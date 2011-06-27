  1. Home
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged construction, multiple configurations, competent off-road capabilities, high towing and payload capacities, diesel leads the class in power and fuel economy.
  • Noisy drivetrains, gas engines' poor mileage, vague steering, spotty build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

When it comes to diesel power, the Ford Powerstroke is hard to beat, but the heavy-duty trucks from Dodge and GM offer more modern interiors and better handling.

2004 Highlights

A Harley-Davidson package can now be had on the F-250. Other changes worth noting are a new keypad mounted above the driver door handle when equipped with the Advanced Security Group and the availability of foglights on 4x2 XLT models. The full bench front seat is now offered with a recline feature. Trucks sold in California now have a standard 3.73 rear axle, and trucks sold in New York or Vermont require California emissions. Diesel emissions have been lowered as well.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fix or Repair Daily
skikansas66617,11/14/2010
My 2004 F-250 diesel, 79,292 miles, has been at the local Ford dealership since Sept. 7th. There are so many diesels broken down, mine did not get pulled into the bay for work until the last week in Oct. It is still in the bay waiting an engine as of Nov. 11th. Over 2 months in the shop. They changed the oil prior to diagnosing blown head gaskets, could not confirm if water was in the oil pan. Diagnoses was to replace the head bolts, gaskets, EGR cooler, rebuild an over boosting turbo, at a cost of about $3,000.00. After the heads were deemed unusable, the cost went to $7,5000. With coolant possible in the lower end, I had to replace the engine- $15,500.
Great Truck, Tempermental Motor
John,07/26/2010
We lived at 8500' elev. when I bought the this truck w/6.0 Diesel. It produces a lot of power at hi elevation. Easily hauls a 3 ton Bobcat on utility trailer up hill. The injectors are sensitive to dirty oil and fuel. Had to replace injectors after ruining them with biodiesel extended oil changes. Upgraded to Elite Diesel Stage 1 inj and new flash. Now change oil every 3000 mi or less, use Seafoam fuel treatment, and engine is much happier. Burnt up one alternator at 84,000 miles. Replaced it myself in 10 minutes for $200. No other repair problems. Mileage around town is 16-17 mpg. Highway is 22-26 and truck is comfortable on long trips.
6.0 problems
casualuser,07/19/2010
Purchased with about 18k miles, ran well up to 2009 - started blowing oil filter off(and all engine oil out) - thought I had put filter on wrong - happened again and this time burned up turbo - Spoke with a mechanic - manufacturer of engine put faulty head bolts on engine - head started lifting up and pressure backs up into the cooling and oil systems - had it repaired (new head bolts, head gaskets, oil cooler, turbo and bypassed egr) now runs great.
6.0 Diesel Blows Heads
Greg,09/20/2010
Any web search of the infamous Ford Diesel will let you know, its not if but when you will be spending a lot of bucks to rebuild the engine. Removal of the entire cab is necessary to gain entry to the engine. A defective EGR, Oil Cooler or over boosting Turbo Charger are all blamed for the head bolts stretching, and allowing the heads to left when the compression gets too great. The fix is spending $3,000 to $8,000 for new head gaskets, checking or replacing the heads, $1,000 to rebuild the Turbo. Replace the oil cooler and EGR, just in case. The 2008-2010 get terrible gas mileage and the 2011 needs a urea tank filled every 3,000 miles
See all 105 reviews of the 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M), and 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $12,500 and$15,970 with odometer readings between 119048 and167100 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT is priced between $9,786 and$16,900 with odometer readings between 157796 and190688 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL is priced between $11,500 and$11,500 with odometer readings between 88645 and88645 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2004 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,786 and mileage as low as 88645 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,093.

Find a used Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,769.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,451.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,423.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

