Used 2013 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me

This Loaded 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie 4WD Mega Cab 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Pickup Truck is proudly offered by Trust Auto If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Ram 3500 Laramie. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this Ram3500 Laramie, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ram 3500 Laramie is in a league of its own Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. This Ram 3500 Laramie is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2013 Ram 3500: The big Cummins diesel 6-cylinder that's available in 2500 and 3500 HD models is unlike anything else on the market--with the attitude and torque curve of a tractor-trailer engine. It, plus a number of other upgrades for 2013, give the heavy-duty Ram 3500 editions an astonishingly high maximum tow rating of 30,000 pounds. Ram 2500 models are intended for the most extreme personal-towing needs, while the 3500 models are aimed at heavy commercial use by ranchers or construction crews. With diesel models' 10-percent gain in fuel efficiency, as well as other maintenance-related improvements, running costs should be down versus these trucks' predecessors. Even compared to the other latest heavy-duty trucks, the Ram 2500 and 3500 HD models have some of the best-appointed, most luxurious and most attractive interiors, picking up much of the look and some of the high-line materials from the latest light-duty Ram trucks. Strengths of this model include the tow king, with ratings up to 30,000 pounds, choice of transmissions, luxurious new cabins, Unparalleled torque and pulling power of Cummins diesel, improved fuel economy, and available Uconnect touch-screen connectivity and infotainment

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3C63RRML9DG535994

Stock: P535994

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020