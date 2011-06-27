Used 2011 Toyota Tundra for Sale Near Me
- $14,500Great Deal | $2,088 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV238,184 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fresh Rides Inc. - Evans / Colorado
2011 Toyota TUNDRA. It has a 5.7 Gas engine. 4x4. Automatic. Power windows and door locks. Cd player. Running boards. This truck runs very well. Come see for yourself.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDW5F16BX194363
Stock: 6032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,995Great Deal | $1,418 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV147,682 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUW5F1XBX162189
Stock: 7198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,995Great Deal | $2,222 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra123,474 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Club of Miami - Miami / Florida
!!! SPECIAL OFFER !!! , WE FINANCE EVERYBODY....WE EXPORT WORLDWIDE....ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLES...... FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE! IF YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT !!! WE CAN HELP !!! WE HAVE OVER 200 CARS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO CHOOSE. THE STORE IS LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF 103 ST AND NW 27 AVE, CASH OFFER ONLY, PRICE MAY VARY IF YOU FINANCE, WAC,TAX TAG AND TITLE NOT INCLUDED..........We are a family operated dealership, in business for over 10 years. With our large selection, you`re sure to find a car that suits your needs and fits your budget. We guarantee that every used car we sell has an accurate mileage count and has not been branded as a salvaged or flood-damaged car. Peace of mind comes from knowing details about your car`s past, including odometer readings and vehicle history. Every used car we sell comes with a free full Vehicle History Report available online or from your Sales Consultant. Our technician put every vehicle through a rigorous Certified Quality Inspection. Our Sales Consultants are paid a fixed commission no matter which car they sell, so they can focus on helping you find a car that fits your needs. We work with a variety of financial institutions to provide the best possible financing options. If approved, you`ll see all your offers when we do. Simply choose the one that`s right for you. So what are you waiting for? Start the search for your next car now!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFEY5F14BX107204
Stock: 107204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,999Great Deal | $2,630 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra101,481 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Port Motors North - West Palm Beach / Florida
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2011 Toyota Tundra Grade WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!We deliver only the finest hand picked quality pre-owned vehicles approaching 10 years strong! We are an A+ rating with BBB! Our long-standing relationships with our lenders give us the ability to offer some of the best financing options for our customers. Don't see the car you are looking for? Ask about our complimentary purchase program where we locate the exact vehicle you're looking for as well as optional Day One, Mile One extended warranties! We look forward to helping you get your dream car! All vehicles subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the vehicle options or features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please make sure to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. The dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly or typographical errors. All advertised prices are cash prices and do not include tax, tag/reg, title or applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFRM5F16BX031207
Stock: P6647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,996Great Deal | $2,596 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV120,289 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
*Locally Owned and Cared For *4 Wheel Drive *5.7L V8 *Bergstrom Certified CARFAX One-Owner. Gray 2011 Toyota Tundra Grade CrewMax 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHC FFV i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHC FFV, 4WD, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear step bumper. Recent Arrival! Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDW5F14BX194071
Stock: T19417A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,990Great Deal | $1,355 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Limited138,775 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Signature Toyota - Benton Harbor / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFHY5F13BX176026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$19,987Good Deal | $3,378 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra153,844 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2011 Toyota Tundra Grade SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, ALLOY WHEELS, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, SUNROOF MOONROOF, SIRIUS XM, AWD,4X4, 8 AIRBAGS, USB PORT, FOG LIGHTS, 130A Alternator, 17 TRD Forged Alloy Wheels, 4.30 Rear Differential, ABS brakes, Bilstein Shocks, Center Console, Clear Front Fog & Driving Lamps, Cold Weather Package, Color Keyed Front Bumper, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim with Rock Warrior Special Edition, Front & Rear Mud Guards, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, a Heavy Duty Battery for those cold mornings, Heavy-Duty Starter, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Rock Warrior Special Edition Package, Supplemental Transmission Cooler, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tow Package, Traction control, TRD Rock Warrior Graphics.Clean CARFAX.We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Toyota Of Bedford is one of the largest Toyota Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Toyota Of Bedford is head and shoulders above all other Toyota dealers in our market! - - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Voltmeter, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Split folding rear seat, Wheel size: 18 Aux. Audio Input, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks - Contact Used Car Sales at 888-431-3280 or toyotawebleadsbedford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDY5F14BX181606
Stock: 41632A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $23,880Good Deal | $3,119 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra111,414 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Right Price Motors - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDY5F15BX207744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$21,000Fair Deal | $1,105 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra108,896 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Graphite; Cloth Trim Silver Sky Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Porsche Irvine has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2011 Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck. This Toyota includes: JBL AM/FM STEREO W/6-DISC CD CHANGER Steering Wheel Audio Controls CD Player AM/FM Stereo CD Changer Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR W/BACK UP CAMERA DISPLAY Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Back-Up Camera Universal Garage Door Opener RUNNING BOARDS Running Boards/Side Steps 18 ALLOY WHEELS Aluminum Wheels DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS Daytime Running Lights FRONT BUCKET SEATS Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat Bucket Seats SR5 PKG Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Mirror(s) Power Windows Intermittent Wipers Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Cruise Control *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFEY5F16BX112341
Stock: BX112341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $20,844Good Deal | $2,587 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra98,348 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
VEHICLE DETAILS -, 4WD, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera / Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, Leveling Kit, Remote Start, Towing Package, USB, Off Road Package, Premium Plus Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, SR5 Package, Safety Package, Tow Package, TRD Package, Stock# R-191913, i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHC, 4WD, Black Cloth, 17 TRD Forged Alloy Wheels, 2-Box Over-Head Console, Bilstein Shocks, Center Console, Clear Front Fog & Driving Lamps, Color Keyed Front Bumper, Fabric Seat Trim w/Rock Warrior Special Edition, Front Bucket Seats, Rock Warrior Special Edition Package, Sliding Rear Window w/Privacy Glass, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, TRD Rock Warrior Graphics. Roan Street Motors North Johnson City 423-952-2277 Check us out at roanstreetmotors.com Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Super White 2011 Toyota Tundra Grade 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHCOdometer is 38544 miles below market average!We are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUY5F18BX191913
Stock: R-191913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$16,601Fair Deal
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV225,654 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
Carfax No Damage Reported. Carfax No Accidents Reported. Vehicle stability control, Traction control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Rear outboard seat LATCH anchors, Front & rear roll-sensing side curtain airbags.*Feel Confident About Your Choice *Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 10 Service Records.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Vehicle stability control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trapezoidal multi-leaf live axle rear suspension w/staggered low-pressure nitrogen gas shocks, Trailer sway control, Traction control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Tilt steering wheel w/column shifter, Tailgate assist, Remote keyless entry system, Rear sliding & reclining fold-flat seats.*Stop By Today *Stop by Mac Haik Ford Lincoln located at 7201 I-H 35 South, Georgetown, TX 78626 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!The Sales Staff at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown strive to offer a high quality selection of pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices to our customers. Call us today at (512)-930-6291 to speak with one of our knowledgeable sales representatives and schedule a test drive. We at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown, always attempt to maintain vehicles on our website with current photos. Some vehicles may not be available at time of posting to our website. Please feel free to call or email us for a telephone walk around from one of our knowledgeable sales professionals.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDW5F18BX165981
Stock: 201947A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $16,922Fair Deal | $522 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV221,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival!2011 Toyota Tundra Grade CrewMax 4D CrewMax Black 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHC FFVClean CARFAX.i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHC FFV, 4WD, Cloth.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!At Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDW5F18BX159095
Stock: T201055A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$22,975
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra71,957 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Park Place Lexus Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Park Place Lexus in Grapevine is pleased to offer this 2011 Toyota Tundra. This vehicle was well maintained and drives GREAT!! One owner clean Carfax history report!This Tundra is equipped with Cloth Seats, AM/FM CD Player with MP3/WMA Playback Capability, 6 Speakers, XM Compatible, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, Tow Package, 5.5' Double-Walled Bed w/Rail Caps Manual Headlamp Level Control, Remote Keyless Entry System and more!Click on the CarFax and Auto iPacket links below to view everything we know about this vehicle!!Call or email TODAY on this vehicle or if this doesn't quite fit then tell us what you are looking for - we turn our inventory once a month and are trading for new inventory hourly - so your next car may well be here and just not listed yet!PLUS!!No Pre-Payment Penalty LoansVehicle Protection Policies Available On Most Makes and ModelsQuick Approvals for most credit situationsVery competitive rates (with approved credit)Let our Finance Department tailor a loan specifically for your needs and budget. We use both local and major national lending institutions to obtain financing for most of our clients, with a 98% approval rate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFEY5F19BX113337
Stock: BX113337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $19,525Good Deal | $1,725 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV147,796 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
St. Anthony Motors - Saint Anthony / Idaho
**Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFDW5F14BX196239
Stock: 116237T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- $18,999Good Deal | $2,305 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra108,502 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stoltz Hyundai of Dubois - Du Bois / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUM5F15BX026316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,000Good Deal | $691 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra109,325 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lake Toyota - Devils Lake / North Dakota
Lake Toyota in Devils Lake for all your pre-owned needs, any make, any model! If we don't have it we'll get it for you!!! Call Thomas Fluge at 701-662-5346 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUM5F18BX017366
Stock: T3L125X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- New Listing$19,980Fair Deal
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra108,088 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
This outstanding example of a 2011 Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck is offered by Bob Howard Chevrolet. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Tundra 2WD Truck was gently driven and it shows. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2011 Toyota Tundra 2WD Truck: The 2011 Tundra CrewMax has best-in-class legroom according to Toyota, and offers the only reclining and sliding rear seat among pickups. The Tundra also offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat area. The available 5.7L engine makes 381 horsepower and 401 lb-feet of torque, with hauling and towing ability near the top of the segment. Safety is also a strong selling point, as Tundra is the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side airbags, front seat knee airbags and rollover-sensing side-curtain airbags standard across the model line. Interesting features of this model are Safety features, thoughtful interior design, towing and hauling ability, and V8 performance with optional 4.6L and 5.7L engines.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFEM5F1XBX022654
Stock: BX022654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $16,868Good Deal | $1,353 below market
2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV127,689 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
McCubbin Motors Ford Lincoln - Madison / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TFUW5F10BX164601
Certified Pre-Owned: No