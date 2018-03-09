  1. Home
2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Diesel V8 generates immense power and torque
  • Plenty of payload and tow capacity
  • Aluminum body reduces overall weight, improving efficiency
  • Spacious cabs offer many convenience and technology options
  • Price tag soars with options
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Which F-250 Super Duty does Edmunds recommend?

The XLT is a capable truck with basic creature comforts. That allows it to also be a great jumping-off point for buyers to pick and choose options that will suit their needs. Many of the options available on higher-end trims are available on the XLT. Choose too many, though, and you might find the Lariat a better starting point.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

While a standard pickup is good enough for most people, commercial users and hardcore recreationalists need something more substantial. The 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty strikes the balance between maximum hauling capability and a dose of civility.

The 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty is the most affordable way to access Ford's Super Duty trio that also includes the F-350 and F-450. Powered by either a tractable and responsive gasoline engine or a stump-pulling turbodiesel, the F-250 sends power to a six-speed automatic transmission and an available four-wheel-drive drivetrain.

But these days, a truck is more than just its frame and body, and the F-250 impresses with its available technology. A surround-view camera system allows drivers to park with inch-perfect precision. There's also an available remote camera so you can see what's behind a towed trailer. And the F-250's built-in trailer memory saves individual trailer dimensions, brake gain setting, and tire-pressure sensor information (if equipped) so frequent towers can swap trailers with minimal reconfiguration of settings.

Combined with advanced driver assist features such as adaptive cruise control, an available leather interior that rivals those found on luxury cars, and Ford's well-proven Sync 3 infotainment system, the 2018 F-250 is good for any combination of day-to-day driving, hauling big loads or cruising across the country.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty (including the F-250 Super Duty Diesel) as one of Edmunds' Best Pickup Trucks for 2018.

2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty models

The 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a full-size, heavy-duty pickup available in six trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited. It can be configured as a regular cab, an extended cab (aka SuperCab) or a crew cab with either a 6.8- or a 8.2-foot bed. A 6.2-liter gasoline V8 produces 385 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, and an available turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 puts out an impressive 450 hp and 935 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are mated to six-speed automatic transmissions to drive the rear wheels, though four-wheel drive is offered as an option.

Base XL models come standard with features that include 17-inch steel wheels, manual front locking hubs (four-wheel-drive models), intermittent wipers, a rearview camera, manually adjustable telescoping towing mirrors, a removable locking tailgate with tailgate lift assist, a 2.5-inch trailer hitch receiver with a 2-inch insert. Also included: air conditioning, vinyl upholstery, manual windows and door locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, and a four-speaker audio system. Extended- and crew-cab models get a six-speaker system.

Step up to the XLT and you get 18-inch alloy wheels, power side mirrors, manually telescoping and power-adjustable heated mirrors with built-in turn signals, four locking cleats in the bed, keyless entry, cloth upholstery, rear under-seat lockable storage, power windows and locks, and rear privacy glass (extended- and crew-cab models only). The XLT also includes cruise control, an alarm system, the Sync voice-controlled infotainment system, a 4.2-inch display, a USB port, and a CD player and satellite radio.

Springing for the midrange Lariat trim level gets you an electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system (four-wheel-drive models only), power-folding and telescoping outside mirrors plus driver-side auto-dimming and integrated spotlights, tubular side steps, a power-sliding rear window, and rear parking sensors. This trim also brings dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a rear center armrest, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8-inch center touchscreen display, an upgraded Sync 3 infotainment system, two 110-volt household-style power outlets, and a premium Sony 10-speaker audio system with two USB charging ports.

The Western-themed King Ranch trim level, which is only offered on crew-cab models, adds unique alloy wheels, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, LED box lighting, keyless entry and start, remote start, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel, and a navigation system.

Choosing the Platinum model, again offered on crew-cab models only, gets you 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive steering, LED headlights, automatic wipers, power running boards, a remote tailgate release, a built-in tailgate step, multicontour front seats, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Top-of-the-line Limited models include everything from the Platinum model and add a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, and a Limited-exclusive two-tone leather interior package.

Many of the standard features offered on upper trim levels are offered as options on the rest of the lineup. Other noteworthy options include a power sunroof, a heavy-duty trailer tow package (offered only with the turbodiesel engine), a massive 48-gallon fuel tank, different axle ratios with an electronically locking rear differential, an FX4 off-road package, and a fifth-wheel/gooseneck hitch prep package. That options list goes on with adaptive cruise control, collision warning with brake support, skid plates (four-wheel-drive models only), an Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System with a total of seven cameras, a separate rearview camera that can be mounted on a customer's trailer, trailer tire-pressure monitoring and a spray-in bedliner.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Platinum (turbo 6.7L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 6.8-foot bed).

Driving

8.0
Thanks to its stout engine and chassis, the F-250 is capable of taking on just about anything. Whether it's hauling heavy loads or taking the family to dinner, the Super Duty impresses with its smooth ride and responsive powertrain.

Acceleration

8.0
The 6.7-liter turbodiesel handles all requests for power nearly exactly the same: There's a brief pause as the turbos gather speed, followed by an unrelenting wave of torque. Whether you're towing, off-roading or just trying to merge into traffic, the F-250's power delivery doesn't seem to change.

Braking

7.5
Pedal feedback is a bit grabby and wooden at first, and it's soft through the rest of its travel. This characteristic causes a slight disconnect in expectations, but you can simply apply more force, and the F-250 will respond willingly.

Steering

8.0
Though it has a relatively numb steering feel, particularly on-center, the F-250's steering weight is surprisingly light at first and linearly increases in resistance. Thanks to the adaptive steering, feedback increases once the front end has some weight on it, such as when cornering.

Handling

7.0
The F-250 has surprisingly snappy turn-in, which helps out around town, but there's no escaping its sheer size and weight. Hard-edged bumps can upset the chassis, particularly midcorner.

Drivability

8.5
The F-250's transmission upshifts quickly and smoothly. Powertrain response lags slightly, but that's to be expected from a large turbodiesel powerplant. When empty, downshifts happen smoothly and quickly as well. If there's any serious tow weight, tow/haul mode keeps excessive shifts under control.

Off-road

8.5
Our truck had a lockable rear diff and shift-on-the-fly 4WD, but you must be going slow and shift to neutral before engaging 4L. Aside from its tremendous size, the F-250 is sure-footed and adept. Thank the optional FX4 off-road package on our truck for that.

Comfort

8.5
Long trips are welcomed in the Super Duty thanks to its quiet cabin and plush leather interior. Interior noise is well-muted, with just the thrum of the Power Stroke engine to be heard. Once you make the climb up into the cab, you don't want to come back down.

Seat comfort

8.5
The F-250's leather seats feature memory and power adjustability for both front seats. The seat massagers spoil the driver and passenger, and they add to the seats' natural plushness. The three-zone lumbar adjustability allows for fine-tuning. But the rear middle seat is stiff and narrow.

Ride comfort

8.5
The F-250 Super Duty's comfort when unladen is just about the same as when it's loaded down. This jack-of-all-trades is an easy road-trip companion, with only the slightest judder from hard-edged concrete slabs and potholes intruding into the cabin.

Noise & vibration

8.0
At idle you can easily hear the clackity-clack of the diesel engine, and as you accelerate, you can faintly hear the intake whoosh letting you know the engine's taking care of business. Once up to speed, the powertrain noise settles down to a calm roar. Wind and road noise is well-damped.

Climate control

7.5
The two-zone climate control is easy to use and can be manipulated by smallish buttons on the center console or through the head unit. The cabin cools down quickly, and it holds temperature well. The seat ventilation was virtually nonfunctional in our test truck.

Interior

8.0
The Super Duty's interior is not only comfortable but also very functional. Its digital display is customizable, and you can check tire pressures for both the truck and trailer right from the cab. There are enough physical buttons so that you don't always have to hunt and peck on a screen.

Ease of use

8.0
While the hard buttons are small and close together, most functions can be handled purely on screen through Ford's Sync 3 system. Knobs still control the climate control temperature and the sound system volume and tuning.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Power-retractable steps are standard on Platinum models, and they greatly enhance ease of entry and exit, although it's still a leap. The front roof-pillar handle helps steady you on your way in. But the doors are large and, combined with the width of the truck, make parking in narrow spots a chore.

Driving position

9.0
The F-250's upright style of driving is very appropriate for the class. Adjustable pedals and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel are part of the memory package, ensuring different-size drivers can be comfortable.

Roominess

9.0
There's no lack of interior room, with a rear seat generous in width and kneeroom. Front passengers can set their seats wherever they want and not intrude into the rear passenger room. Headroom is prodigious as well, with plenty of elbow and shoulder room at all seating positions.

Visibility

7.5
It's a big truck, so blind spots are expected. The blind spots created by the tall hood line and long rear bed are mitigated somewhat by the button-activated camera system, and blind-spot detection helps on the sides. Our only wish is that the blind-spot indicators would be bigger.

Quality

8.0
The Platinum interior uses a high-grade leather, but plastic panels let you know you're in a work truck. Though some people won't mind, it could be a deal-breaker for others.

Utility

8.5
Utility is what the Super Duty is all about thanks to its high gross vehicle weight rating and fifth-wheel prep. Our test truck had no shortage of weight-carrying capability. It easily towed nearly 7,000 pounds over 120 miles, with gusting winds and hills to reckon with.

Small-item storage

9.0
Small-item storage is excellent with a large center console, a smaller forward storage pocket, and a selectable four-way cupholder or a two-way cupholder and storage bin. The F-250 also offers a storage shelf to the sides of the center console and two storage areas in each door.

Cargo space

8.5
The 6.8-foot bed won't accommodate a 4-by-8 sheet of plywood, but the regular-bed F-250 is easier to navigate than the longer-bed model. Ford's Tailgate Step makes getting in and out of the bed easy to properly secure loads. Inside 60/40-split fold-up rear seat bottoms reveal a cabinwide cargo zone.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The rear offers three child safety seat positions with easy-to-interface lower LATCH anchors. The top LATCH anchors are nylon loops that thread over the top of the seats and underneath the headrests.

Towing

9.0
The High Capacity Trailer Tow package offers a gross combination weight of 25,700 pounds; 15,000 pounds is available for towing via a ball hitch. The F-250 can be programmed to remember certain trailers to call up brake gain and blind-spot settings. The power-extending side mirrors aid visibility.

Hauling

8.0
With a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 pounds to play with, the Super Duty can certainly transport whatever needs to be hauled. A flexible bed tie-down system is available, and an LED bed lighting system lets you see what you're doing when securing a load in the dark.

Technology

8.0
Thanks to the Sync 3 interface, even work trucks can feel modern and high-tech. The F-250 also has adjustable blind-spot detection, so its field of view can cover a trailer. The surround-view cameras help with parking and trailering, and the electronic tailgate release is nice to have.

Audio & navigation

8.0
Ford's Sync 3 system is easy to understand and use. The large touch surfaces make navigating a breeze, although you can never get the perfect zoom factor on the map. The 10-speaker Sony audio system requires some volume for crisp presentation and response.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Dual USB outlets and Bluetooth connectivity make sure smartphone integration is a piece of cake. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included.

Driver aids

7.0
The optional adaptive cruise control system works appropriately. It's especially helpful when you're trying to stay under the tow-speed limit. But the feedback settings on the lane departure warning system need more differentiation.

Voice control

9.0
Sync 3's voice control system recognizes natural language and works on the audio, navigation and, of course, phone calls. Push the voice button longer, and you can tap directly into Siri or Android voice prompts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
See all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

F250 Deisel
BAB22,12/26/2018
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
This truck has so much poer. I purchased the truck to haul my 35ft 5th wheel. pulling it for distances is beyound compare. My trailer weights 13K and don't realy notice pulling it. all this while still getting 16 mpg towing it. I have had many trucks in my day. This by far is the best. If you have it in your budget, get the diesel. if not, the 6.2L i heard has plenty of power.
Things that make you go hmmm
Kip,10/05/2018
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
Bought my 2018 F250 6.7 turbo diesel in July. Only 17 miles on it. By Aug 2-4 check engine light came on 3 times. Misfits fault. Dealer rest and said it was the computer. Sept A/C stopped blowing cold air. Next morning it was fine. Now we are in October. No cold air again and now it’s lasted for 3 days. Scheduled for shop on the 7th. WTH???!!! Way too expensive to have malfunctions of this nature this soon. I worry for the future of this beautiful strong truck. SMH.
Just switched back to Ford after 8 years
J. Airola,09/11/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I Purchased my first ford 7.3 diesel in 1999 and fell in love. A few years later I bought a 6.0, 2006 model. I had no real issues with the truck. I bought the 2008 model, was not happy with maintenance issues. I switch to Chevrolet in 2011 and was very happy with the Duramax . I did a lot of research before deciding to go back to Ford. I Purchased my F2 50 diesel last week, I am extremely happy with it. The features on this truck are amazing, it is a pleasure to drive.
beast
joe di,11/10/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased this truck to pull our new rv . truck could pull two of these 28 ft trailers no problem .
See all 10 reviews of the 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the F-250 Super Duty models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver when a vehicle comes into the truck's blind spot. The zone can be enlarged to cover a trailer up to 33 feet in length.
Trailer Tow Camera System
Lets you know what's behind your trailer when reversing.
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Warns you if a tire is below the recommended pressure. Coverage can include trailer tires as well.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%

More about the 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab, F-250 Super Duty Diesel. Available styles include King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $62,000 and$65,000 with odometer readings between 28612 and49882 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL is priced between $38,993 and$39,993 with odometer readings between 51117 and63409 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT is priced between $38,997 and$50,000 with odometer readings between 38929 and72096 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum is priced between $63,690 and$66,000 with odometer readings between 18202 and40464 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2018 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,993 and mileage as low as 18202 miles.

Which used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2018 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,993 and mileage as low as 18202 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,663.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,383.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,499.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,967.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

