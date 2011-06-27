Used 2011 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

A++++ For the 2011 F-150 riflecrank , 02/01/2011 85 of 87 people found this review helpful I'm averaging 21.7 MPG with the new 3.7 V6. The engine has plenty of power for what I'm using it for. Truck has been trouble free so far. The ride is good, quiet and handling is excellent. Report Abuse

Love The Ecoboost!!!!!!!!!!! cpercha , 06/24/2011 38 of 39 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a new F150 xlt with an ecoboost and the off road package. I have owned quite a few trucks and this one is in a class of it's own. The power from the ecoboost is off the charts I am averaging 19 MPG with most of my driving being around town. Keep in mind this is with 3.73 gears, 32 inch tires and the vehicle has not even been broken in yet. I expect those numbers will be even better once it's broken in. The new 6 speed automatic is very smooth and responsive. The steering and handeling are excellent. It's has a great turning radius, is very agile for a truck, and is very easy to control. The build quality is top notch. This is hands down the best truck you can buy.

What a truck!! dlong18074 , 03/07/2011 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I recently purchase the 2011 F150 Platinum with 6.5 ft bed and the 3.5 l Ecoboost engine. This is an amazing truck. The fit and finish of the cabin is second to none.... Ford has thought of everything. The ride is super quiet and feels like I am sitting in my living room. I have to be careful as to my speed due to the fact that at 55 MPH it feels that I am hardly moving. The truck also looks great from the outside. The 6.5 ft bed is a must on a crew cab truck. It is much more proportional although it makes finding a parking spot a bit harder! I do worry a bit about the open grill for the Ecoboost engine but from what I have been reading it should not be an issue. Overall, excellent truck!

Believe the Hype nvr2lt , 07/26/2011 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I realize the hype around the ecoboost motor sounds beyond believable but as a new owner I say believe it. I have owned a number of domestic trucks, big v 8's to Diesel's as well as a number of european sedans and my last ride was an Escalade. The F150 Platinum is on par with everyone of those vehicles for fit and finish. The performance and fuel economy of the ecoboost is amazing. Quiet ride, over the top technology and a huge discount off the MSRP and this is easily the best vehicle I have purchased in the last number of years. Nice job Ford!