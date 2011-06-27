Close

Trapp Chevrolet - Houma / Louisiana

The Chevrolet Silverado is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. The satellite radio system in this 3/4 ton pickup gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The Chevrolet Silverado has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this Chevrolet Silverado. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. It shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this model and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. The vehicle is equipped with front side curtain airbags. This unit has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GC1KVC83EF154509

Stock: 51763B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-22-2020