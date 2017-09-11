Used 2014 Ram 2500 for Sale Near Me

2,520 listings
2500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,520 listings
  • 2014 Ram 2500 SLT in White
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 SLT

    131,173 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,775

    $6,654 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 SLT in Black
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 SLT

    111,641 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,990

    $5,155 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    79,976 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,484

    $10,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 Laramie in Black
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 Laramie

    54,745 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,212

    $3,700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 SLT

    78,108 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,950

    $3,417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman in Black
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    128,788 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,995

    $3,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    136,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,995

    $2,662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 Laramie in Silver
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 Laramie

    69,689 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,991

    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    39,522 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,988

    $2,317 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    135,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,985

    $1,398 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 SLT

    160,572 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,495

    $4,285 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn in White
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 Longhorn

    120,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $34,899

    $4,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    132,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,998

    $2,547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 SLT in Silver
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 SLT

    50,905 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $27,995

    $4,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 SLT in White
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 SLT

    121,509 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $22,995

    $3,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 Laramie in Black
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 Laramie

    65,902 miles

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman

    41,040 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $22,995

    $1,987 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram 2500 SLT in White
    used

    2014 Ram 2500 SLT

    75,828 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $26,788

    $2,613 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,520 listings
6.7 Cummins
Eric,11/09/2017
SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Actually, this is a Cummins 2500 Bighorn Megacab but there was no option to choose. Good truck overall. I bought it a year ago with 105k miles on it. The engine is STRONG and you'll be speeding down the road in no time if you're not careful. My truck has always pulled to the right even after switching tires around and after an alignment but it brakes straight. Rarely I have to shut it down to restart the infotainment system because it doesn't want to connect to my phone correctly. The tranny, it's a 68RFE I believe, had to be rebuild but fortunately, was under a dealer 3 month warranty. Apparently the previous owner did some heavy towing in the wrong gear and burned the clutches. It's been good ever since the rebuild. The tranny tends to hunt a bit and it wants to be in the highest gear possible all the time. I'll be driving on a flat road at 35 mph in 5th gear at 900 rpm's. This is fine I guess but even if you think of accelerating, even a little, the tranny will shift. Something new to me, as I've never owned such a new vehicle, I guess the transmission "depowers" before it shifts. To me, this sounds like tranny slippage but I was informed by the dealer that this is normal and is to help the tranny last longer. My truck came with airbags on the rear axle and after my first pull of my 10k lb fifth wheel I can now see why. The 5 link rear suspension makes for a very nice ride, even better than my old Duramax, but it sure squats under my trailer. I need about 50lbs of air in my airbags to keep the suspension from bottoming out over "whoops" in the road. (Not sure what else to call them.) When flipping the outside mirrors up to tow, the up button no longer moves the mirror up. Two major things that have happened since owning the truck other than the tranny thing, I've had to replace a NOx sensor which was $450 for the part alone. Very easy to replace however, I found an aftermarket part for $117 but the electrical connectors didn't fit so I had to bite the bullet and buy a Mopar part, and I THINK I have a leaking exhaust manifold gasket because when heavily using the exhaust brake, I'll get a high pitched shrill. After some research I found that others have had this problem too and it's a $400 or less fix at my local diesel shop. I also wish the steering wheel could go a bit higher to fit my 6'3" frame but it's not a big deal. The center head rest on the rear seat is in the way when looking through the rear view mirror. One thing that can be scary is that sometimes when I hit the throttle hard to sneak a left turn at a light or pull out into a busy street, the truck doesn't go! Or rather, it's as if I leisurely pushed the gas pedal to go. After maybe a second it will "kick in" and it will take off but man! That moment can be scary. For around $300 I can add a sensor to the throttle that fools the truck into thinking it needs to go faster. It's my opinion that this should be a recall for obvious reasons and the fact that there's an aftermarket device to remedy the problem which also means there's plenty of other people with the same problem. For this reason I knocked the safety rating down to four stars. THE GOOD: This is a nice riding truck with very comfortable seats. No leather in my truck so I only have the heated seats. The dash and gauges are well designed and placed and I like how I can add various bar gauges electronically to different parts of the dash video screen. The center console is laid out well other than the 4x4 knob gets hidden a bit behind the shifter lever when in drive. I have the 8.4 Uconnect which is great and the cab is insulated well. The stereo works well and sounds good. I added a sub for a better experience. LOTS of room in the front and back seats. The mega cab lacks the under floor storage boxes near the back seats but makes up for it behind the rear seats. My truck was "pre-plumbed" with the manufacturers goose neck package and the Ram goose neck kit is good. The paint seems to be good and show no signs of any problems. Overall, I really like this truck and, for the most part, I feel safe and secure driving it and I look forward to many more years with it.
