Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

3,008 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F-250 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,008 listings
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    115,500 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,700

    $1,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    45,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
    Good Deal

    $13,000

    $668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4

    305,843 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,980

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    205,365 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,750

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4

    117,785 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    169,762 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    114,647 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,500

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    106,118 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in Gray
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    91,464 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $11,950

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    94,990 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4

    182,987 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,890

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    189,263 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    110,370 miles

    $16,116

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    128,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty

    222,613 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    182,823 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,548

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4

    236,459 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,587

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty
    used

    2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty

    27,682 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-250 Super Duty searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,008 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
Overall Consumer Rating
4.472 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Warning of issue with Ford Diesel Engines
dianas1,11/14/2012
Ford corporate recently told us that we need to test the diesel fuel every time before filling up our 2008 Ford diesel F250. This occurred after contaminants were found in the fuel and we now have up to $12k in damages. The truck has less than 70k miles and this is the second time this has occurred (first at 24k). Truck still under warranty. No abnormal driving, primarily highway and occassional pulling of a 3 horse gooseneck trailer. All scheduled maintenance, including fuel filters, was regularly performed by a Ford Dealer. No warning lights came on before engine shut down. Through postings on diesel forums and leasing associations, we are hearing this is not an uncommon problem.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
F-250 Super Duty
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Ford F-250 Super Duty info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings