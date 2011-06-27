  1. Home
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Review

Pros & Cons

  • Choice of many configurations and trim levels
  • little features and details helpful to traditional and eclectic owners
  • strong towing and payload capacities.
  • Steering doesn't instill confidence
  • dated and overwrought interior design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Bristling with functionality and utility, the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty blends power, refinement and high-tech gadgetry that appeal to work and recreational demands.

Vehicle overview

Even though the F-250 Super Duty was redesigned in 2011, relentless pressure from its Detroit rivals prompted Ford to improve the diesel's torque and towing capacity, specifications that are critical to most heavy-duty pickup buyers. These upgrades reflect a highly competitive truck market. While brand loyalty drives the majority of pickup sales, the rivalry is so close that for picky cross-shopping buyers, the deciding factor comes down to the details -- a purchasing criteria in which Ford may have a slight edge over its challengers.

In some respects, the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty is more versatile and appealing than its bigger brothers, the F-350 and F-450. The towing and payload numbers are lower, of course, but the lighter F-250 is a little more nimble and might return better fuel economy. The lower price point gives customers more flexibility in accessorizing and personalizing their trucks with factory options or aftermarket equipment to suit their needs.

Ford's integration of high-end electronic features is another top selling point for the Super Duty. Besides available navigation, HD radio, satellite radio, the Sync electronics interface and AppLink features, there's the unique LCD productivity display on the instrument panel that provides vital fuel economy, towing and off-road-driving information.

Overall, the F-250 Super Duty represents a total package befitting a widely defined market and customer. The big-rig character is personified by the massive but well-proportioned styling that includes an imposing chrome grille and football-sized Blue Oval badge. The truck's gentler side offers comfortable seating and interior amenities to soothe the soul on long trips. For the hard worker or commercial owner, there's a long list of available packages, options and features that fit their needs and possibly enhance productivity.

Bottom line: We think quite highly of the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty and strongly recommend it.

2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty models

The 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in two- or four-wheel drive with the choice of three cab styles: two-door regular cab, four-door SuperCab and four-door crew cab. The SuperCab has rear-hinged, access-style rear doors, while the crew cab has four full-size conventional-opening doors. SuperCab and crew cab models can be mated to either a standard (6.8-foot) or long (8-foot) cargo bed, but the regular cab model is only available with the long bed.

Buyers have a choice among four trim levels: base XL, midlevel XLT, upscale Lariat and luxury King Ranch. The Lariat is available on SuperCab and crew cab models, while the King Ranch is offered only on the crew cab. The XL is the workhorse of the stable, with standard equipment that includes 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and bumpers, manual-telescoping trailer tow mirrors, air-conditioning, vinyl floor coverings and upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker AM/FM radio.

The XLT adds a chrome grille and bumpers, heated outside mirrors, cast-aluminum wheels, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry, an integrated trailer brake controller, a carpeted floor, cloth upholstery, lockable storage with a power point under the rear seat and a four-speaker AM/FM sound system with CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

The Lariat trim boasts foglights, power telescoping mirrors, rear parking sensors, 18-inch alloy wheels, a power-sliding rear window, dual-zone automatic climate control and leather upholstery. Also standard is a large trip computer screen, wood grain trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals, leather seats, a middle front seat that converts into a center console, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), the Ford Sync voice activation system and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio.

The range-topping King Ranch piles on power-folding and telescoping tow mirrors, two-tone paint, a body-colored grille with chrome insert, unique exterior and interior badging, remote start, upgraded Chapparal leather upholstery with matching floor mats and door trim, heated and ventilated seats, driver seat memory and a rearview camera.

Some features on the Lariat and King Ranch trims are available on the XL and XLT models. Other add-ons (depending on trim level) include 20-inch wheels, a stowable bed extender, a transmission power take-off (for powering accessories like snow plows), heavy-duty alternators, fifth-wheel/gooseneck mounting points (compatible with Reese hitch units), roof clearance lights, a spray-in bedliner, a sunroof, integrated accessory switches and a navigation system.

The available Ford Work Solutions package is offered on XL and XLT models and adds an in-dash computer that is customizable to suit commercial users and fleets. Also available is the FX4 Off-Road package (4x4 models only) that includes an electronic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, hill descent control, skid plates and Rancho shock absorbers.

2012 Highlights

The entire Ford Super Duty line was redesigned last year, so little is different for the 2012 F-250. Some models receive a 100-200-pound boost in towing capacity. (Note: Tow ratings on select F-350 and F-450 models were increased by up to 1,500 pounds.) Other notable upgrades or additions include gooseneck/fifth-wheel hitch availability for the 6.75-foot cargo box and new "AppLink" smartphone integration functionality for the Ford Sync system.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 that produces 385 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of peak torque. The optional 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 is rated at 400 hp and 800 lb-ft of peak torque. To meet the latest air emissions standards, the diesel engine uses an after-treatment system that requires replenishment of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) about every 7,500 miles. Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Properly equipped, the F-250 Super Duty can tow up to 14,000 pounds with a conventional trailer setup. When configured for fifth-wheel towing, that figure jumps to 16,700 pounds. Maximum payload capacity tops out at 4,290 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

The 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, hill start assist and side curtain airbags. An integrated trailer brake controller is standard on XLT and higher models, while the Lariat trim level adds rear parking sensors and power-adjustable pedals. A rearview camera is optional on the XLT and Lariat, and standard on the King Ranch model.

Driving

Compared to the competition, the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty line is noticeably quieter, with wind and road noise pleasantly silenced. Even the diesel's customary clatter has been hushed to barely detectable levels. As with any heavy-duty pickup, the ride can be a bit jittery when unloaded, but the F-250 remains well-mannered over rough roads. The chief downside to the Ford's dynamics is the steering, which feels numb and instills less confidence (especially when towing) than its competitors.

Towing is a big part of the Super Duty's capabilities, and the 6.7-liter diesel will likely be the engine of choice. Even when lugging a 10,000-pound trailer up a steep grade, the diesel climbs with ease, and the six-speed automatic never labors, nor does it get caught hunting for the right gear. Drivers may selectively lock out unwanted higher gears to ensure optimal towing prowess, but the tow/haul mode does most of the work very well. Descending is also made simple thanks to the well-managed automatic transmission teaming up with the diesel's exhaust brake. However, we found the throttle a little reluctant to respond to small inputs while towing.

Interior

Most of the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty's industrial-theme interior carries over from the previous generation. Compared to the Dodge Ram, the Ford Super Duty is beginning to look a little long in the tooth. Hard plastics dominate the interior on lower trim levels, but are on par or better than other trucks in this segment. Opting for the Lariat will add a decidedly upscale experience with rich leather and added amenities, and the King Ranch model is arguably the best executed theme truck on the market.

Storage and utility options abound in the Ford F-250. There's a lockable bin under an available front center 40/20/40-split bench seat, which also folds to serve as an armrest. Another lockable bin that can easily accommodate longer items (like a hunting rifle) is located under the rear seats and also features a 12-volt power point to charge computers or cell phones. The available 40/console/40 seat can be configured to accommodate a laptop, hanging files and other office-style items. It also offers a 12-volt power point and 110-volt inverter for portable printers or other electronic accessories. The large multifunction display in the instrument cluster that's standard on Lariat and King Ranch models allows the driver to customize settings and relays trip computer, fuel economy, towing and off-road information.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEST FORD TRUCK YET
flablueovalfan,12/11/2012
2012 F250 King Ranch 4X4, 6.7 Diesel This is the 7th Ford pickup I have owned - it is without a doubt the best yet. I traded an '09 F150 Platinum 4X4, because of the need for a stronger truck for towing. This truck doesn't flinch at towing 8,000 pounds. Unburdened, around town, it easily achieves 17 mpg. The day I purchased the truck from a dealer in Louisiana, we drove it back to Florida and saw 23 mpg in mostly highway driving - that is easily a 6 mpg improvement (city/highway) over the 1,000 # lighter F150! With 800 ft./lbs. of torque on tap at barely off idle, it transits any terrain with no effort. The build quality is excellent as well. I am very pleased with this new Super Duty!
Love my truck...don't like Ford
countrycityboy,08/25/2014
My King Ranch has been awesome in the couple seasons I've been using it for hunting on the Eastern Shore of Md., hauling prodigious amounts of firewood and towing a 12' fully loaded U-Haul from Ohio to NJ (up and down the mountains). My disappointment is that the mirror motor stripped (as it appears it does occasionally on other websites) and Ford will not honor the warranty. They claim it was damaged based on a "digital image expert" who analyzed a photo of the mirror. It was never damaged and the dealership agrees but is helpless to assist. I was hoping Ford would be that great American company I thought it was when I bought the truck...oh well. Still love the truck though!
The BEAST!
wbroussard,10/21/2012
Had a 2012 F150 Plat and was very happy with the ecoboost but had a heavy trailer to pull approx #8000. A little too much for the F150. I bought the F250 7 months later and WOW! no comparison with the 6.7 Diesel. It gets the same mileage and the trucks wgts close to 8000# vs the 6000 for the F150. Unbelieveable power
Great work truck, but a beast to drive
matt_k,11/12/2013
I drive an employer-owned F-250. I can only say positive things about its ability to carry a load, including at least four passengers. I recommend it if you need a real work horse of a vehicle, but not for the average "Harry Homeowner" who wants to drive a pickup. The size and wheelbase of this truck can make it a hassle to manuever; especially in tight spaces and parking lots. My personal truck, and F-150, is much easier to drive and still provides the utility of a pickup.
See all 12 reviews of the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty features & specs

Safety

More about the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Overview

The Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab, F-250 Super Duty SuperCab, F-250 Super Duty Regular Cab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat is priced between $33,890 and$38,500 with odometer readings between 65460 and145447 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL is priced between $13,700 and$19,781 with odometer readings between 143666 and154088 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duties are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2012 F-250 Super Duties listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,700 and mileage as low as 65460 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Can't find a used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Dutys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,501.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,550.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 Super Duty for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,158.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,425.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-250 Super Duty lease specials

