  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,147 - $2,414
Used Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

After a complete redesign in 1994, the Ram Pickup offers a club cab on a 134.7-inch wheelbase. Torque increases to 430 pound-feet with the Cummins 5.9L diesel with manual transmission, and an illuminated overdrive lockout switch is standard. An Infinity CD audio system, foglights and four-wheel ABS are optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Dodge Ram 3500 1995
tonymac,03/25/2009
Since I purchased it in 1995 no repairs has been done. Gas mileage has not been excellent, but I have the V10 model.
DualEE
vizmark,07/30/2010
In stock form it was a slug. Add injectors and a turbo and you have a fun to drive truck. MPG 16 to 20 empty. 12 to 15 towing. Auto trannys need to be upgraded with power upgrades.
I love my truck
gartho,10/11/2014
I have a Reg cab 2wd 3500 dually diesel with an Auto. I Have 178k miles on her and I just rebuilt the Tranny and had a mild upgrade done to it. I added 4" exhaust and a cold air filter other than that its stock. The truck fires right up in a split second. I had to replace the steering box...at 170k...no biggie...for the most part it been a great truck. the dash cracks as everyone knows... Yes I would get another one!
See all 3 reviews of the 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500

Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Overview

The Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

Can't find a used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,110.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,084.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,670.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,952.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 lease specials

Related Used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles