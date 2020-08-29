Used 2013 Ram 3500 for Sale Near Me

724 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 724 listings
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie in White
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Laramie

    127,294 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman in Yellow
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman

    69,878 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie in White
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Laramie

    72,773 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $48,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie in Gold
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Laramie

    100,361 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $44,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition

    86,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,788

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie in Silver
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Laramie

    97,712 miles

    $33,891

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition in Black
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition

    132,222 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition in Black
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition

    30,736 miles

    $57,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman

    108,670 miles
    6 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,944

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition in White
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition

    80,529 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,900

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie in White
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Laramie

    98,321 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,276

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman in Red
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman

    149,741 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,900

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,000

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman in White
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Tradesman

    139,081 miles

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition in Black
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn Edition

    54,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,485

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 SLT in Red
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 SLT

    189,190 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,950

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 Laramie in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 Laramie

    133,749 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,629

    Details
  • 2013 Ram 3500 SLT in White
    used

    2013 Ram 3500 SLT

    101,232 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $33,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ram 3500 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 724 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. Used 2013 Ram 3500

Consumer Reviews for the Ram 3500

Read recent reviews for the Ram 3500
Overall Consumer Rating
3.34 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 2
    (25%)
  • 1
    (25%)
2013 RAM 3500 a poor choice.
scott.hilpert@gmail.com,12/06/2015
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Purchased new from dealer, been in the shop overnight more than 30 days in less than 3 years and 40k miles of ownership. Very dissatisfied with the reliability of the RAM truck surrounding the fantastic Cummins engine. AISIN transmission has been repaired no less than 3 times. Problems with navigation, seating, electrical, ball joints, the list goes on and on. Also have had to deal with 5 recalls.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ram
3500
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Ram 3500 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings