2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • User-friendly cab, distinctive sheetmetal.
  • Underpowered base V6, quad cab lacks rear seat room when compared to GM full-size trucks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The versatile Ram can handle everything from off-road bashing to towing an Airstream with ease, and still look good doing it.

Vehicle overview

The Dodge boys must have known they had a winner on their hands the second they unveiled their bold Ram Pickup in 1994. The risky love-it-or-hate-it styling turned nearly every head, and it takes two hands to count the number of look-alikes that have since debuted from other manufacturers.

The Ram Pickup comes in Regular, Club and Quad Cab half-, three-quarter- and one-ton configurations, and all are equipped with Magnum power, be it modest or mammoth. There's a practical-and-it-feels-that-way 3.9-liter V6 that makes 175 horsepower, and at the other extreme, heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 pickups can growl with an 8.0-liter V10, good for 310 horsepower (305 for California). Tucked in between for good measure is a 245-horse 5.9-liter V8 and a 5.2-liter V8 worth 230 horsepower. A macho 5.9-liter 24-valve inline-six turbodiesel is available if you like loads of torque (450 pound-feet), low-maintenance, and the overly loud purr of a diesel, plus have about an extra five grand to spend. We've heard that 2002 will bring an aluminum-block 3.7-liter V6 based on the popular Grand Cherokee 4.7-liter V8, and there's also talk of 5.7-liter and 6.1-liter V8s.

The Regular Cab has bench seating for three, while the Club Cab can cram three both front and rear, although access to the rear for storage and seating is difficult. With the Quad Cab, rear-access doors on either side of the cab make that easier, yet they're not separate full-size doors like on the new Dakota Quad Cab. Inside, the Ram Pickup is fully modernized, with ergonomics that match the utility of the rest of the truck. The controls are properly placed and completely functional.

Automatic transmission shifts are firm, but not harsh, and the column-mounted shifter operates easily. The manual transmissions are simple to shift and the gates are perfectly spaced. The half-ton's manual tranny is a five-speed with overdrive, while the three-quarter and one-ton reap the rewards of a much beefier transmission that has a granny-low first gear for getting going while hauling a heavy load. Although it's a bulky vehicle, the Ram Pickup is surprisingly agile and reasonably surefooted, but think twice before making any quick maneuvers. Ride and handling are so competent you almost forget you're in a full-size pickup, except if you're in an unloaded 3/4- or one-ton, in which case you'll be reminded over every bump in the road.

Yes, it's a full-size truck, but it does extremely well on trails and other off-road excursions. Dodge is well aware of the Ram's capabilities and this year introduces the Ram Off-Road 4x4. Regular and Quad Cab short-bed 1500 four-wheel drives can take advantage of this off-road package that includes heavier-duty equipment, such as a limited slip, a recalibrated suspension for extra ground clearance, all-terrain tires and steering gear designed for low speeds.

An all-new platform and redesign is likely for 2002, and Dodge is again hoping to build another talk of both the town and the competition.

2000 Highlights

The 1500 Club Cab models with the 8-foot bed box have been discontinued; also eliminated for 2000 are the 2500 Club Cabs. All Ram Pickups receive a new front suspension and steering system to improve ride quality and steering precision, and 2500s and 3500s have a revised rear suspension for a better ride when loaded. An off-road package is now available for the short-wheelbase four-wheel-drive 1500.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(25%)
3.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not a good truck
sniklefritz,03/23/2004
I will never spend that much money and time on another dodge car,truck or anything that says dodge,etc.I have replaced injectors 6 times and the factory kept sending bad ones to the shop I spent 2500.00 on a new transmission and the turbo has gone out again all of the little gadgets(seat handles,etc)have fallin off or broke and now I cant trade it cause I will be 6,000 dollars upside down.
A great truck PERIOD!!
DodgeBoyz,10/06/2002
I have always been a Ford guy,but when I went to buy a new Ford they would not deal,so I seen this Dodge in this dealership and checked it out.I bought it right on the spot,this is by far the best truck I have ever had,and I have owned 15 trucks.. Simply the best truck on the road,the 5.9 Cummins makes the whole package great..
Not your 12 valve diesel
glilley,11/07/2006
The 24 valve diesel is underpowered and prone to very costly repairs due to the fuel pump problems. I have had to replace 5 lift pumps and two injector pumps. At both times Dodge stated that this was fixed. Only after I did some aftermarket add ons did the dead pump syndrone stop. The truck needs several improvements to be reliable. Lift pump repacement, bigger fuel lines, etc. And why is it so loud with so little power?
Couldn't ask for better
Smokin Joe,03/28/2007
I have put over 170,000 miles on this truck since buying it in Sept '05. It's a true working man freind. I make my living hauling boats( loaded on a 53ft trailer) and this ol truck does an awesome job. Pulling power is good (I've just now decided to turn it up) and the fuel mileage is excellent. I went for a 4 wheel drive model because of towing (I run the 48 states plus all of Canada), it has excellant road manners in bad weather.
See all 4 reviews of the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500

Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Overview

The Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

Can't find a used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,915.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,532.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,351.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,975.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

