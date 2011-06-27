  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150 Heritage
  4. Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Ford F-150 Heritage Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,541$3,924$4,654
Clean$2,299$3,548$4,211
Average$1,813$2,796$3,325
Rough$1,327$2,044$2,440
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,797$4,323$5,127
Clean$2,530$3,908$4,640
Average$1,996$3,080$3,664
Rough$1,461$2,252$2,688
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,958$4,548$5,386
Clean$2,676$4,112$4,874
Average$2,110$3,240$3,849
Rough$1,545$2,369$2,824
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,897$4,461$5,287
Clean$2,620$4,033$4,784
Average$2,067$3,178$3,778
Rough$1,513$2,323$2,772
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,508$3,914$4,658
Clean$2,268$3,539$4,215
Average$1,789$2,789$3,329
Rough$1,310$2,039$2,442
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,268$3,573$4,263
Clean$2,051$3,230$3,857
Average$1,618$2,546$3,046
Rough$1,185$1,861$2,235
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,268$4,976$5,879
Clean$2,956$4,500$5,320
Average$2,332$3,546$4,201
Rough$1,707$2,592$3,082
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,549$3,974$4,726
Clean$2,306$3,593$4,277
Average$1,819$2,831$3,377
Rough$1,332$2,070$2,478
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,570$4,003$4,759
Clean$2,325$3,619$4,306
Average$1,834$2,852$3,401
Rough$1,343$2,085$2,495
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,832$4,370$5,182
Clean$2,561$3,951$4,689
Average$2,020$3,114$3,703
Rough$1,479$2,276$2,717
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,331$3,816$4,603
Clean$2,108$3,450$4,165
Average$1,663$2,719$3,289
Rough$1,217$1,988$2,413
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,169$3,431$4,099
Clean$1,961$3,103$3,709
Average$1,547$2,445$2,929
Rough$1,133$1,787$2,149
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,584$4,022$4,782
Clean$2,337$3,637$4,327
Average$1,844$2,866$3,417
Rough$1,350$2,095$2,507
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,203$3,480$4,155
Clean$1,993$3,146$3,760
Average$1,572$2,480$2,969
Rough$1,151$1,813$2,179
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,857$4,798$5,824
Clean$2,584$4,338$5,270
Average$2,039$3,419$4,162
Rough$1,493$2,499$3,054
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,646$4,109$4,882
Clean$2,393$3,716$4,418
Average$1,887$2,928$3,489
Rough$1,382$2,141$2,560
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,739$4,370$5,232
Clean$2,478$3,951$4,734
Average$1,954$3,114$3,738
Rough$1,431$2,276$2,743
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,945$4,529$5,366
Clean$2,664$4,095$4,855
Average$2,101$3,227$3,834
Rough$1,539$2,359$2,813
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,876$4,831$5,867
Clean$2,601$4,369$5,309
Average$2,052$3,443$4,193
Rough$1,502$2,517$3,076
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,911$4,481$5,310
Clean$2,633$4,052$4,805
Average$2,076$3,193$3,795
Rough$1,520$2,334$2,784
Sell my 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 Heritage near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,961 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,103 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 Heritage is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,961 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,103 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,961 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,103 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage ranges from $1,133 to $4,099, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.