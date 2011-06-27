Used 2002 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews

Good Solid Truck drdavid1 , 12/14/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful The only bad part of owning this vehicle is the gas consumption. Mine is the 5.4 Triton XLT and I have been the owner from 40,000 miles till a little over 100,000 now. If you need a solid vehicle with lots of room inside that tows a boat with no problems than you couldnt ask for more. Much more room inside than my friends Yukon and no road noise like the Pilot. Michelin tires make it smooth as silk on the highway. Its a little clumsy around town but what do you want from 6000 plus pounds. Ford should be proud of these vehicles. Mine has no rattles, none and cloth interior looks like new which is amazing at near 10 years old. Report Abuse

'Yoda' the expedition Brooke , 08/15/2015 Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Mine has 268,000 miles, got it at 30,000. Love this truck! Had to replace front heater core, did it myself :), that was at 200,000, engine starts knocking around 250,000, ford says timing chain guide. Still drive it, just bought another expedition :) Awesome vehicles! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2002 4x4 "5.4L" Expedition memo217 , 03/18/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We bought our expedition used. With 74,000 miles on it. We have all the spark plugs sleeved so we dont have to worry about it. It cost us $850. It runs like a top. Its a 5.4. So mileage is terrible. It broke down once only. Fuel pump. But at 130,000. I wont complain. Everyone wants to buy it from us. Not for sale says my son. So my wife drives a different car. I bought a 4 banger. And the expedition will be there as an extra or when needed.....next to my 02 f150 harley davidson. Great vehicles so long as u maintain them. Like any other vehicle. Report Abuse

200,000 Miles? Terry , 11/11/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My Ford Expedition, believe it or not, actually has 200,216 miles and runs like brand new. It has the 4.6L and yes the spark plug has came out of my cylinder head, but that does not change that I LOVE THIS TRUCK! Got the K&N Intake, FlowMaster (single in-dual out, dumped), BF Goodrich 265-70 All Terrain T/A, and about $2,600 in interior goodies. The ride is unbelievable. 65 psi tires set at 42 psi make the handling awesome. And that FlowMaster really promotes the power that the 4.6L actually has when you put extra goodies on. The keyless entry and lighted side rails really puts a smile on my face. =) Report Abuse