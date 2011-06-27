  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,496$18,291$20,829
Clean$14,883$17,562$19,976
Average$13,657$16,102$18,271
Rough$12,432$14,643$16,565
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,973$24,037$26,831
Clean$20,143$23,078$25,732
Average$18,484$21,161$23,536
Rough$16,825$19,243$21,339
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,178$18,307$21,144
Clean$14,577$17,577$20,278
Average$13,377$16,116$18,547
Rough$12,176$14,655$16,816
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,015$32,964$36,567
Clean$27,867$31,649$35,070
Average$25,572$29,019$32,077
Rough$23,277$26,389$29,083
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,759$28,216$31,370
Clean$23,780$27,091$30,086
Average$21,822$24,839$27,517
Rough$19,864$22,588$24,949
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,671$30,553$34,092
Clean$25,616$29,334$32,696
Average$23,507$26,897$29,905
Rough$21,397$24,459$27,114
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,262$18,410$21,261
Clean$14,658$17,675$20,391
Average$13,451$16,206$18,650
Rough$12,244$14,738$16,909
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,277$21,756$24,913
Clean$17,554$20,888$23,893
Average$16,109$19,153$21,854
Rough$14,663$17,417$19,814
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,133$24,663$26,982
Clean$21,258$23,679$25,877
Average$19,507$21,712$23,668
Rough$17,756$19,744$21,459
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,735$23,555$26,129
Clean$19,915$22,615$25,060
Average$18,275$20,736$22,921
Rough$16,635$18,857$20,781
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,776$22,208$25,323
Clean$18,034$21,322$24,286
Average$16,548$19,550$22,213
Rough$15,063$17,778$20,139
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,399$22,227$24,803
Clean$18,632$21,340$23,787
Average$17,098$19,567$21,757
Rough$15,563$17,794$19,726
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,517$22,335$25,795
Clean$17,785$21,444$24,739
Average$16,320$19,662$22,627
Rough$14,856$17,880$20,515
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,853$19,122$22,084
Clean$15,226$18,359$21,180
Average$13,972$16,833$19,372
Rough$12,718$15,308$17,564
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,040$24,824$28,259
Clean$20,208$23,833$27,102
Average$18,544$21,853$24,788
Rough$16,880$19,872$22,475
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,797$21,468$24,793
Clean$17,093$20,612$23,778
Average$15,686$18,899$21,748
Rough$14,278$17,186$19,718
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,071$19,163$21,966
Clean$15,435$18,398$21,067
Average$14,164$16,869$19,268
Rough$12,893$15,340$17,470
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,532$36,828$42,533
Clean$29,325$35,359$40,792
Average$26,910$32,421$37,310
Rough$24,495$29,483$33,827
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,054$25,556$28,743
Clean$21,182$24,537$27,566
Average$19,437$22,498$25,213
Rough$17,693$20,459$22,860
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,062$33,174$37,814
Clean$26,952$31,851$36,266
Average$24,733$29,204$33,170
Rough$22,513$26,557$30,074
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,990$35,181$39,004
Clean$29,764$33,777$37,407
Average$27,313$30,970$34,214
Rough$24,862$28,164$31,021
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,411$19,457$22,222
Clean$15,762$18,681$21,312
Average$14,464$17,129$19,493
Rough$13,166$15,576$17,673
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,153$23,103$26,682
Clean$18,396$22,181$25,590
Average$16,881$20,338$23,405
Rough$15,366$18,495$21,221
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,602$20,789$23,684
Clean$16,906$19,960$22,714
Average$15,514$18,302$20,775
Rough$14,121$16,643$18,836
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,539$25,980$30,005
Clean$20,687$24,944$28,777
Average$18,984$22,871$26,320
Rough$17,280$20,798$23,864
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,922$14,188$16,244
Clean$11,450$13,622$15,579
Average$10,507$12,490$14,249
Rough$9,564$11,358$12,919
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,443$19,834$22,906
Clean$15,793$19,043$21,968
Average$14,493$17,460$20,093
Rough$13,192$15,878$18,218
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,963$19,676$22,143
Clean$16,292$18,891$21,237
Average$14,950$17,321$19,424
Rough$13,609$15,751$17,611
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,974$20,473$23,645
Clean$16,303$19,657$22,677
Average$14,960$18,023$20,741
Rough$13,617$16,390$18,805
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,878$21,564$24,906
Clean$17,171$20,704$23,886
Average$15,757$18,984$21,847
Rough$14,343$17,263$19,808
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,016$32,587$37,636
Clean$25,947$31,287$36,095
Average$23,811$28,687$33,014
Rough$21,674$26,087$29,932
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,314$22,316$25,049
Clean$18,550$21,426$24,023
Average$17,022$19,646$21,973
Rough$15,495$17,865$19,922
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,983$29,822$33,318
Clean$24,955$28,632$31,955
Average$22,900$26,253$29,227
Rough$20,845$23,874$26,499
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,788$31,139$35,095
Clean$25,728$29,897$33,659
Average$23,609$27,412$30,785
Rough$21,491$24,928$27,912
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,450 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,622 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,450 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,622 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,450 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,622 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $9,564 to $16,244, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.