Estimated values
2002 Ford Expedition XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,854
|$2,741
|$3,221
|Clean
|$1,669
|$2,467
|$2,899
|Average
|$1,298
|$1,920
|$2,256
|Rough
|$928
|$1,373
|$1,613
Estimated values
2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,095
|$3,263
|$3,894
|Clean
|$1,886
|$2,937
|$3,505
|Average
|$1,467
|$2,286
|$2,727
|Rough
|$1,048
|$1,634
|$1,950
Estimated values
2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 2WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,851
|$2,788
|$3,293
|Clean
|$1,666
|$2,510
|$2,964
|Average
|$1,296
|$1,953
|$2,307
|Rough
|$926
|$1,396
|$1,649
Estimated values
2002 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,847
|$2,627
|$3,048
|Clean
|$1,663
|$2,365
|$2,744
|Average
|$1,294
|$1,841
|$2,135
|Rough
|$924
|$1,316
|$1,527