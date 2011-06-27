2022 Ram 3500
MSRP range: $42,105 - $69,550
2022 Ram 3500 video
2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 First Look
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Ram 3500, but since the 2022 Ram 3500 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Last year's Detroit Auto Show release of the 2019 Ram 1500 "half-ton" pickup was a real eye-opener. We later bought one for the Edmunds long-term test fleet, and it has proven itself to be a new standard for its segment. This time it's the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 that have been fully redesigned, and our expectations are quite high. Could lightning possibly strike twice? Dan Edmunds, our director of vehicle testing, looks them over to find out.
FAQ
Is the Ram 3500 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 3500 both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram 3500. Learn more
Is the Ram 3500 reliable?
To determine whether the Ram 3500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 3500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 3500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ram 3500 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ram 3500 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 3500 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ram 3500?
The least-expensive 2022 Ram 3500 is the 2022 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,105.
Other versions include:
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $47,035
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $47,235
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $61,655
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $61,855
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $50,165
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $64,785
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $42,105
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $42,305
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $50,165
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $47,035
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $66,320
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $69,550
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $49,960
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $64,580
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $47,235
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $49,960
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $66,620
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $45,035
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $45,235
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $53,915
- Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $69,250
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $54,120
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $56,845
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $57,050
What are the different models of Ram 3500?
If you're interested in the Ram 3500, the next question is, which 3500 model is right for you? 3500 variants include Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of 3500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
