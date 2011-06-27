  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride and handling, smooth-shifting automatic transmission, available trailer brake controller.
  • Base V8 not as strong as base V8s in competing trucks, lacks side airbags, steering wheel doesn't telescope.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$5,616 - $8,638
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Serious work capacity, a comfortable cabin, an abundance of useful features and refined road manners make the 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty a serious contender for the top heavy-duty pickup title.

Vehicle overview

A 1500-series pickup truck is usually more than adequate for the average person's needs. These trucks (traditionally known as the "half-ton") will easily handle hauling goods from the home improvement store, moving a kid to college and hitching up recreational stuff like motorcycles. For these folks' purposes, employing a heavy-duty pickup would be akin to using a hammer to set thumbtacks into the kitchen's corkboard.

But equestrians, owners of big boats and those who pull trailers larger than their time-share condos do need a hammer -- a big one. And for them, the 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty makes perfect sense. The available PowerStroke turbodiesel engine makes serious pulling power -- we're talking 650 pound-feet of torque -- which allows the F-250 Super Duty to tow up to 12,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Although it was just redesigned last year, the Ford F-250 Super Duty gets a handful of notable new features for 2009. Ford's Sync system allows voice command of your cell phone, the audio system and the navigation system. It can also provide weather, gas prices, sports scores and movie times via Sirius Travel Link. Ford's Work Solutions is essentially an optional onboard system geared toward folks (such as contractors) who work out of their trucks. It includes an in-dash computer with Internet access, a "mid-box" storage system (a lockable compartment located between the cab and bed) and the Tool Link system. The latter allows one to keep tabs on tools stored in the truck's box via radio-frequency tracking. Also available is a factory-applied, heavy-duty spray-in bedliner.

With its impressive work capacity, well-rounded ride and handling qualities and large array of convenience and luxury features, the 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty is bound to offer big-truck consumers the right tool for the most demanding jobs.

2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty models

The 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup comes in regular cab, SuperCab (extended cab) and crew cab body styles. The SuperCab has a pair of small rear-opening rear doors, while the crew cab has four conventional full-size doors. SuperCabs and crew cabs are available with a short (6.75-foot) or long (8-foot) bed; regular cabs are long bed only.

Four trim levels are offered: base XL, midlevel XLT, off-road-oriented FX4 (4WD only) and luxurious Lariat. Regular cabs are available only in XL and XLT forms.

The XL is meant for those who just need a basic work truck. It comes standard with air-conditioning, plain vinyl upholstery, an AM/FM radio, 17-inch wheels and manual trailer-tow mirrors. The XLT adds chrome wheels, keyless entry, power and heated trailer tow mirrors, an integrated trailer brake controller, privacy glass, cloth upholstery, an auxiliary audio jack, a 40/20/40 front bench, a CD player, cruise control and full power accessories.

The FX4 provides upgraded off-road hardware including skid plates, heavy-duty shock absorbers, a limited-slip rear axle and a manual-shift transfer case. It also adds front bucket seats, a power driver seat, power telescoping and folding mirrors and satellite radio. High-line Lariats come with luxuries like 18-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a power-sliding rear window, leather upholstery, dual power and heated front seats (power driver seat only on regular cab), the Sync multimedia voice-control system and dual-zone automatic climate control. Much of the Lariat's extra equipment can be added to the FX4 via optional packages.

Option highlights (depending on trim level) include reverse park assist, a rearview-mirror-mounted back-up camera display, a sunroof, a navigation system and a rear-seat entertainment system. In addition, there are several packages to further fine-tune the F-250 Super Duty to one's needs. The XLT sport package includes color-matched bumpers and grille, foglamps, chrome step bars and privacy glass. The new Cabela's package is inspired by the largest outfitter for outdoor enthusiasts and features unique two-tone color and interior trim schemes. The King Ranch package similarly provides two-tone paint but goes further uptown with 20-inch alloy wheels, fancy leather seating and trim inspired by a western saddle, and a premium audio system. There's also the Harley-Davidson package with a similar level of interior and exterior upgrades.

Highly recommended for those who tow is the TowCommand option, which seamlessly integrates the control of the trailer brakes with those on the truck. Optional on all F-250 Super Duty trims is a clever flip-down tailgate step that hides within the tailgate when stowed.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, the Ford F-250 Super Duty expands its appeal via new features such as power-telescoping tow mirrors and the Sync multimedia voice control system. Options include an in-dash computer with Internet access and a large, lockable compartment between the cab and bed, both geared toward those who work out of their truck. For more rugged types, there's the new Cabela's FX4 package, which pays homage to the popular outdoor enthusiasts outfitter with a fancy paint scheme, cabin upgrades and -- of course -- emblems.

Performance & mpg

There are three engine choices for the 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty: the standard 5.4-liter gasoline V8 (300 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque); an optional 6.8-liter V10 (362 hp and 457 lb-ft); and the most popular choice (and the one recommended for those who do serious hauling and towing), the available 6.4-liter PowerStroke turbodiesel V8, which makes 350 hp and 650 lb-ft. Regardless of engine choice, buyers have a choice of transmission: a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic and either two- or four-wheel drive.

Properly equipped, an F-250 Super Duty can tow up to 12,500 pounds and handle a 3,200-pound payload.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, but neither side- nor side curtain airbags are available. Power-adjustable pedals are optional on XLT and Lariat models (equipped with the automatic transmission), as are rear parking sensors.

Driving

Though we've driven the Ford F-450 and come away impressed with its easy driving and riding demeanor, we've yet to sample the 2009 Ford F-250. Check back later for specific F-250 commentary.

Interior

A rugged, industrial theme marks the cabin, and materials quality is good. Chrome accents surround the gauges and air vents, while the center stack puts controls within easy reach. Dual door pockets and a massive center console/armrest provide generous in-cabin storage -- in fact, the center console box is big enough to accommodate a laptop and/or hanging files. In crew cabs, folding the rear seats up reveals a flip-out utility tray that keeps the load floor flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.3
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

strong a - - Truck
nice job,12/29/2009
This is one very srong pulling truck. nice ride,looks great,Love that turbo feel and sound. Make's almost any pulling job seem like it isnt even there. I average 17.0 mpg 65mph. 10,000 mile's on it now.
fuel pump failure....
louslugger,07/22/2014
Model selection feature on this site is messed up. My 2009 6.4L has 86,000 miles on it. On recent trip pulling 5th wheel the engine goes into power de-rate (limp) mode and check engine light comes on. 8 hour trip took 10 and I was sometimes only able to make 40 mph on interstate. Same deal on trip home (wasn't away long enough to have problem diagnosed and repaired). My dealership determined it was a pcv on fuel pump sticking. Had to replace entire fuel pump and it required cab removal! About $2800 total. Labor alone for cab removal and replacement is about 10 hours. Why on earth design a vehicle that requires cab removal for simple replacement of a critical part?
Satisfied in Utah
Dave in Utah,09/01/2009
It was time to trade out of my 92 F250. It gave me good service for 18 Years. This new one is my third truck. If this one gives me as good of service as the previous two fords, I will be happy. This is my first diesel. I pull a 30 foot 5th wheel. Looking forward to the power of the diesel. So far I love the truck. The ride and comfort inside are great. Still learning how to use all the conveniences. The color (Red) with the chrome package is a real eye pleaser. It has most of the bells and whistles. I love the tailgate step and folding mirrors. Makes it easy to get int he garage. Was worried it would not fit but it does. I could not ask for more at this time.
2009 F250 XLT Crew Cab (6.4) automatic 4x4
haulsalot1,04/17/2014
Bought this truck new for pulling a 31 ft. camper and have loved every mile. Pulling power is excellent and gets decent MPG for a large crew cab. I have had the truck for 5 years and no issues. I had one recall but that was for the tires. I now have 43,000 miles on it and do not plan on getting rid of it any time soon. Did I tell you the pulling power is amazing!
See all 10 reviews of the 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), and Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $14,995 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 119376 and119376 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,995 and mileage as low as 119376 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,981.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,928.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,107.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,985.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-250 Super Duty lease specials

Related Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles