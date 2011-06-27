Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Well built...powerful engine Terry , 12/11/2016 Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This truck is designed to be a workhorse. I tow a 35' fifth wheel; often through mountains. The F-250 doesn't even notice it. Braking is excellent. I've owned Chevy's and Toyotas, but for hauling and heavy loads, I'll take the Ford F-250. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 F250 Xlt crew 4x4 6.7 MattP , 11/03/2016 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 13 people found this review helpful My AC evap core went out at 2 years from purchasing this truck new. Because I was over mileage Ford refused to offer any assistance to fix the over $2200 repair. I will never buy another $50k ford pickup or any other ford products. I also have replaced sensors on this vehicle at my cost. Update- shortly after the AC issue before the truck was 2.5 years old with about 70k miles the radiator started leaking from drivers side lower corner- (apparently that is common in F250s after some internet searching) Final straw- driver wheel bearing started shimmying at high speed curves 2.5 years and 75k miles in. Traded in and will never buy another Ford. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great diesel truck! Marc Ciampi , 07/13/2018 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Vehicle suspension is necessarily tight, making ride bouncy unless loaded. This truck is responsive & reliable with impressive power & sure handling. Great truck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse