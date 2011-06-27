2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Rugged construction, multiple configurations, competent off-road capabilities, high towing and payload capacities, diesel leads the class in power and fuel economy.
- Noisy drivetrains, gas engines' poor mileage, vague steering, spotty build quality.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,310 - $4,406
Used F-250 Super Duty for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
When it comes to diesel power, the Ford Powerstroke is hard to beat, but the heavy-duty trucks from Dodge and GM offer more modern interiors and better handling.
2004 Highlights
A Harley-Davidson package can now be had on the F-250. Other changes worth noting are a new keypad mounted above the driver door handle when equipped with the Advanced Security Group and the availability of foglights on 4x2 XLT models. The full bench front seat is now offered with a recline feature. Trucks sold in California now have a standard 3.73 rear axle, and trucks sold in New York or Vermont require California emissions. Diesel emissions have been lowered as well.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty.
Most helpful consumer reviews
skikansas66617,11/14/2010
My 2004 F-250 diesel, 79,292 miles, has been at the local Ford dealership since Sept. 7th. There are so many diesels broken down, mine did not get pulled into the bay for work until the last week in Oct. It is still in the bay waiting an engine as of Nov. 11th. Over 2 months in the shop. They changed the oil prior to diagnosing blown head gaskets, could not confirm if water was in the oil pan. Diagnoses was to replace the head bolts, gaskets, EGR cooler, rebuild an over boosting turbo, at a cost of about $3,000.00. After the heads were deemed unusable, the cost went to $7,5000. With coolant possible in the lower end, I had to replace the engine- $15,500.
John,07/26/2010
We lived at 8500' elev. when I bought the this truck w/6.0 Diesel. It produces a lot of power at hi elevation. Easily hauls a 3 ton Bobcat on utility trailer up hill. The injectors are sensitive to dirty oil and fuel. Had to replace injectors after ruining them with biodiesel extended oil changes. Upgraded to Elite Diesel Stage 1 inj and new flash. Now change oil every 3000 mi or less, use Seafoam fuel treatment, and engine is much happier. Burnt up one alternator at 84,000 miles. Replaced it myself in 10 minutes for $200. No other repair problems. Mileage around town is 16-17 mpg. Highway is 22-26 and truck is comfortable on long trips.
casualuser,07/19/2010
Purchased with about 18k miles, ran well up to 2009 - started blowing oil filter off(and all engine oil out) - thought I had put filter on wrong - happened again and this time burned up turbo - Spoke with a mechanic - manufacturer of engine put faulty head bolts on engine - head started lifting up and pressure backs up into the cooling and oil systems - had it repaired (new head bolts, head gaskets, oil cooler, turbo and bypassed egr) now runs great.
Greg,09/20/2010
Any web search of the infamous Ford Diesel will let you know, its not if but when you will be spending a lot of bucks to rebuild the engine. Removal of the entire cab is necessary to gain entry to the engine. A defective EGR, Oil Cooler or over boosting Turbo Charger are all blamed for the head bolts stretching, and allowing the heads to left when the compression gets too great. The fix is spending $3,000 to $8,000 for new head gaskets, checking or replacing the heads, $1,000 to rebuild the Turbo. Replace the oil cooler and EGR, just in case. The 2008-2010 get terrible gas mileage and the 2011 needs a urea tank filled every 3,000 miles
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Gas
260 hp @ 4500 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
Related Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge