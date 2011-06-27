My 2004 F-250 diesel, 79,292 miles, has been at the local Ford dealership since Sept. 7th. There are so many diesels broken down, mine did not get pulled into the bay for work until the last week in Oct. It is still in the bay waiting an engine as of Nov. 11th. Over 2 months in the shop. They changed the oil prior to diagnosing blown head gaskets, could not confirm if water was in the oil pan. Diagnoses was to replace the head bolts, gaskets, EGR cooler, rebuild an over boosting turbo, at a cost of about $3,000.00. After the heads were deemed unusable, the cost went to $7,5000. With coolant possible in the lower end, I had to replace the engine- $15,500.

