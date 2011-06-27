Vehicle overview

Even though the F-250 Super Duty was redesigned in 2011, relentless pressure from its Detroit rivals prompted Ford to improve the diesel's torque and towing capacity, specifications that are critical to most heavy-duty pickup buyers. These upgrades reflect a highly competitive truck market. While brand loyalty drives the majority of pickup sales, the rivalry is so close that for picky cross-shopping buyers, the deciding factor comes down to the details -- a purchasing criteria in which Ford may have a slight edge over its challengers.

In some respects, the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty is more versatile and appealing than its bigger brothers, the F-350 and F-450. The towing and payload numbers are lower, of course, but the lighter F-250 is a little more nimble and might return better fuel economy. The lower price point gives customers more flexibility in accessorizing and personalizing their trucks with factory options or aftermarket equipment to suit their needs.

Ford's integration of high-end electronic features is another top selling point for the Super Duty. Besides available navigation, HD radio, satellite radio, the Sync electronics interface and AppLink features, there's the unique LCD productivity display on the instrument panel that provides vital fuel economy, towing and off-road-driving information.

Overall, the F-250 Super Duty represents a total package befitting a widely defined market and customer. The big-rig character is personified by the massive but well-proportioned styling that includes an imposing chrome grille and football-sized Blue Oval badge. The truck's gentler side offers comfortable seating and interior amenities to soothe the soul on long trips. For the hard worker or commercial owner, there's a long list of available packages, options and features that fit their needs and possibly enhance productivity.

Bottom line: We think quite highly of the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty and strongly recommend it.