Vehicle overview

Like the athletes in the World's Strongest Man competition, the entries in the heavy-duty pickup truck segment are constantly trying to outdo their muscle-bound rivals. The 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty is right there in the thick of it with its impressive towing and payload capacities. Still, in this small yet highly competitive class, it's not enough to simply be able to drag your mobile condo from New York to Florida, so the F-250 Super Duty gets a few tweaks for this year. The latter include the adoption of MyFord Touch and the addition of the sumptuous Platinum trim level to the line.

The F-250 Super Duty represents a well-rounded package. Of course it has the requisite big rig styling complete with imposing chrome grille and football-sized Blue Oval badge. But this tough Ford truck has a gentler side with its quiet cabin that boasts comfortable seating and plenty of modern amenities to make life on the road easier. For the hard worker or commercial owner, there's also a long list of available options and packages that allow them to tailor the truck to their specific needs.

Still, the 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty has formidable rivals in the form of the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and Ram 2500. These competitors are all so closely matched and probably have a lot more capability than most folks would need, so a purchase decision could come down to just brand loyalty, styling preference or a certain feature's availability. That said, we think quite highly of the 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty and have no problem recommending it.