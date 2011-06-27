Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage Consumer Reviews

Unbelievable Reliability Big John , 04/09/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I can't say enough about this truck. I bought new in 7/04 and now have 58,000m, and as of 4/09, I had a blinker lightbulb go out. THAT's IT FOR REPAIRS!!!! I changed tires and redid the brakes as was necessary due to wear and tear, but otherwise...not a single problem (other than a lightbulb) in almost 60,000 miles. Not even a squeek problem. If you can find this as a used truck, I would GO FOR IT. I long hauled my boat and at other times my trailer, and had NO PROBLEMS towing them over mountains etc. More than enough power on my 4.6L Triton V-8. Who needs the bigger V-8? Not me!!! One of the few truely quality items I have ever had the joy to own in my entire lifetime. (I'm 56). Report Abuse

Very reliable !! macf150 , 01/13/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My 2004 F-150 Heritage has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Currently, it has 161,000 miles and has had all routine maintenance performed.Starts evey time without fail. The 4.6L engine has proven to be more power than I need. I have owned a 97 and 98 F150 with the 4.2L V6 which seemed to have just enough power and were reliable as well. I recently test drove an 2013 F150 with the 3.7L V6 and the EcoBoost V6... What a powerplant !! I was pondering trading in my 04 but, it just didn't give me any reason to do so. First of all it's" paid off ". My goal is to reach 300K !!After all the years of ownership it still Rates 5 Stars !!

It just doesn't break mooseberry , 09/10/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful new late in 04. Inspection revealed one screw in rt frt fender cross threaded. No other defects. Towed Coleman trailer several summers all over Montana, no problems. It simply has never failed its' mission. Has been through some very harsh winters up here. Had one problem with corroded emergency brake parts. Fixed by dealer. Caused by goo state sprays on roads. (eats metals). Best truck, best vehicle I've owned in 60 years.

2004 Ford F-150 Heritage - a great truck so far! Tim , 06/08/2016 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I am the second owner of a well-maintained 2004 F150 (V8) Heritage Supercab. I purchased the truck last year as a daily commuter, and thus far it has performed flawlessly without any issues, mechanical or otherwise. As others have stated in similar reviews, the turning radius and overall ride has proven to be one of the best features of this truck. Simply put, for an older truck, it is surprisingly comfortable to drive. Updated Review (6/9/2019) It's been nearly four years/24K miles since my last review and I haven't experienced any problems to date. Overall, I've been very pleased with the performance and comfort of the truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value