Used 2002 Ford Expedition XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|9
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|364/494 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|Torque
|291 lb-ft @ 3450 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|232 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.4 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|63 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|Front track
|65.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|110.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5468 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7000 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.5 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|22.3 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1532 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|19.1 degrees
|Length
|205.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|Height
|76.5 in.
|Wheel base
|119.1 in.
|Width
|78.7 in.
|Rear track
|65.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|P255/70R16 tires
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,555
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
