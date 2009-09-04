Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage
Pros & Cons
- Available V6 and manual transmission, respectable road manners, low pricing.
- Limited engine choices and feature availability, poor IIHS crash test result, the new F-150 is bigger, faster and stronger.
Edmunds' Expert Review
It may be last year's model, but if all you need is a no-frills work truck, the Heritage offers good value and a functional design.
2004 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I can't say enough about this truck. I bought new in 7/04 and now have 58,000m, and as of 4/09, I had a blinker lightbulb go out. THAT's IT FOR REPAIRS!!!! I changed tires and redid the brakes as was necessary due to wear and tear, but otherwise...not a single problem (other than a lightbulb) in almost 60,000 miles. Not even a squeek problem. If you can find this as a used truck, I would GO FOR IT. I long hauled my boat and at other times my trailer, and had NO PROBLEMS towing them over mountains etc. More than enough power on my 4.6L Triton V-8. Who needs the bigger V-8? Not me!!! One of the few truely quality items I have ever had the joy to own in my entire lifetime. (I'm 56).
My 2004 F-150 Heritage has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Currently, it has 161,000 miles and has had all routine maintenance performed.Starts evey time without fail. The 4.6L engine has proven to be more power than I need. I have owned a 97 and 98 F150 with the 4.2L V6 which seemed to have just enough power and were reliable as well. I recently test drove an 2013 F150 with the 3.7L V6 and the EcoBoost V6... What a powerplant !! I was pondering trading in my 04 but, it just didn't give me any reason to do so. First of all it's" paid off ". My goal is to reach 300K !!After all the years of ownership it still Rates 5 Stars !!
new late in 04. Inspection revealed one screw in rt frt fender cross threaded. No other defects. Towed Coleman trailer several summers all over Montana, no problems. It simply has never failed its' mission. Has been through some very harsh winters up here. Had one problem with corroded emergency brake parts. Fixed by dealer. Caused by goo state sprays on roads. (eats metals). Best truck, best vehicle I've owned in 60 years.
I am the second owner of a well-maintained 2004 F150 (V8) Heritage Supercab. I purchased the truck last year as a daily commuter, and thus far it has performed flawlessly without any issues, mechanical or otherwise. As others have stated in similar reviews, the turning radius and overall ride has proven to be one of the best features of this truck. Simply put, for an older truck, it is surprisingly comfortable to drive. Updated Review (6/9/2019) It’s been nearly four years/24K miles since my last review and I haven't experienced any problems to date. Overall, I’ve been very pleased with the performance and comfort of the truck.
Features & Specs
|4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside LB
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|231 hp @ 4750 rpm
|4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB
4.2L 6cyl 5M
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 6
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|202 hp @ 4800 rpm
|4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|231 hp @ 4750 rpm
|4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside LB
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
How much should I pay for a 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage?
The least-expensive 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage is the 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,295.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $25,460
- 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $25,160
- 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $29,275
- 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $22,595
- 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $28,975
- 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) which starts at $22,295
- 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $26,460
- 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $26,160
More about the 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage
Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage Overview
The Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage is offered in the following submodels: F-150 Heritage SuperCab, F-150 Heritage Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 F-150 Heritage 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
