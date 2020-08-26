Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

K & J Auto Exchange - Santa Paula / California

This 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Super Cab Long Bed 4X4 FX4 Off-Road Package has an automatic transmission, cold air conditioning, factory chrome alloys, AM/FM stereo CD/MP3 player, cruise control, dual airbags, keyless entry, leather steering wheel, limited slip differential, locking tailgate, power steering, power brakes, power windows, power door locks, running boards, rear folding seats, skid plate, steering mounted controls, tach, tilt wheel, tire pressure monitor, trip computer, two tone paint. This 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Super Cab Long Bed 4X4 FX4 Off-Road Package is ready for anything on or off-road, #SP1359 The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. Thank you for reviewing our automobile. Every effort is made to ensure all our vehicles meet the highest standards of mechanical, reliability, safety and appearance. We do an 83 point inspection on all vehicles to ensure that everything is working properly. All automobiles get oil changes and if the brakes and tires are needed we replace them. Please call or text us to schedule an appointment today to arrange a demonstration of the vehicle of your choice. 805-793-1381.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTSX215X8ED51359

Stock: SP1359

Certified Pre-Owned: No

