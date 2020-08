Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Jerry Damson Honda - Huntsville / Alabama

Thank you for visiting another one of Jerry Damson Honda-Huntsville's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2000 Ford Super Duty F-250 XL with 226,156mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordSuper Duty F-250 XL, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. In addition to being well-cared for, this Ford Super Duty F-250 has very low mileage making it a rare find. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTNX21L8YEA70009

Stock: U20456B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020