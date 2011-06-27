Used 2014 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
Well built...powerful engine
This truck is designed to be a workhorse. I tow a 35' fifth wheel; often through mountains. The F-250 doesn't even notice it. Braking is excellent. I've owned Chevy's and Toyotas, but for hauling and heavy loads, I'll take the Ford F-250.
2014 F250 Xlt crew 4x4 6.7
My AC evap core went out at 2 years from purchasing this truck new. Because I was over mileage Ford refused to offer any assistance to fix the over $2200 repair. I will never buy another $50k ford pickup or any other ford products. I also have replaced sensors on this vehicle at my cost. Update- shortly after the AC issue before the truck was 2.5 years old with about 70k miles the radiator started leaking from drivers side lower corner- (apparently that is common in F250s after some internet searching) Final straw- driver wheel bearing started shimmying at high speed curves 2.5 years and 75k miles in. Traded in and will never buy another Ford.
Great diesel truck!
Vehicle suspension is necessarily tight, making ride bouncy unless loaded. This truck is responsive & reliable with impressive power & sure handling. Great truck!
Don’t buy Ford anything
My F250 is nothing but trouble, I had to purchase a new $18,000 motor at 110,000 miles. No help from Ford. Had to purchase 3 different brake calipers, (almost died when last one left me without brakes). Truck eats tire. Always has some sort of service needed. I hate this Truck... I bought it new in 2014 and paid $60,000. Ford is a joke.
