Used 2002 Ford Expedition XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque291 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower232 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room63 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity110.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5468 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.3 degrees
Maximum payload1532 lbs.
Angle of departure19.1 degrees
Length205.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height76.5 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width78.7 in.
Rear track65.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
