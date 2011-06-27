1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
After a complete redesign in 1994, the Ram Pickup offers a club cab on a 134.7-inch wheelbase. Torque increases to 430 pound-feet with the Cummins 5.9L diesel with manual transmission, and an illuminated overdrive lockout switch is standard. An Infinity CD audio system, foglights and four-wheel ABS are optional.
Most helpful consumer reviews
tonymac,03/25/2009
Since I purchased it in 1995 no repairs has been done. Gas mileage has not been excellent, but I have the V10 model.
vizmark,07/30/2010
In stock form it was a slug. Add injectors and a turbo and you have a fun to drive truck. MPG 16 to 20 empty. 12 to 15 towing. Auto trannys need to be upgraded with power upgrades.
gartho,10/11/2014
I have a Reg cab 2wd 3500 dually diesel with an Auto. I Have 178k miles on her and I just rebuilt the Tranny and had a mild upgrade done to it. I added 4" exhaust and a cold air filter other than that its stock. The truck fires right up in a split second. I had to replace the steering box...at 170k...no biggie...for the most part it been a great truck. the dash cracks as everyone knows... Yes I would get another one!
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
