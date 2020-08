Used 2018 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me

Keith Hawthorne Ford - Belmont / North Carolina

Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 21,079! PRICE DROP FROM $63,900. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" PAINTED ALUMINUM W/CHROME INSERTS, REMOTE START SYSTEM, Bed Liner, Turbo Charged Engine KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Trailer Hitch. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, RAM Active Air, Front Bumper Sight Shields, GVWR: 12,300 lbs, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC AISIN AS69RC HD 3.42 Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" PAINTED ALUMINUM W/CHROME INSERTS Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road, POWER SUNROOF, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY SiriusXM Traffic Plus, HD Radio, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, CHROME TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS Bucket Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Full Length Upgraded Floor Console, CONVENIENCE GROUP Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, REMOTE START SYSTEM, KEYLESS-GO Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS W/MEMORY Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors/Pedals Memory. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "When it comes to ability AFFORDABILITY: Reduced from $63,900. OUR OFFERINGS: What Does Keith Hawthorne Ford Offer Drivers from Belmont, Charlotte, Gastonia, Shelby, Hickory, Mount Holly, NC, and Fort Mill, SC? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle and most importantly the Keith Hawthorne Advantage on all new vehicles and certain used vehicles. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3C63R3ML1JG146792

Stock: P1813

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020