generation Super Duty debuted way back in 2008, the F-250 is obviously getting long in the tooth compared to its far more recently refreshed rivals. The Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD just underwent an extensive makeover that left it with updated styling and an improved interior. Then there's the 2016 Nissan Titan XD, a new truck that bridges the capability gap between light- and heavy-duty trucks with a diesel V8 among its virtues. Finally, the Ram 2500 model is an especially noteworthy competitor, by virtue of its more refined ride, more attractive and higher-quality cabin, and tremendous towing capacity, a combination that makes it our top pick for a heavy-duty pickup.

We recommend driving all of the heavy-duty pickups before making up your mind, but ultimately, the choice could come down to personal preference. And if you prefer the 2016 Ford F-250, we certainly wouldn't steer you clear.

2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty models

The 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty is available with two- or four-wheel drive in three cab styles: two-door regular cab, four-door extended cab (aka: SuperCab) and four-door crew cab.

The extended cab has rear-hinged, access-style rear doors, while the crew cab has four full-size conventional-opening doors. Both can be had with either a standard (6.8-foot) or long (8-foot) cargo bed, but the regular cab is available only with the long bed.

Buyers also have a choice among five trim levels: base XL, midlevel XLT, upscale Lariat and two distinct flavors of luxury in the King Ranch and Platinum. The Lariat is available on SuperCab and crew cab models, while the King Ranch and Platinum are offered only in crew cab configuration.

The entry-level XL's list of standard equipment includes 17-inch steel wheels, black grille and bumpers, black door handles, manual-telescoping trailer tow mirrors, a locking tailgate, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor coverings, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker sound system with an AM/FM radio.

The XLT adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a chrome grille and bumpers, heated outside mirrors, integrated blind-spot mirrors, rear privacy glass (extended cab and crew cab), keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a front seat with a middle section that converts into a center console, padded door armrests, a carpeted floor, lockable storage with a 12-volt power point under the rear seat, an integrated trailer brake controller, the Ford Sync voice command system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The Lariat trim additions include automatic headlights, foglights, power telescoping and folding mirrors, body-color door handles, a power-sliding and defrosting rear window, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), power-adjustable pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 4.2-inch color trip computer, wood-tone interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded Sync functionality and the MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen and an eight-speaker audio system. Lariat crew cab models get a premium Sony audio system.

The King Ranch adds remote ignition, heated and ventilated front bucket seats with a fixed center console and driver memory settings, a navigation system and the Sony audio system, along with special King Ranch design elements that include two-tone paint, a body-color grille with chrome insert, unique trim and color schemes and special leather upholstery.

The top-of-the-line Platinum is equipped similarly to the King Ranch, but features distinctly uptown design cues inside and out, while adding 20-inch polished alloy wheels, a tailgate assist step, upgraded leather upholstery and a heated steering wheel.

Other than the special design cues, many of the features that are standard on upper trims levels such as navigation and the tailgate assist step are available as options on lower trims. Other options (depending on trim level) include different axle ratios, a stowable bed extender, a transmission power take-off (for powering accessories like snow plows), heavy-duty alternators, fifth-wheel/gooseneck mounting points, roof clearance lights, drop-in or spray-in bedliners, a sunroof (crew cab only) and integrated accessory switches. New for 2016 are amber LED warning strobes and a rearview camera prep kit for trucks with the bed-delete option.

The available Ford Work Solutions package adds an in-dash computer that's customizable to suit commercial users and fleets. Also available is the FX4 Off-Road package (4WD models only), which includes an electronic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, skid plates and Rancho shock absorbers.

2016 Highlights

Unlike the F-150 that was completely redesigned last year, the F-250 Super Duty once again returns unchanged save for two new options: LED warning strobe lights and a rearview camera prep kit that can be ordered with the cargo box delete option.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 engine that produces 385 hp and 405 lb-ft of peak torque. The optional 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8 is rated at 440 hp and 860 lb-ft. Both engines come mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and a choice of rear- or four-wheel-drive.

In Edmunds testing, the gasoline V8 got a four-wheel-drive F-250 from zero to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds -- a quick time for such a big, heavy truck.

Properly equipped, the F-250 Super Duty with the diesel can tow up to 14,000 pounds with a conventional trailer setup. When configured for fifth-wheel or gooseneck towing, that figure jumps to 16,600 pounds. Maximum payload capacity is 4,130 pounds.

Safety

The 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, trailer sway control, hill start assist, side curtain airbags and the SOS post-crash alert system.

An integrated trailer brake controller is standard on XLT and higher trim levels. Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum trim levels also get rear parking sensors. A rearview camera is optional on the XLT and standard on the Lariat and above.

In Edmunds testing, a crew cab F-250 Super Duty equipped with four-wheel drive and the 6.2-liter V8 engine came to a stop from 60 mph in 129 feet -- a respectable distance for such a large vehicle.

Driving

On the road, the 2016 Ford F-250 is noticeably quieter than you might expect. The ride quality is decent for a heavy-duty pickup, but as expected, it feels skittish and jostles you about without a load in the bed. Other than that, the place where the F-250 really falls down is in its vague steering feel. While this weakness can be a tad annoying in everyday driving, the lack of precision can be downright unnerving when you're trying to keep the truck and the large, heavy trailer hanging off its back centered in its lane on a winding two-lane road. Even with everything else being equal, this shortcoming alone should cause potential buyers to pause long enough to check out the Ram and GM offerings.

While the 6.2-liter gasoline V8 offers plenty of muscle, the recently updated 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine is likely to be the engine of choice for anyone planning on hauling heavy loads or towing sizable trailers. The six-speed automatic transmission allows the driver to lock out higher gears in situations like descending a steep grade, but the standard Tow/Haul mode performs a similar function with the push of a button.

Interior

In a segment where competing models have raised the bar in terms of upscale interiors, the 2016 Ford F-250 clearly has some catching up to do. Compared to the Ram 2500's posh passenger cabin, the F-250 interior has a very "work truck" look and feel about it with lots of hard plastics and a rather industrial design. This even applies to the King Ranch and Platinum trims that can't quite hide the rough-and-tumble vibe with its leather trim and multitude of features.

As is fitting for a pickup truck, though, the F-250's interior places a high value on function. There's plenty of storage, for example, in a lockable compartment beneath the center section of the 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a large lockable bin with a 12-volt power outlet under the rear seats. For those needing to frequently carry passengers, the crew cab should be the go-to choice, but we noted that the rear seatback is a tad too upright for ideal comfort.

Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum models all feature a large multifunction display in the instrument cluster that can be customized to read out trip computer, fuel economy, towing and off-road information. All three also come with the MyFord Touch infotainment system, which includes two USB ports, an SD card reader, and most importantly, an 8-inch touchscreen that controls/displays phone, climate control, entertainment and navigation features. One notable improvement to this version of MyFord Touch is the inclusion of good-size buttons for the most often used audio and climate controls. While this system isn't as user-friendly as Ram's, we do prefer it to GM's infotainment systems.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

5(55%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(10%)
4.1
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

F250 Buyer Beware
Rod Gilmore,10/16/2017
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased off the lot a new 2016 Ford F250 SuperDuty Lariat 4 door crew cab short box, 4 x4. I was looking for a pickup to replace my 2006 HD2500 Chevy Durmax. This F250 had everything supposedly needed to tow a 5th wheel camper and pull my fishing boat behind the camper. This pickup was listed as having the camper package and the towing package and it had the Ford 6.7 Powerstroke diesel. The Ford booklet on SuperDuty pickups listed this package as having a 5th wheel towing capacity of just over 15,000 pounds. This was over 3,000 pounds more than my camper weighs. I bought the truck, had a B&W 5th wheel turnover ball installed and installed the B&W 5th wheel companion system. The first time I took the pickup with the camper out on the interstate, I almost wrecked. The back end of the truck sagged way down and the front end was light. I swayed all over the road at 70 mph. I had to drive 60 mph to keep it in my lane. Long story short I found out I have the lightest rear leaf springs ford makes for their trucks, 2700 pound springs (a local truck place ran the leaf spring serial numbers for me). They make 4 different weight of springs up to 4400 pounds. The dealership could not explain why I had light duty springs on a 3/4 diesel truck with towing and camper packages. My dealership did pay to put in air bags to resolve the towing issue but I had to pay for the onboard compressor and gauge. Ford corporate blew me off. Informed me this was the correct leaf spring setup for the truck. I have ran across other Ford SuperDuty owners in my area who have experienced the same towing issue with their trucks. If you look at an F250 or F350 and there are only two main leafs, a light helper on top and a shorter leaf spring on the bottom, you probably have the light leaf spring system. Do not expect that light leaf spring setup to work for pulling.
Ford 6.7 plat
Mike mcdaniel,11/17/2016
Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Great power, fuel mileage sucks, very comfortable lots of legroom both front and back .
Dream Truck and starting a new chapter in our live
J&M,01/19/2016
King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
We bought our 2016 Ford F-250 King Ranch Diesel 4x4 last week, in 8 days we put almost 800 miles on it. We were averaging the same or more MPG as we were with my 2005 Dodge SLT 4x2 with the 4.7 engine. We were averaging 17.0 mpg driving back roads and highways in Arizona. Absolutely love the comfort of this truck. We purchased this truck to haul our trailer across country. My wife is starting as a Traveling Nurse and just retired from the Army, we are really looking forward to this truck giving us the reliability and comfort we are sure it will exceed or expectations.
Great truck
Dan,03/04/2016
XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I got this in December and already have 5,000 miles on it, no problems, I plow with it, its made me money, and I love this truck. Beautiful looking and driving. The only things I am not a fan of are the 9.9 mileage I get, and the fact that there is zero room for tools, papers and other things that I need as a business owner. Also, I really wish that Ford would extend their warrantee, as Ill be out in 2 years. I paid $37,000 with an 8 foot Fisher plow
See all 20 reviews of the 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%

More about the 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL is priced between $22,995 and$49,000 with odometer readings between 12828 and108162 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT is priced between $15,999 and$31,000 with odometer readings between 35539 and143907 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $42,500 and$45,500 with odometer readings between 37552 and77786 miles.

Which used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2016 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,999 and mileage as low as 12828 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,502.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,652.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,522.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,087.

