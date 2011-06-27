Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,541
|$3,924
|$4,654
|Clean
|$2,299
|$3,548
|$4,211
|Average
|$1,813
|$2,796
|$3,325
|Rough
|$1,327
|$2,044
|$2,440
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,797
|$4,323
|$5,127
|Clean
|$2,530
|$3,908
|$4,640
|Average
|$1,996
|$3,080
|$3,664
|Rough
|$1,461
|$2,252
|$2,688
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,958
|$4,548
|$5,386
|Clean
|$2,676
|$4,112
|$4,874
|Average
|$2,110
|$3,240
|$3,849
|Rough
|$1,545
|$2,369
|$2,824
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,897
|$4,461
|$5,287
|Clean
|$2,620
|$4,033
|$4,784
|Average
|$2,067
|$3,178
|$3,778
|Rough
|$1,513
|$2,323
|$2,772
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,508
|$3,914
|$4,658
|Clean
|$2,268
|$3,539
|$4,215
|Average
|$1,789
|$2,789
|$3,329
|Rough
|$1,310
|$2,039
|$2,442
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,268
|$3,573
|$4,263
|Clean
|$2,051
|$3,230
|$3,857
|Average
|$1,618
|$2,546
|$3,046
|Rough
|$1,185
|$1,861
|$2,235
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,268
|$4,976
|$5,879
|Clean
|$2,956
|$4,500
|$5,320
|Average
|$2,332
|$3,546
|$4,201
|Rough
|$1,707
|$2,592
|$3,082
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,549
|$3,974
|$4,726
|Clean
|$2,306
|$3,593
|$4,277
|Average
|$1,819
|$2,831
|$3,377
|Rough
|$1,332
|$2,070
|$2,478
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,570
|$4,003
|$4,759
|Clean
|$2,325
|$3,619
|$4,306
|Average
|$1,834
|$2,852
|$3,401
|Rough
|$1,343
|$2,085
|$2,495
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,832
|$4,370
|$5,182
|Clean
|$2,561
|$3,951
|$4,689
|Average
|$2,020
|$3,114
|$3,703
|Rough
|$1,479
|$2,276
|$2,717
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,331
|$3,816
|$4,603
|Clean
|$2,108
|$3,450
|$4,165
|Average
|$1,663
|$2,719
|$3,289
|Rough
|$1,217
|$1,988
|$2,413
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,169
|$3,431
|$4,099
|Clean
|$1,961
|$3,103
|$3,709
|Average
|$1,547
|$2,445
|$2,929
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,787
|$2,149
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,584
|$4,022
|$4,782
|Clean
|$2,337
|$3,637
|$4,327
|Average
|$1,844
|$2,866
|$3,417
|Rough
|$1,350
|$2,095
|$2,507
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,203
|$3,480
|$4,155
|Clean
|$1,993
|$3,146
|$3,760
|Average
|$1,572
|$2,480
|$2,969
|Rough
|$1,151
|$1,813
|$2,179
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,857
|$4,798
|$5,824
|Clean
|$2,584
|$4,338
|$5,270
|Average
|$2,039
|$3,419
|$4,162
|Rough
|$1,493
|$2,499
|$3,054
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,646
|$4,109
|$4,882
|Clean
|$2,393
|$3,716
|$4,418
|Average
|$1,887
|$2,928
|$3,489
|Rough
|$1,382
|$2,141
|$2,560
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,739
|$4,370
|$5,232
|Clean
|$2,478
|$3,951
|$4,734
|Average
|$1,954
|$3,114
|$3,738
|Rough
|$1,431
|$2,276
|$2,743
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,945
|$4,529
|$5,366
|Clean
|$2,664
|$4,095
|$4,855
|Average
|$2,101
|$3,227
|$3,834
|Rough
|$1,539
|$2,359
|$2,813
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,876
|$4,831
|$5,867
|Clean
|$2,601
|$4,369
|$5,309
|Average
|$2,052
|$3,443
|$4,193
|Rough
|$1,502
|$2,517
|$3,076
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,911
|$4,481
|$5,310
|Clean
|$2,633
|$4,052
|$4,805
|Average
|$2,076
|$3,193
|$3,795
|Rough
|$1,520
|$2,334
|$2,784