The Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab, F-250 Super Duty Diesel. Available styles include King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles: The Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $62,000 and $65,000 with odometer readings between 28612 and 49882 miles.

The Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL is priced between $38,993 and $39,993 with odometer readings between 51117 and 63409 miles.

The Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT is priced between $38,997 and $50,000 with odometer readings between 38929 and 72096 miles.

The Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum is priced between $63,690 and $66,000 with odometer readings between 18202 and 40464 miles.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

