Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
3,008 listings
- 115,500 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,700$1,212 Below Market
- 45,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$13,000$668 Below Market
- 305,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,980
- 205,365 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,750
- 117,785 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998
- 169,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 114,647 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$17,500
- 106,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 91,464 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$11,950
- 94,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,000
- 182,987 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,890
- 189,263 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,995
- 110,370 miles
$16,116
- 128,837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995
- 222,613 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$5,995
- 182,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,548
- 236,459 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,587
- 27,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,900
dianas1,11/14/2012
Ford corporate recently told us that we need to test the diesel fuel every time before filling up our 2008 Ford diesel F250. This occurred after contaminants were found in the fuel and we now have up to $12k in damages. The truck has less than 70k miles and this is the second time this has occurred (first at 24k). Truck still under warranty. No abnormal driving, primarily highway and occassional pulling of a 3 horse gooseneck trailer. All scheduled maintenance, including fuel filters, was regularly performed by a Ford Dealer. No warning lights came on before engine shut down. Through postings on diesel forums and leasing associations, we are hearing this is not an uncommon problem.
