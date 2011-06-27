  1. Home
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged construction, multiple configurations, competent off-road capabilities, high towing and payload capacities.
  • Noisy drivetrains, poor gas mileage, large size, stiff ride when unloaded.
Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Ford is a fine choice, but the newer Dodge and General Motors heavy-duty trucks should also be considered.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: Commercial use is one of the fastest-growing segments in the expanding truck market. With its F-Series Super Duty trucks, Ford is aiming squarely at fulfilling this segment's demand. If you're a Ford kind of guy or gal with big loads to haul or tow, the F-250 Super Duty pickup will handle up to 8,800 pounds GVWR or a 14,500-pound fifth-wheel trailer. The Super Duty trucks, introduced in 1999, are built on a separate platform from the smaller F-150. Bigger, stronger and more robust, they are meant to perform feats of which the F-150 isn't capable. However, the Super Duty isn't for everyone. Pricing on a diesel-equipped Crew Cab can approach $40,000. You'll also want to check out the F-250's competition, including the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and new-for-2003 Dodge Ram 2500.

Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: To match your needs better, the Super Duty comes in Regular Cab, SuperCab and Crew Cab. SuperCab models have small rear-opening doors, while the Crew Cab has four full-size swing-out doors. A plethora of optional equipment is available, including electronic shift-on-the-fly four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty suspension package and telescoping trailer-towing mirrors. To match your desired level of wanted opulence, there are three trim levels available: XL, XLT and Lariat. Powertrains and Performance: The Super Duty trucks are built on a separate platform from the smaller F-150. Bigger, stronger and more robust, they are meant to perform feats of which the F-150 isn't capable. The maximum GVWR for the F-150 is 7,700 pounds, whereas the F-250 Super Duty manages 8,800 pounds.

To provide the necessary grunt, Ford offers four different engines. The gasoline engines are a 5.4-liter V8 and a 6.8-liter V10. The V8 generates 255 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The V10 generates 310 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque. A 7.3-liter turbodiesel V8 is also available, and it makes 250 horsepower and a dominating 525 lb-ft of torque (up 20 from last year). All of these engines can be equipped with an optional automatic transmission. A more powerful and efficient 6.0-liter turbodiesel will be released later this year, making 325 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque, as well as offering 10 percent better fuel economy and 20 percent lower emissions. It's mated to a new five-speed automatic transmission that features higher first- and second-gear ratios to launch a truck loaded with cargo more quickly and smoothly. The F-250 can tow up to 12,500 pounds of conventional trailer when properly equipped. Safety: Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are standard. The Super Duty also offers power-adjustable pedals. As of yet, there is no NHTSA or IIHS crash test data on the Super Duties. Interior Design and Special Features: Inside, the roomy cabs have large, comfortable seats and generous seat-track travel. Five or six adults can ride inside with little problem as long as you choose the SuperCab or Crew Cab body. In addition, there are many interior convenience features designed for today's business owners. For example, a fold-down armrest and utility bin are designed to house a portable fax machine or laptop computer. For owners who don't want to skimp on luxury, leather seating is available on Lariat models.

Driving Impressions: Given their size, the F-250 Super Duty trucks maintain a confident on- and off-road feel. They feature modern power steering systems and suspension components to improve vehicle ride, handling, responsiveness and maneuverability. Just don't mistake them for cars. The Super Duty is a true truck and rides harshly when not towing or hauling loads. Parking a Super Duty ranges from tedious (a mall parking lot) to impossible (some home garages and underground parking lots).

2003 Highlights

The 2003 model year sees a new FX4 Off-Road Package with skid plates, Rancho front and rear shocks, a steering damper and decals. The regular off-road package is no longer available, but a skid plate package can still be had on all 4WD trucks. All XLs can be had with a vinyl 40/20/40 reclining split bench that has a fold down armrest with a console and cupholders. Ford has also upgraded seat material quality, and installed a tailgate lock on this trim level. If you order a SuperCab or Crew Cab in XLT trim with the Sport Package, you can also order a reverse sensing system and a power driver seat. Late-availability additions include an optional power moonroof for Crew Cabs and optional heated telescoping trailer tow mirrors with integrated turn signals. A King Ranch version of the Crew Cab will also appear later in the year. Finally, the torque rating for the 7.3-liter turbodiesel V8 has been boosted to 525 pound feet. By mid-year, expect an even more-powerful 6.0-liter diesel to appear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

5(69%)
4(17%)
3(8%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.5
64 reviews
64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The BEST of the BEASTS! Love my truck!
christopher67,03/13/2014
Bought my f250 RWD XL Utility Truck back in 2012 for a song and at 270,000km/168,000mi she is still going strong!!! She is a little ugly from the previous owner but the engine purrs like new, the interior is still in great shape and there is virtually no rust on the body! I have fallen in love with Ford trucks. Simply awesome and easy to fix!
Best heavy duty truck you can get
stimm32,11/14/2012
We got one of the last 7.3 liter Power Stroke diesel models in the 2003 model year before Ford switched to the 6.0L. We bought the truck new, and we now have 174,000 miles on it. We have had zero powertrain issues, and the only electrical issues we have had were with the alternator failing (once), the ABS module failing (again, once), and a shift-on-the-fly 4WD issue (only once). This truck has plenty of power to do anything. I have pulled people out of ditches and up hills in the snow with this truck. Just lock the diffs and go. We have hauled our truck camper and towed our boat at the same time, and the truck handles it just fine.
6.0l Diesel going strong.
JessH,08/31/2009
I bought the truck used back in '05. The previous owner must have had the engine injectors and turbo changed (a common problem with the first 6.0l diesels), because this thing has been a powerhouse for me, never a problem. Now that its getting older, and has 100,000 miles, I am still pulling horse trailers, and loving the power. My only qualm is a weird rattle from the frame SOMEWHERE (can't seem to find it when not moving). I couldn't be happier with the truck, and will probably hold onto it for another 3 years, then give it to my daughter as her first vehicle (she can pull her own horse trailer then!).
A wonderful hauler
Paul,07/22/2008
I have a 7.3 diesel. It's a wonderful hauler! The truck is very stable when hauling 2 yards of dirt or our 5th wheel trailer. I haven't modified the powertrain and see no need to. The economy of the diesel is about 14 in town and 19 highway; and about 11 with the trailer. Top build quality, over 100,000 miles and no squeaks. If you need to move heavy stuff, this is the one. If you only want a truck to look cool, the half-tonners are better for that. This is a serious work truck.
See all 64 reviews of the 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty features & specs

More about the 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), and 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL is priced between $10,500 and$14,990 with odometer readings between 110856 and123593 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $4,000 and$4,000 with odometer readings between 139300 and139300 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT is priced between $10,440 and$10,440 with odometer readings between 183260 and183260 miles.

Which used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2003 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,450 and mileage as low as 110856 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

