Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

4WD, 17' Argent Painted Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Limited Slip w/4.10 Axle Ratio, Low tire pressure warning, Order Code 600A. 2008 Ford F-250SD XL Odometer is 55263 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Government Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTNF21538EA79401

Stock: FD5421A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020