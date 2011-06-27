Vehicle overview

A 1500-series pickup truck is usually more than adequate for the average person's needs. These trucks (traditionally known as the "half-ton") will easily handle hauling goods from the home improvement store, moving a kid to college and hitching up recreational stuff like motorcycles. For these folks' purposes, employing a heavy-duty pickup would be akin to using a hammer to set thumbtacks into the kitchen's corkboard.

But equestrians, owners of big boats and those who pull trailers larger than their time-share condos do need a hammer -- a big one. And for them, the 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty makes perfect sense. The available PowerStroke turbodiesel engine makes serious pulling power -- we're talking 650 pound-feet of torque -- which allows the F-250 Super Duty to tow up to 12,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Although it was just redesigned last year, the Ford F-250 Super Duty gets a handful of notable new features for 2009. Ford's Sync system allows voice command of your cell phone, the audio system and the navigation system. It can also provide weather, gas prices, sports scores and movie times via Sirius Travel Link. Ford's Work Solutions is essentially an optional onboard system geared toward folks (such as contractors) who work out of their trucks. It includes an in-dash computer with Internet access, a "mid-box" storage system (a lockable compartment located between the cab and bed) and the Tool Link system. The latter allows one to keep tabs on tools stored in the truck's box via radio-frequency tracking. Also available is a factory-applied, heavy-duty spray-in bedliner.

With its impressive work capacity, well-rounded ride and handling qualities and large array of convenience and luxury features, the 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty is bound to offer big-truck consumers the right tool for the most demanding jobs.