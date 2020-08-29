Used 2013 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me
- 127,294 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This Loaded 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4WD Mega Cab 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Pickup Truck is proudly offered by Trust Auto If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Ram 3500 Laramie. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this Ram3500 Laramie, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ram 3500 Laramie is in a league of its own Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. This Ram 3500 Laramie is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2013 Ram 3500: The big Cummins diesel 6-cylinder that's available in 2500 and 3500 HD models is unlike anything else on the market--with the attitude and torque curve of a tractor-trailer engine. It, plus a number of other upgrades for 2013, give the heavy-duty Ram 3500 editions an astonishingly high maximum tow rating of 30,000 pounds. Ram 2500 models are intended for the most extreme personal-towing needs, while the 3500 models are aimed at heavy commercial use by ranchers or construction crews. With diesel models' 10-percent gain in fuel efficiency, as well as other maintenance-related improvements, running costs should be down versus these trucks' predecessors. Even compared to the other latest heavy-duty trucks, the Ram 2500 and 3500 HD models have some of the best-appointed, most luxurious and most attractive interiors, picking up much of the look and some of the high-line materials from the latest light-duty Ram trucks. Strengths of this model include the tow king, with ratings up to 30,000 pounds, choice of transmissions, luxurious new cabins, Unparalleled torque and pulling power of Cummins diesel, improved fuel economy, and available Uconnect touch-screen connectivity and infotainment *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRML9DG535994
Stock: P535994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 69,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE**POPULAR EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**COLD WEATHER PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.7 CUMMINS I6 DIESEL**CREW CAB SHORT BED**4X4**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**DIESEL EXHASUT BRAKE**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**6.7L Cummins Diesel, **Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, **Exhaust Brake, **Tow Package, Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bright Front Bumper, Bright Grille, Bright Rear Bumper, Carpet Floor Covering, Chrome Appearance Group, Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Cold Weather Group, Engine Block Heater, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front Armrest w/Cupholders, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Group, Power windows, Rear Folding Seat, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display, Remote Keyless Entry, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Trailer Brake Control, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Steel Chrome Clad, Winter Front Grille Cover. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2013 Ram 3500 Diesel Heavy Duty ST Crew Cab Short Bed 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3CL4DG571347
Stock: 31945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 72,773 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$48,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.7 CUMMINS I6 DIESEL**CREW CAB LONG BED**4X4**DUALLY**LEATHER**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**DIESEL EXHAUST BRAKE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**6.7L Cummins Diesel, **Dually, **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Exhaust Brake, **Spray On Bedliner, **Tow Package, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 6-Speed Automatic, 1 Year Trial (Registration Required), 1-Year SIRIUSXM Traffic Service, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Travel Link Service, 220 Amp Alternator, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps, Chrome Tubular Side Steps, Clearance Lamps, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Dual Rear Wheel Fender Flare Tracking, Dual Rear Wheels, Front dual zone A/C, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Keyless Enter-N-Go, Memory seat, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Radio: Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/Access/NAV, Rear Wheel Spats, Rear Window Defroster, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Single Disc Remote CD Player, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2013 Ram 3500 Diesel Heavy Duty Laramie Crew Cab Long Bed 4WD 4x4 Dually Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRJL6DG568889
Stock: 31479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 100,361 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$44,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
**RAM 3500 ONE TON**LARAMIE**4X4**LONG BED**6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**SUPER CLEAN**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Exhaust Brake, **Tow Package, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Cold Weather Group, Convenience Group, Engine Block Heater, Navigation System, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 2FH Laramie, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Winter Front Grille Cover. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4D Crew Cab Laramie 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3JL2DG597951
Stock: 31549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 86,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,788
Clark Knapp Honda - Pharr / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD Midnight Blue Pearlcoat Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 22831 miles below market average!Cars have been part of the Clark family since 1933 when we opened our first dealership. After building a strong reputation with our family owned and operated business, we have expanded our offerings to include trusted automakers like Honda. Now a 25-year Honda veteran, Clark Knapp Honda is proud to offer friendly service in a beautiful, modern building. This newer and larger facility is home to an express service lane, complimentary Wi-Fi, a kids entertainment zone, and an on-site full-service Allstate insurance agency. Our updated modern facility puts drivers and their families first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3KL0DG609304
Stock: PC1558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,712 miles
$33,891
Hendrick Chrysler Jeep FIAT - Fayetteville / North Carolina
Ram Certified, Extra Clean. Laramie trim. NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Tow Hitch, 2EH LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, CHROME TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, CONVENIENCE GROUP, UCONNECT 8.4AN.125-point inspection and reconditioning, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Car Rental Allowance, Lifetime Certified Warranty Upgrades Available, 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 3-Month introductory subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care CoverageKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESDUAL REAR WHEELS 17" x 6" aluminum wheels, 17" steel spare wheel, LT235/80R17E all-season BSW tires, 6,000 lb front axle w/hub extensions, box & rear fender clearance lamps, bright wheel skins, 14,000 lb GVWR, rear wheel spats (w/DF2 trans 300mm rear axle ring gear diameter) (w/DEG trans 11.50" dual wheel rear axle ring gear diameter), CHROME TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM stereo, &, 8.4" touch screen display, GPS antenna input, GPS navigation, HD Radio, media hub (SD/USB/aux input), rearview mirror w/microphone, remote SD card slot, roadside assistance & 911 calling, Uconnect Access Advantage, Uconnect Access via mobile, Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth, CONVENIENCE GROUP auto high beam headlamp control, rain sensitive windshield wipers, PARKSENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, 2EH LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine, 6-speed manual transPricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRJL1DG563311
Stock: N5049B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 132,222 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,999
Billion Auto Kia in Sioux City - Sioux City / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3FT9DG608677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,736 miles
$57,995
RPM Motors & Sales - Woodland / Washington
Check out all our inventory @ www.RPMMOTORSNW..comCheck out our Full Service and Vehicle customization shop @www.RPMNORTHWEST.comExtended Service Contracts Available !!We Finance Good Credit/ Bad Credit/ No Credit - ALL First Time Buyers Program Establish Your Credit!CALL/TEXT 360-648-5568 RPM Motors & Sales WHO WE ARE AS A DEALER AND FULL SERVICE CUSTOMIZATION CENTER:We are mechanics, racers, bikers, thrill-seekers, parents, NW natives, your neighbors. We want the best, and that is what we deliver. Decades of experience driving the same rigs we work on offers our customers a level of elite knowledge and care. Our crew of certified techs love doing top-end upgrades, our specially curated RPM Upgrade, and offering you solutions for common issues that come with owning any vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRKL0DG582978
Stock: 20-528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,670 miles6 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,944
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo-Diesel Engine Dual Rear Wheels Chrome Appearance Group Uconnect 5.0 Popular Equipment Group Chrome Tubular Side Steps 6-Speed Automatic Transmission (68Rfe) Trailer Brake Control Lt235/80R17E On-/Off-Road Owl Tires Parkview Rear Back-Up Camera Remote Keyless Entry 180-Amp Alternator Cab Clearance Lamps Bluetooth Connection Protection Group Transfer Case Skid Plate 17" X 6" Steel Wheels 2Fa Tradesman Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio 8' Pickup Box Black/Diesel Gray Interior; Cloth 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat Bright White Full Size Spare Tire This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 6 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRGLXDG616367
Stock: DG616367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 80,529 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$44,900
Luxury Sport Autos - Portland / Oregon
ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2013 Ram 3500 Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel Odometer is 28774 miles below market average!90 Days No Payments OAC On Approved Credit! We Accept Trade-In Vehicles, Credit Union Direct Lending, Extended Warranties Available for Peace of Mind, Consignment Vehicle Sales Program, We work with All Levels of Credit, Vehicles are Shown Inside our Indoor 21,000 Sqft Showroom. Call 503-567-1360 Today for Great Financing Rates! - This 2013 Ram 3500 4dr Laramie Limited DUALLY LOW 80,000 Miles All Options Loaded features a 6.7L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER TURBO 6cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright White with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Wood Trim, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Full Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Bedliner, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Locking Tailgate, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tow Hooks - Contact Sales Department at 503-567-1360 or joe@luxurysportautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRKLXDG612908
Stock: 5155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 98,321 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$39,276
Classic Chevrolet - Beaumont / Texas
**4X4**, **NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, **LEATHER**, **BLUETOOTH**, **ADAPTIVE CRUISE**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LIKE NEW**, **LOCALTRADE**, **LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE**, **NON SMOKER**, **REMOTE START**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**, **XTRA CLEAN**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **HEATED SEATS**, **CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, DUALLY, MEGA CAB. Odometer is 52435 miles below market average! Custom 1 Classic Chevrolet Cadillac Buick Gmc is pleased to offer this great 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie in Bright White Clearcoat with Black interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRML3DG616764
Stock: CU616764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 149,741 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$27,900
Southtown Motors - Pelham / Alabama
UCONNECT 5.0 -inc: AM/FM stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required), 5" touch screen display, GPS antenna input, overhead console, rearview mirror w/microphone, remote USB port (charge only), Uconnect Access (subscription required) via mobile, Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required), REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: cloth 40/20/40 split-bench seat, carpeted floor covering, front/rear floor mats, SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required), remote keyless entry, LT235/80R17E ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, FULL SIZE SPARE TIRE (STD), FLAME RED, DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: 17" x 6" argent steel wheels, 17" steel spare wheel, LT235/80R17E all-season BSW tires, 6,000 lb front axle w/hub extensions, box & rear fender clearance lamps, bright wheel skins, 14,000 lb GVWR (w/DF2 trans-inc: 300mm rear axle ring gear diameter) (w/DEG trans-inc: 11.50" dual wheel rear axle ring gear diameter), CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 18" x 8" chrome-clad steel wheels, bright front/rear bumpers, bright grille (w/WLA Dual Rear Wheels-inc: 17" x 6" steel wheels, bright wheel skins). This Ram 3500 has a powerful Diesel I6 6.7L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Welcome to Southtown Motors Pelham, AL.*PLEASE CALL US AT 205-409-3156 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. YOU CAN ALSO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT SOUTHTOWNMOTORS.COM FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS AND INFORMATION. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT 2841 PELHAM PARKWAY IN THE HEART OF PELHAM. WALK INS ARE WELCOME!!! WE HAVE SEVERAL DIFFERENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FROM OUR HIGH CREDIT SCORE PROGRAMS TO OUR GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM. PLEASE VISIT SOUTHTOWNMOTORS.COM AND CLICK "APPLY ONLINE" TO GET THE PROCESS STARTED. TO HELP YOU FEEL MORE COMFORTABLE WITH YOUR PURCHASE PLEASE ASK US ABOUT OUR WIDE VARIETY OF MAINTENANCE SERVICE AGREEMENTS WE HAVE TO OFFER. WE HAVE BEEN SERVING THE GREATER BIRMINGHAM AREA FOR OVER 30 YEARS AND TAKE PRIDE IN PROVIDING YOU WITH A POSITIVE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE. NO ONE WILL WORK HARDER THAN WE WILL TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. WE LOOK FORWARD TO YOU JOINING THE SOUTHTOWN MOTORS FAMILY!!!*This Ram 3500 Tradesman Has Everything You Want *2FA TRADESMAN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine, 6-speed auto trans, 3.42 axle ratio , CAB CLEARANCE LAMPS, BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT *w/DFP trans-inc: front armrest w/cupholders*, 8' PICKUP BOX (STD), 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (68RFE) -inc: tip start, storage tray, 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 180-amp alternator, 28-gallon fuel tank, diesel exhaust brake, 12,000 lb GVWR, selective catalytic reduction (urea), current generation engine controller, 3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO, 180-AMP ALTERNATOR, 17" X 6" STEEL WHEELS, Winch-type spare tire carrier, Vehicle info center, Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers, Uconnect 3.0 -inc: AM/FM stereo, Transmission oil cooler, Trailer tow wiring -inc: 4-pin connector, Tow hooks, Tip start ignition, Tinted windshield glass, Tinted glass windows, Tilt steering column.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RPGL3DG607109
Stock: 607109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,000
Kyner Auto Sales - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3CL8DG604527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,081 miles
$23,995
Tom's Trucks - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3AL0DG568514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,158 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,485
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3NL1DG605466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,190 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,950
Jason Lewis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sparta / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRHL8DG597686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,749 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,629
Canandaigua Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Canandaigua / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63R3EL3DG609082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,232 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$33,500
Alpine Buick GMC - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Recent Arrival! DUAL REAR WHEELS, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10766 miles below market average! Bright White Clearcoat 2013 Ram 3500 SLT Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel 4WD 6-Speed Automatic **90 Days to First Payment with Approved Credit. Alpine offers an unconventional experience with up front pricing, a non commissioned staff, no games, and a pain free auto shopping experience. Our focus is your satisfaction and making sure you walk out the door happy, with our without a vehicle. Only at Motor City, Only at Alpine! (719)636-3881 1313 Motor City Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C63RRLL8DG561536
Stock: 119927A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
