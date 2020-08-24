Used 2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
3,008 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 97,948 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,900
- 247,453 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495
- 157,208 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,000
- 102,966 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,000
- 172,695 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,899
- 165,494 miles
$11,598
- 153,988 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990
- 196,621 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,211
- 98,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,950
- 107,877 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,555
- 152,385 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,298
- 123,400 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500
- 160,954 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,495
- 167,440 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995
- 47,495 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$12,995
- 221,513 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
- 127,900 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$12,318
- 237,053 miles
$12,488
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-250 Super Duty searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
Read recent reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.312 Reviews
Report abuse
Billy,11/03/2006
My Lariat FX4 Powerstroke diesel has exceeded my expectations with regards to power and towing ability. I tow a 25+5 tandem axle gooseneck trailer and a 75 hp John Deere with implements and you would never know it's back there without looking in the mirror. I also like the big rig styling of the Fords vs the smaller looking Chevys. The built in trailer braking system and 4 aux switches are a plus. With the 18" wheels it really sits up high and has good ground clearance. I agree with earlier post re: XM and Nav, not to mention no DVD option. I was a bit hesitant with the new style coming out in '08 but the old style looks better than the competition to me. Overall I could not be happier.
Related Ford F-250 Super Duty info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-150 Riverside CA
- Used Ford Focus Cleveland OH
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Greenville SC
- Used Ford F-150 Bakersfield CA
- Used Ford Transit Connect Brownsville TX
- Used Ford Focus ST Reading PA
- Used Ford F-150 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ford Focus Mcallen TX
- Used Ford Focus Atlanta GA
- Used Ford Thunderbird Athens GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon