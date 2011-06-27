Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me
- $22,998Great Deal | $4,594 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck163,672 milesDelivery available*
Trapp Chevrolet - Houma / Louisiana
The Chevrolet Silverado is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. The satellite radio system in this 3/4 ton pickup gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The Chevrolet Silverado has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this Chevrolet Silverado. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. It shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this model and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. The vehicle is equipped with front side curtain airbags. This unit has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVC83EF154509
Stock: 51763B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $23,977Great Deal | $5,213 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT102,038 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shults Cadillac - Jamestown / New York
CARFAX 1-Owner. Hitch, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, WHEELS, 18' (45.7 CM) FORGED POLISHED Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, 4x4, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LO INTERIOR PLUS PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4 OPTION PACKAGES INTERIOR PLUS PACKAGE includes (AG1) driver 6-way power seat adjuster, (UUI) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback and USB port, (UK3) steering wheel-mounted audio controls, (UPF) Bluetooth for phone, (A60) locking tailgate, (PPA) EZ-lift tailgate and (T96) front fog lamps, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2.5- inch receiver with 2' adapter, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, wiring harness for after-market trailer brake controller (located in the instrument panel harness) and (JL1) integrated trailer brake controller, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) Adjustable power pedals, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (AP3) Remote vehicle starter system and (C49) rear-window electric defogger, WHEELS, 18' (45.7 CM) FORGED POLISHED ALUMINUM, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters, panic button and content theft alarm, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINING center fold-down armrest with storage, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion (includes auxiliary power outlet) WHO WE ARE Shults car buying is the way it should be fun, informative and fair. Call or click to contact our online sales department. Pricing analysis performed on 8/15/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXCGXEF143395
Stock: CT20265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $33,395Great Deal | $3,200 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ87,628 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rock City Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Little Valley / New York
You can find this 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ and many others like it at Rock City CJD. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. The look is unmistakably Chevrolet, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD: The Silverado range is always one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM is always endeavoring to innovate and continue to improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins--whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Silverado 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short- or long-bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drive, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Silverado can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 14,800 pounds and base prices start around $25,000. Interesting features of this model are class-leading design, powerful engine lineup, wide variety of configurations, available 4-wheel drive, and Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYC8XEF114445
Stock: RC5481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- $23,973Great Deal | $1,713 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT90,925 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Select Motor Cars - Gainesville / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXCG0EF146483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $46,798Good Deal | $1,779 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ31,045 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chevrolet of Redding - Redding / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 31,045 Miles! REDUCED FROM $49,995!, $2,200 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, 4x4 READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, 4x4, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER 7-inch touchscreen Color Interface Display (CID), 30 gig usable Hard Drive storage space, with navigation and voice recognition, USB port, MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, time shift recording capability Includes (UBS) NavTraffic. TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, SUNROOF, POWER retracts into roof, includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, floor console and storage pockets, LTZ PLUS PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (A60) locking tailgate, (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate, (JF4) power-adjustable pedals, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist and (S41) Rear wheelhouse liner, LPO, Z71 APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes (PYV) 18" (45.7 cm) forged polished aluminum wheels, (QGM) LT265/70R18E all-terrain, blackwall tires Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYE81EF134662
Stock: EF134662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $25,622Good Deal | $2,980 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT107,044 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Champion Chevrolet Buick GMC - La Grange / Kentucky
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4WD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT CARFAX One-Owner. Backup / Rear-View Camera, BLUETOOTH or MP3, Clean CarFax History, One Owner CarFax, Tow Package, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, ebony Cloth.Internet price does not include tax, license, and dealer installed options. *Get your personalized quote and schedule your free test drive* >>> CALL (502) 565 - 4571INTERNET PRICE INCLUDES $500 FINANCE ASSIST CREDIT AND $500 TRADE ASSIST CREDIT. Customer must finance with lender provided by Champion Chevrolet Buick GMC using the dealerships assistance to set up financing. CUSTOMER MUST CONTRACT IN DEALERSHIPS BUSINESS OFFICE USING THE DEALER’S LENDER OF CHOICE TO RECEIVE $500 FINANCE ASSIST CREDIT. CUSTOMER MUST TRADE IN A 2010 MODEL OR NEWER VEHICLE to receive $500 TRADE ASSISTANCE CREDIT. Finance Assist Credit and Trade Assist Credit is provided by this dealership on select pre-owned inventory only. Internet price must be presented to sales consultant prior to purchase to receive any advertised price, special price or online price. See sales department for complete details. Prior sales are excluded. Proudly serving: LaGrange, Louisville, Shelbyville, Simpsonville, Frankfort, Elizabethtown, Carrollton, Sparta, Lexington, Georgetown, Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Madison, Crestwood, Cincinnati, and all of greater Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXCG5EF133695
Stock: P5327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $31,999Good Deal | $1,375 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT137,219 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shelbyville Auto Sales - Shelbyville / Tennessee
NICE TRUCK!!! 4WD...CLEAN CARFAX... 1OWNER... LEATHER...EXHAUST BRAKE...GOOD TIRES...TRAILER BRAKES...THIS TRUCK IS POWERED BY A LONG LASTING 6.6 DURAMAX TURBO...84 MONTHS FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH APPROVED CREDIT... COME BY OR CALL TODAY FOR A TEST DRIVE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXC80EF172526
Stock: 8094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $38,999Good Deal | $2,697 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ92,996 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gates Buick GMC - North Windham / Connecticut
This 2014 Chevy Silverado 2500HD LTZ isn't short of options!! This heavy duty pickup comes loaded with a 6.6L V8 diesel engine, leather seats, sunroof, navigation system, dual zone climate control, bed liner and running boards!! Rolling back prices. 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD*** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Stability control - Stability control with anti-roll...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats... Here at Gates GMC Nissan, We take anything in Trade! Boat, Goats, Planes, and Trains, You name it we will trade it. We here at Gates will buy your car even if you do not buy ours. Looking to test drive a car, but can not make it into the store? Not a problem, we will bring the car to you!! We now include your first four oil changes free of charge with your non diesel or hybrid used vehicle purchase!!! For more details on this or any vehicle at Gates GMC Nissan please go to www.gatesgmcnissan.com. #gatesgetsit #wetakeanythingintrade #goatsboatstrainsplanes #2yrsfreemaintenance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYE83EF124246
Stock: 00041132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $40,989Good Deal | $1,857 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ47,209 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Devan Lowe Buick GMC - Rainbow City / Alabama
This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Duramax Diesel makes saving on a used truck easy. At Devan Lowe, it's always business unusual, and that means an easy and enjoyable car buying experience. Plus, we save you money as the only dealership in the area with no fees of any kind, which currently average ~600 in Etowah County. This black Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab LTZ with dark titanium leather interior is fully equipped with power front seats, remote vehicle start, heated camper style power adjustable mirrors, dual zone climate control, locking rear differential, power adjustable pedals, trailer brake controller, heated and cooled front seats, Duramax 6.6L V8 turbo diesel with Allison 6 speed automatic transmission, electronic shift transfer case, LTZ Plus package, EZ lift tailgate, universal home remote, rear park assist, 20' forged polished aluminum wheels, rear park assist, Onstar, Bluetooth, rear vision camera, camper/5th wheel trailer wiring provisions, and trailering equipment. To arrange a test drive at Devan Lowe Buick Cadillac GMC. With 47,209 miles and priced at $40,989.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Devan Lowe Buick Cadillac GMC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYE82EF133682
Stock: 133682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2020
- $37,995
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT13,440 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Prestige Auto Sales - Brillion / Wisconsin
1 Owner! Low miles! 6.0L, V8 gas engine! Heavy Duty! Z71 Off Road package! Remote Start! Chrome side steps! 4WD! Crew cab! Short box! Bedliner! Towing package! Integrated electric brake controller! Power adjustable pedals! Rear park assist sensors! 17 inch alloy wheels! Power windows, locks and mirrors! Cd with aux port! Keyless entry! Traction control! Air conditioning! Cruise control! Never had a hitch in the bed! Privacy glass! Like new inside and out! Get it before it's gone! Check out the pictures and call us today! Our inventory changes daily so please call ahead to make sure this vehicle is still available and to set up an appointment. There are additional photos and information available on our website, www.prestigeauto.com. All our vehicles have been through a full safety and mechanical inspection. We have excellent financing options and welcome most trade ins. Prestige Auto Sales is celebrating over 35 years of business! Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXCG1EF176902
Stock: 10619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,900Good Deal | $2,591 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ135,755 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Youngs Motor Co - Benson / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYEG0EF121408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $42,000Fair Deal
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ45,373 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lake Motor - Devils Lake / North Dakota
Hard to find Low mile Duramax with B&W Gooseneck ready for your towing needs. LTZ package adds that touch of luxury, along with a power sunroof and power running boards. Give me a call to take a closer look. Doug Henke (701) 662 4017
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYE88EF187519
Stock: C7L2061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $34,999Good Deal | $2,410 below market
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT42,203 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Charbonneau GMC Buick - Dickinson / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXC86EF190450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,000
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ115,568 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hometown Chevrolet - Waverly / Ohio
2014 Gray Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD has many features and is well equipped including, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front Power Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver/Front Passenger Express-Down, Power-Adjust Heated Outside Mirrors, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Clean CARFAX. For that unequaled hometown buying experience, stop in to see our inventory of vehicles, or call us today at (740) 217-2874 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYC81EF104919
Stock: H1620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- $25,988
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT131,698 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! Picture yourself in this beauty. The Silverado range is always one of GM's biggest sellers.. Call ASAP! This one won't last long. Have confidence when purchasing your next ride. A CarFax report is included. It comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. This truck is going to fly off the lot. Come see it while it lasts! Muscle and torque to pull whatever you hitch it to! Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 9,500+ lbs, Maximum Towing Capacity of 17,400 lbs, 322+ horsepower, 380+ foot-pounds of torque, duramax 6.6l turbo diesel v8, b20-diesel compatible, Automatic, Rear wheel drive, and crew cab with a standard bed. You'll also love this vehicle's rear view camera, keyless entry, tinted/privacy glass, security system and cruise control. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1CXC89EF146357
Stock: C00212B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $34,795
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ142,033 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Passion Team - Saint George / Utah
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Crew Cab 4WD*One Owner*Clean Carfax/NO ACCIDENTS*Four Wheel Drive*Automatic, 6-Spd Allison w/Overdrive*V8, Turbo Diesel, 6.6 Liter*LTZ Pickup 4D 6 1/2 ft*Z71 Off-Road Pkg*Hill Start Assist Control*Traction Control*StabiliTrak*ABS (4-Wheel)*Anti-Theft System*Keyless Entry*Keyless Start*Air Conditioning*Power Windows*Power Door Locks*Cruise Control*Power Steering*Tilt Wheel*AM/FM Stereo*CD/MP3 (Single Disc)*Premium Sound*SiriusXM Satellite*Navigation System*Bluetooth Wireless*OnStar*Backup Camera*Dual Air Bags*Head Curtain Air Bags*Heated Seats*Cooled Seats*Dual Power Seats*Leather*Daytime Running Lights*Fog Lights**142K MILES**Auto Passion Team 1058 E HIGHLAND DRSt. George Utah 84770 (435)339-6111Open Monday-SaturdayWe speak English, Español, Francais, a place where all people are welcome!Auto Passion has the lowest prices, best quality cars and has produced one of the highest customer ratings in St. George Utah. We are your pre-owned certified auto specialists. Two locations within the heart of St. George between Smiles Restored and Arby's on Bluff Street - and next to Wendys off St George Blvd. Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Honda, Toyota, Jeep, Diesel trucks and many more. If we don't have it, we will find it.WE ARE A CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDER AND CAN GET ANYONE FINANCED!Discover more gems on our website - WWW.AUTOPASSIONTEAM.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYE89EF179803
Stock: 179803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $32,986
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT45,700 milesDelivery available*
Seidel Hyundai - Shillington / Pennsylvania
THIS IS A LOCAL TRADE!! CLEAN AUTO CHECK, NEW PA. STATE INSPECTION AND EMISSION. WELL MAINTAINED! PERFECT WORK TRUCK, PLOW TRUCK!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXCG6EF179651
Stock: C00115A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $38,946Fair Deal
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ92,629 milesDelivery available*
Rimrock Kia - Billings / Montana
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Diesel Summit White LTZ 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic One Owner Vehicle!!, Has Service Records!!, Clean Autocheck!!, 4x4, LEATHER, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere w/Custom Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 1-Pc Radiator Grille Front Bumper Openings Cover, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Driver Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, LTZ Decor, LTZ Plus Package, NavTraffic, Power Door Locks, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver/Front Passenger Express-Down, Power-Adjust Heated Outside Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator Brake, Radio: AM/FM System w/Navigation CD Player, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liner, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Universal Home Remote, USB Port, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 18' Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Power Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Head Curtain Side-Impact Airbags, Heated Cooled Driver Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Black Heated Outside Mirrors, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Seat-Mounted Side-Impact Airbags, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist w/Audible Warning, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere w/Custom Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 1-Pc Radiator Grille Front Bumper Openings Cover, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Color-Keyed Door Handles, Driver Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Floor Console w/Dua
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYE88EF101352
Stock: G20154A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020