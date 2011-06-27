Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,496
|$18,291
|$20,829
|Clean
|$14,883
|$17,562
|$19,976
|Average
|$13,657
|$16,102
|$18,271
|Rough
|$12,432
|$14,643
|$16,565
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,973
|$24,037
|$26,831
|Clean
|$20,143
|$23,078
|$25,732
|Average
|$18,484
|$21,161
|$23,536
|Rough
|$16,825
|$19,243
|$21,339
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,178
|$18,307
|$21,144
|Clean
|$14,577
|$17,577
|$20,278
|Average
|$13,377
|$16,116
|$18,547
|Rough
|$12,176
|$14,655
|$16,816
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,015
|$32,964
|$36,567
|Clean
|$27,867
|$31,649
|$35,070
|Average
|$25,572
|$29,019
|$32,077
|Rough
|$23,277
|$26,389
|$29,083
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,759
|$28,216
|$31,370
|Clean
|$23,780
|$27,091
|$30,086
|Average
|$21,822
|$24,839
|$27,517
|Rough
|$19,864
|$22,588
|$24,949
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,671
|$30,553
|$34,092
|Clean
|$25,616
|$29,334
|$32,696
|Average
|$23,507
|$26,897
|$29,905
|Rough
|$21,397
|$24,459
|$27,114
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,262
|$18,410
|$21,261
|Clean
|$14,658
|$17,675
|$20,391
|Average
|$13,451
|$16,206
|$18,650
|Rough
|$12,244
|$14,738
|$16,909
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,277
|$21,756
|$24,913
|Clean
|$17,554
|$20,888
|$23,893
|Average
|$16,109
|$19,153
|$21,854
|Rough
|$14,663
|$17,417
|$19,814
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,133
|$24,663
|$26,982
|Clean
|$21,258
|$23,679
|$25,877
|Average
|$19,507
|$21,712
|$23,668
|Rough
|$17,756
|$19,744
|$21,459
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,735
|$23,555
|$26,129
|Clean
|$19,915
|$22,615
|$25,060
|Average
|$18,275
|$20,736
|$22,921
|Rough
|$16,635
|$18,857
|$20,781
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,776
|$22,208
|$25,323
|Clean
|$18,034
|$21,322
|$24,286
|Average
|$16,548
|$19,550
|$22,213
|Rough
|$15,063
|$17,778
|$20,139
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,399
|$22,227
|$24,803
|Clean
|$18,632
|$21,340
|$23,787
|Average
|$17,098
|$19,567
|$21,757
|Rough
|$15,563
|$17,794
|$19,726
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,517
|$22,335
|$25,795
|Clean
|$17,785
|$21,444
|$24,739
|Average
|$16,320
|$19,662
|$22,627
|Rough
|$14,856
|$17,880
|$20,515
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,853
|$19,122
|$22,084
|Clean
|$15,226
|$18,359
|$21,180
|Average
|$13,972
|$16,833
|$19,372
|Rough
|$12,718
|$15,308
|$17,564
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,040
|$24,824
|$28,259
|Clean
|$20,208
|$23,833
|$27,102
|Average
|$18,544
|$21,853
|$24,788
|Rough
|$16,880
|$19,872
|$22,475
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,797
|$21,468
|$24,793
|Clean
|$17,093
|$20,612
|$23,778
|Average
|$15,686
|$18,899
|$21,748
|Rough
|$14,278
|$17,186
|$19,718
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,071
|$19,163
|$21,966
|Clean
|$15,435
|$18,398
|$21,067
|Average
|$14,164
|$16,869
|$19,268
|Rough
|$12,893
|$15,340
|$17,470
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,532
|$36,828
|$42,533
|Clean
|$29,325
|$35,359
|$40,792
|Average
|$26,910
|$32,421
|$37,310
|Rough
|$24,495
|$29,483
|$33,827
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,054
|$25,556
|$28,743
|Clean
|$21,182
|$24,537
|$27,566
|Average
|$19,437
|$22,498
|$25,213
|Rough
|$17,693
|$20,459
|$22,860
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,062
|$33,174
|$37,814
|Clean
|$26,952
|$31,851
|$36,266
|Average
|$24,733
|$29,204
|$33,170
|Rough
|$22,513
|$26,557
|$30,074
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,990
|$35,181
|$39,004
|Clean
|$29,764
|$33,777
|$37,407
|Average
|$27,313
|$30,970
|$34,214
|Rough
|$24,862
|$28,164
|$31,021
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,411
|$19,457
|$22,222
|Clean
|$15,762
|$18,681
|$21,312
|Average
|$14,464
|$17,129
|$19,493
|Rough
|$13,166
|$15,576
|$17,673
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,153
|$23,103
|$26,682
|Clean
|$18,396
|$22,181
|$25,590
|Average
|$16,881
|$20,338
|$23,405
|Rough
|$15,366
|$18,495
|$21,221
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,602
|$20,789
|$23,684
|Clean
|$16,906
|$19,960
|$22,714
|Average
|$15,514
|$18,302
|$20,775
|Rough
|$14,121
|$16,643
|$18,836
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,539
|$25,980
|$30,005
|Clean
|$20,687
|$24,944
|$28,777
|Average
|$18,984
|$22,871
|$26,320
|Rough
|$17,280
|$20,798
|$23,864
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,922
|$14,188
|$16,244
|Clean
|$11,450
|$13,622
|$15,579
|Average
|$10,507
|$12,490
|$14,249
|Rough
|$9,564
|$11,358
|$12,919
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,443
|$19,834
|$22,906
|Clean
|$15,793
|$19,043
|$21,968
|Average
|$14,493
|$17,460
|$20,093
|Rough
|$13,192
|$15,878
|$18,218
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,963
|$19,676
|$22,143
|Clean
|$16,292
|$18,891
|$21,237
|Average
|$14,950
|$17,321
|$19,424
|Rough
|$13,609
|$15,751
|$17,611
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,974
|$20,473
|$23,645
|Clean
|$16,303
|$19,657
|$22,677
|Average
|$14,960
|$18,023
|$20,741
|Rough
|$13,617
|$16,390
|$18,805
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,878
|$21,564
|$24,906
|Clean
|$17,171
|$20,704
|$23,886
|Average
|$15,757
|$18,984
|$21,847
|Rough
|$14,343
|$17,263
|$19,808
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,016
|$32,587
|$37,636
|Clean
|$25,947
|$31,287
|$36,095
|Average
|$23,811
|$28,687
|$33,014
|Rough
|$21,674
|$26,087
|$29,932
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,314
|$22,316
|$25,049
|Clean
|$18,550
|$21,426
|$24,023
|Average
|$17,022
|$19,646
|$21,973
|Rough
|$15,495
|$17,865
|$19,922
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,983
|$29,822
|$33,318
|Clean
|$24,955
|$28,632
|$31,955
|Average
|$22,900
|$26,253
|$29,227
|Rough
|$20,845
|$23,874
|$26,499
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,788
|$31,139
|$35,095
|Clean
|$25,728
|$29,897
|$33,659
|Average
|$23,609
|$27,412
|$30,785
|Rough
|$21,491
|$24,928
|$27,912