Used 2016 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 107,755 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,388$7,573 Below Market
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Remote Start, Leather Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats, Driver Memory, Tow Package, Step Bars, CD with Aux Input, Bluetooth, Navigation System, 20in Fuel Alloy Wheels, Ranch Hand Front and Rear Bumpers, Dually Dual Rear Wheels. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2016 Ram 3500 Laramie Laramie Bright White Clearcoat Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRJL4GG117383
Stock: B9953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 69,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,999$3,144 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $39,475*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW If all you need is a truck that can haul anything you throw at it, the base Ram Tradesman might be right for you. Niceties such as automatic headlights, tow hooks and an audio system with a USB port come standard on even the most modestly equipped 3500. The Tradesman is the entry-level model and comes with black bumpers and grille, 18-inch (SRW) or 17-inch (DRW) steel wheels, automatic headlights, tow hooks, a limited-slip rear differential, a locking tailgate, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, an electronic vehicle information display, a tire-pressure monitor, a tilt-only steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. Vinyl upholstery and flooring are standard, but a cloth bench seat is a no-cost option. Power windows and locks (including the locking tailgate) are standard on the crew cab, while regular cabs have manual controls. Available for the Tradesman and geared toward commercial users is "Work Grade" heavy-duty vinyl upholstery. FEATURES 4WD Bluetooth Connection Dual Rear Wheels Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Parking Assist Privacy Glass
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3CJ0GG386599
Stock: 386599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 93,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,950$9,333 Below Market
Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - North Platte / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGLXGG180432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,179$3,975 Below Market
Cook Chevrolet - Craig / Colorado
crew cab4wdtradesman edition6.4l gas enginethis truck has all you need for work. Schedule your test drive todaty in Steamboat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3CJ0GG377501
Stock: 19544B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- 86,025 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$45,502
Toyota Of Denton - Denton / Texas
Backup Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, XM Radio, Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats, Navigation, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Cold Weather Group, Compass, Convenience Group, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Group, Illuminated entry, Keyless Enter-N-Go, LED Bed Lighting, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Sunroof, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 28K Laramie Longhorn, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, RamBox Cargo Management System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Traction control, Vendor Painted Cargo Box Tracking, Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Aluminum White Gold, Winter Front Grille Cover.2016 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Bright White Clearcoat 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 TurbodieselRecent Arrival!All prices plus tax, title, license, $150 dealer doc fee with approved credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3FL9GG137604
Stock: G137604T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 44,480 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,988
Performance Motors - Killeen / Texas
4x4 Diesel,17in Alloy wheels,Tow hooks,Steel bumper,Rear assist,Dual climate control,Rear air,Rear backup camera,Bluetooth,Am,fm,Cd,Aux,Usb,Steering mounted controls,Cruise,Tint,Tilt,Tachometer,Keyless entry,Child safety locks,Rear def,Full size spare,Power windows,Power locks,Power mirrors,Power seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGLXGG339479
Stock: 13916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-20-2018
- 87,874 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,300
Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT of Springfield - Springfield / Missouri
Recent Arrival! Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat is pleased to offer this. This Ram 3500 is well equipped and includes these key features and benefits, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Hands-Free, 4x4 / 4 Wheel Drive / AWD, 1-Yr. SIRIUSXM Radio Service, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Bright Chrome Front Bumper, Bright Chrome Rear Bumper, Bright Grille, Carpet Floor Covering, Chrome Appearance Group, Clearance Lamps, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Delay-off headlights, Electric Shift-On-The-Fly Transfer Case, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, I/P Mounted Auxiliary Switches, No Satellite Coverage HI/AK, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Popular Equipment Group, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 22A Tradesman, Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Snow Chief Group, Storage Tray, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Steel Chrome Clad. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS Bright White Clearcoat Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Corwin Dodge of Springfield is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 100 years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3GJ0GG112605
Stock: 3112605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 36,304 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,982
RAV Motors - Burnsville / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3GL0GG267429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$36,995$4,597 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this 3500 purchase. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Ram 3500 also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, AM/FM, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Tow Hooks. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGL1GG196048
Stock: GG196048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 104,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$31,885$4,345 Below Market
Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Blair / Nebraska
This Ram 3500 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" STEEL CHROME CLAD, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE SHIELD.*This Ram 3500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FA TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: Firestone Brand Tires, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required), No Satellite Coverage HI/AK, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Rear View Mirror w/Microphone, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Uconnect Access (subscription required) Via Mobile, Overhead Console, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required), No Satellite Coverage HI/AK, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display, PARKSENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Woodhouse Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Blair, 2171 U.S. 30, Blair, NE 68008.Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3GLXGG242859
Stock: D201216F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 15,180 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$54,888
Burritt Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Oswego / New York
Recent Arrival! One Owner, Clean AutoCheck.At Burritt Motors we have auction-to-you pricing on all our inventory. Please confirm availability because all our vehicles are selling quickly. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 51592 miles below market average!See the rest of our inventory at: BURRITTMOTORS.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Longhorn with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3KL8GG255150
Stock: W20538A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 62,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,995$1,564 Below Market
Bill Estes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Brownsburg / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Silver 2016 Ram 3500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel **Locally Owned and Serviced**, **Four Wheel Drive**, **Diesel Engine**, **Navigation Package**, **Bluetooth Hands Free Connectivity**, **Apple Carplay**, **U-Connect**, **Park Assist**, **Parking Sensors**, **Sunroof/Moonroof**, **Heated and Ventilated Front Seats**, **Bed Liner**, **Tow Package**.Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Monumental torque with diesel and automatic powertrain; high-quality interior; Mega Cab's roomy rear seat; quiet highway ride. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3JL2GG100613
Stock: GG100613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 14,074 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$59,997
Puyallup Mazda - Puyallup / Washington
Only 14,074 Miles! This Ram 3500 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC AISIN AS69RC HD -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, Transmission Oil Cooler, TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE SHIELD.*This Ram 3500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Aisin AS69RC HD, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, Storage Tray , TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD, SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Painted Aluminum, Matte Black Ram 3500 Badge, 4x4 Flat Black Badge, Body Color Door Handles, Bi-Function Black Projector Headlamp, Black Wheel Center Hub, Painted Front Bumper, Painted Rear Bumper, Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road, Black Premium Tail Lamp, Body Color Fender Flares, Body Color Grille w/Black Wave Insert, Delete Wheel Spats, Black MIC Exterior Mirrors, Power Fold Black Trailer Tow Mirror w/Memory, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV -inc: SIRIUSXM Traffic, 1-Yr, SIRIUSXM Traffic Service, HD Radio, 1-Yr, SIRIUSXM Travel Link Service, 1 Year Trial (Registration Required), GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield, POWER SUNROOF, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS W/MEMORY, MONOTONE PAINT -inc: body color fender flares, LED BED LIGHTING.*Stop By Today *Come see this vehicle as well as the rest of our HUGE inventory of other trucks and 4WD's at Puyallup Truck Country, or online at www.PUYALLUPTRUCKCOUNTRY.com today! You can also give one of our experienced sales representatives a call if you have any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3JL5GG216033
Stock: J20432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 65,211 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$44,900$3,519 Below Market
Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois
Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRJL8GG303668
Stock: GG303668-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-07-2020
- 63,683 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,893
Baytown Nissan - Baytown / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Baytown Nissan's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman with 63,542 miles. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat on Diesel Gray/Black Ram 3500 Tradesman could end up being the perfect match for you. More information about the 2016 Ram 3500: Ram 2500 models are intended for the most extreme personal-towing needs, while the 3500 models are aimed at heavy commercial use by ranchers or construction crews. With the diesel model's gains in fuel efficiency, as well as other maintenance-related improvements, running costs should be down versus these trucks' predecessors. Even compared to the other latest heavy-duty trucks, the Ram 2500 and 3500 HD models have some of the best-appointed, most luxurious and most attractive interiors, picking up much of the look and some of the high-line materials from the latest light-duty Ram trucks. This model sets itself apart with luxury options, excellent powertrain warranty, available Uconnect technology, tow ratings up to 30,000 pounds, Best-in-class features across multiple categories, and impressive powertrain offerings
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGL2GG172311
Stock: 175210A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,514 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$30,990$4,379 Below Market
Riley's Mazda - Dubuque / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRHL0GG254553
Stock: 254553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,990$937 Below Market
Albany Chrysler Center - Albany / Minnesota
One Owner Low Miles We Sold Brand New! 6.4L Hemi V8, Chrome Appearance Group, 5th Wheel Prep Package, Touch Screen Radio, Back-Up Camera, Trailer Brake Controller, Bluetooth, Skid Plates, Tow Hooks, Aux Mounted Dash Switches, CD Player, Wheel-Wheel Full Length Running Boards, Access Cover, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Chrome Wheels, New Tires, Block Heater, Rear Park Assist, System, Excellent Condition!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3GJ2GG346003
Stock: UT4447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 98,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$26,995$3,549 Below Market
Shawnee Mission Ford - Shawnee / Kansas
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Ram 3500 TradesmanLocated in Shawnee Mission, and also serving Olathe, Overland Park, Lenexa, Leavenworth, and the greater Kansas City area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3GJ5GG110591
Stock: G110591T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ram 3500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ram 3500
- 5(50%)
- 4(17%)
- 3(17%)
- 1(17%)
Related Ram 3500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Alexandria VA
- Used Ram Dakota Springfield IL
- Used Ram Dakota Hampton VA
- Used Ram Dakota Fort Worth TX
- Used Ram Dakota Bloomington IL
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Naples FL
- Used Ram Dakota Dayton OH
- Used Ram Promaster City Oklahoma City OK
- Used Ram Dakota Marietta GA
- Used Ram Dakota Long Island City NY
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS