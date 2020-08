Used 2014 Ram 2500 for Sale Near Me

CarDirect USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia

This 2014 RAM 2500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4 is one tough truck!� Sporting a tough/durable exterior that moves into a roomy and up-to-date interior, this truck is ready to conquer any job you may have!� Stop by today and take it for a test drive, we look forward to meeting you!This Ram 2500 is available and awaiting its new owner at CarDirect USA!� To compliment its Black Exterior, this Ram is fitted with a Black Leather Interior.� This Ram has all the options you are looking for in a truck, including 4X4, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Adjustable Pedals, Cruise Control, Front and Rear A/C, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Daytime running Lights, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Heated and Cooled Seating, Alpine Sound System, Satellite Radio Capabilities, Sirius Radio Capabilities, Auxiliary Port, USB Port, UConnect, Bluetooth Wireless, Front and Rear Airbags, Bed Liner, Running Boards, Short Bed, Tow Package/Hitch, Fender Flares, Power Sliding Rear Window, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirrors with Turn Signals, Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Jack, Spare Tire, and Floor Mats. This 2500 is equipped with a 5.7L V8 Engine, an Automatic Transmission, and Traction Control.This Ram 2500 will come CarFax certified. CarFax reports come with a Vehicle History Report and a Vehicle Warranty Check! This Ram qualifies with CarFax for their Buy Back Guarantee.When you purchase your vehicle from CarDirect USA, we promise that you will leave with a vehicle has been:� FULLY SERVICED� STATE INSPECTED� Includes our SIGNATURE MAINTAINENCE PROGRAM� OIL CHANGES� VA STATE INSPECTIONS� Come on down and check this Ram out! You can finance this 2014 RAM 2500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4 � on the spot with no money down and at an interest rate as low as 3.44% APR *wac. THE BEST FINANCING AVAILABLE TO ALL MILITARY AND CIVILIANS!� CarDirect USA provides the Hampton Roads area and neighboring states with unparalleled customer service and quality pre-owned vehicles Every Day! Let us show you how easy it is to have you riding today! Located on the corner of Shore Drive and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach, VA.� We are right on the corner and right on the price!right on the corner and right on the price!� Contact us at (757)464-1200 to schedule a test drive today!� #cardirectusa #usedcars #ram #2500 #hemi5.7lv8 #laramie #4x4 #ram2500laramie4x4 #ramforsale #2500forsale #4x4ramtruck #truck #ram2500laramieforsale #virginia #virginiabeachPricing excludes $645 processing fee. State fees for tax, tag, title and registration are additional.�

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ram 2500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3C6TR5FT0EG213302

Stock: ZC3514

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020