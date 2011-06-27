  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. Used 2018 Ram 3500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2018 Ram 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Diesel engine and automatic transmission yield monumental torque
  • Cabin offers excellent fit and finish
  • Ride is comfortable and quiet, especially for a large truck
  • Available load-leveling air suspension
  • Diesel engine delivers lower power with manual transmission
  • Manual-shift control is in a clumsy spot on column shifter
  • Six-cylinder diesel not as quick as V8-powered competitors
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Ram 3500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price
$46,500
Used 3500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which 3500 does Edmunds recommend?

With the Ram 3500's nearly limitless number of options and diversity of its buyers, it's difficult to recommend a single trim. The Tradesman is a modestly equipped work truck for those who want to keep purchasing costs low, while the top-trim Limited impresses with a luxuriously equipped cabin. If you want a nice balance between price and creature comforts, the Big Horn, which is sold as the Lone Star in Texas, is the way to go. It's not much more expensive than the SLT, and its added features are worth the extra cost.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you're looking to step up to the big leagues for towing and hauling, only a heavy-duty pickup truck will do. And as these trucks go, the 2018 Ram 3500 is one of the most capable you'll find. Like the Ram 2500, this heavy-duty powerhouse offers far greater capability than the full-size, light-duty Ram 1500. With the 3500, you're looking at a maximum towing capacity of more than 31,000 pounds and a max payload capacity of 7,390 pounds.

The 2018 Ram 3500 isn't the only heavy-duty truck on the market, of course. Both Chevrolet and Ford offer similarly stout rigs with more capability than you'll probably ever need. Among this group, the Ram stands out for its high-quality cabin and comfortable ride. The 3500's ride isn't quite as plush as that of its siblings — the rear coil springs that make those pickups so easy-riding have been replaced by typical leaf springs — but you can still equip it with an air suspension to smooth out some ruts and keep the truck level while towing.

2018 Ram 3500 models

Like many heavy-duty pickups, the 2018 Ram 3500 is available in multiple configurations. There are three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, two transmissions, and six trim levels: Tradesman, SLT, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn, and Limited. At one end of the spectrum is the Tradesman, a minimal-frills workhorse; at the other is the Limited, which widens the boundaries of big-truck luxury.

Cab styles include a two-door regular cab, a four-door crew cab, and a four-door jumbo crew cab called Mega Cab. The regular cab comes with an 8-foot bed only, while the crew cab has either the long bed or a short bed (6 feet 4 inches). The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the long-bed crew cab long but combines an even bigger cabin with the short bed.

Most 3500s come with a 5.7-liter V8 gasoline engine (383 horsepower, 400 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. There are two optional engines: a 6.4-liter V8 (410 hp, 429 lb-ft of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel six-cylinder. The latter makes 350 hp and 660 lb-ft when matched to a six-speed manual transmission. When paired with a six-speed automatic, those numbers are 370 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque. There's even a heavy-duty six-speed auto that churns out 385 hp and 930 lb-ft.

The 3500 is available with either rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive.
Tradesman and SLT trims are available with all three cabs, while the Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Limited versions can only be ordered with crew and Mega cabs.

The Tradesman is the most basic trim and comes with 18-inch steel wheels (17 inches on models with dual rear wheels), automatic headlights, black grille and bumpers, tow hooks, a locking tailgate, a limited-slip rear differential, air conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-only steering wheel, vinyl upholstery, a driver information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with an incorporated rearview camera display, and a six-speaker stereo with a USB port.

Power windows and locks, including the locking tailgate, are standard on crew-cab models, as are power-adjustable and heated mirrors. Regular cabs have manual controls and non-heated mirrors by default.

The SLT adds chrome exterior trim, chrome wheels, an integrated trailer brake controller, heated mirrors, a power-sliding rear window (manual on regular cabs), remote locking and unlocking, an overhead console, cloth upholstery, carpeted floors, full power accessories, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and a 5-inch touchscreen interface that displays the rearview camera image.

The Big Horn (Lone Star for shoppers in Texas) adds alloy wheels, chrome grille slats, foglights, a 115-volt power outlet, a power-adjustable driver's seat, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and a charge-only USB port.

The Laramie builds off the Big Horn/Lone Star and adds a standard 6.4-liter V8, alloy wheels for dual rear-wheel models, more chrome trim (including the bumpers), projector headlights, LED taillights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, and a six-way power front passenger seat with power lumbar adjustment. This trim also brings heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an upgraded driver information display, a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, HD radio, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Laramie Longhorn adds to the Laramie's substantial features list by including a chrome mesh grille, color-keyed bumpers, running boards, a spray-in bedliner, LED bed lights, remote ignition, a full center console, upgraded floor mats, upgraded leather upholstery, wood interior and steering wheel trim, power-adjustable pedals with memory settings, front bucket seats and a navigation system.

The Limited trim adds monotone paint, 20-inch wheels, additional chrome exterior trim, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, keyless entry and special black leather upholstery.
This choice also brings the RamBox cargo management system, which includes bedside storage compartments, an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs.

Many upper-trim features are available on lower trim levels as options. Other option highlights include a load-leveling suspension, tow mirrors, a cargo-view camera, fifth-wheel trailer preparation, off-road tires, a CD player and a sunroof.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a Ram 3500 SLT Crew Cab (6.7L inline-6 turbodiesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Ram 3500 has received some revisions, including this year's revised technology interface and increased torque output. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Ram 3500.

Driving

The Ram 3500 DRW (for dual rear wheels, or dually) diesel shines in braking and handling. We were a bit let down by the overboosted steering, and keep in mind you need to order the heavy-duty automatic to get the engine's highest torque rating.

Comfort

You can't expect a truck that can seemingly tow a house to drive like a crossover SUV. But the Ram is perhaps the smoothest-riding pickup in the heavy-duty segment, aided by comfy, supportive front seats. The cabin is supremely quiet as well.

Seat comfort

The front seats are well-padded and covered with grippy cloth, and they have some lateral support for cornering. The armrests have thick padding. The rear seats are not quite as plush, and the seatback is a bit upright. The middle seat is comfortable enough for short trips.

Ride comfort

The optional load-leveling rear air suspension is there for towing, not comfort. Although the ride isn't pillowy, it's still smoother than rivals. The rear can get bouncy over certain freeway sections, but it takes a big hit to upset this truck.

Noise & vibration

The diesel engine is impressively quiet at idle, with barely any diesel noise evident at highway speeds. The tires are virtually noiseless, even over coarse pavement, and there's minimal wind noise, even with wide side mirrors.

Interior

The Ram's interior has modern styling with user-friendly controls, including the superb Uconnect system. The cabin is open and airy and easy to see out of. It doesn't sit too high off the ground, even though it's a 3500. Ram needs to add a damped tailgate and some form of bumper step.

Ease of use

This interior is as good as it gets as far as trucks go. The touchscreen/infotainment system is easy to use; the climate control system has large knobs and buttons; and the audio system has knobs for volume and tuning. The steering wheel buttons will seem small if you're wearing gloves.

Getting in/getting out

It doesn't ride as high as you'd guess for a 3500. Perfectly placed grab handles plus the optional side steps help you get in, as do the large door openings. The rear doors open nearly 90 degrees, and there are grab handles. But it's a bit more of a hop to get into the rear than the front.

Roominess

Lots of headroom for cowboy hats, plus plenty of elbow space on the huge center armrest. The rear headroom isn't super-abundant and could be tight for the long-of-torso, but everyone else will be fine. There's plenty of legroom, plus excellent toe room under the front seat.

Visibility

The relatively narrow roof pillars make for easy outward viewing, plus all the side windows are nice and tall. The backup camera in the rearview mirror is tiny; thankfully, the image is displayed on the touchscreen on most trims. Rear parking sensors are optional.

Quality

The exterior gaps and paint quality are good. Inside, solid material and design choices give off a premium vibe. The quietness suggests there's no scrimping in unseen places.

Utility

The Ram 3500 is all about towing, hauling and bed capacity. Maximum capacities are impressive, and the Ram comes with either a short bed or a long bed.

Small-item storage

All four doors have generous pockets. Handy storage wells are hidden under the rear floor mats. The Ram gives you plenty of bins and pockets to supplement the dual gloveboxes.

Cargo space

The door pockets are narrow but long with two bottleholders each. The 3500 has a sliding front bin, a large armrest bin with USB, an auxiliary input, a 12-volt charger and an SD card slot.

Towing

The Ram 3500 offers a pretty unstoppable combination: The diesel engine, the heavy-duty-transmission and the 4.10 axle ratio can tow up to 31,210 pounds. At the time of testing, our truck with the 3.73 axle ratio could tow up to 23,260 pounds as equipped.

Hauling

The Ram 3500 with the diesel and the heavy-duty automatic transmission can haul up to 6,720 pounds (regular cab configuration).

Technology

The large, logically located virtual buttons, reasonably quick response times, and ample functionality for smartphone users make the Ram 3500's 8.4-inch touchscreen one of the best in almost any vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ram 3500.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better worker than ford or chevrolet
Fred,02/23/2019
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Owned for one year. Never a single problem. Competent family vehicle averaging plus 20mpg on highway without trailer. Very competent tdiesel tow vehicle. Max towed 19k and got 12 mpg at 60mph. Bought 4wd diesel Ram 3500 rollback tow truck 4 years ago +100k miles. Never a single problem with it either. Don’t see how Ram could make it better.
Diesel power diesel efficiency diesel mpg
Silvacummins,12/24/2019
Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
my cummins dually with equipment gets 26mpg I can drive from Midland TX tk twin wells road in jal NM and barely come off of full I can idle my truck for 3 days straight and still have enough fuel to get back to midland. Gm and Ford dont stack up my buddy's ford and gm are ways in shop
Ram did it right.
Ernest Ehrhart,06/24/2019
Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)
I look at GM, and Ford. Ram has nailed it. My 2018 ram has every option. Not a glitch any where. I pull a 42 foot fifth wheel. 17000 empty. Truck is a beast. I feel safe and very comfortable in this truck. My wife has never driven any of my trucks. Now it's a race to the driver seat. You can't go wrong with the Ram.
Silver Ghost
Hpfeiffer,09/16/2019
Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A)
Outstanding vehicle, trades up from a F250. Made a God choice. Overall, averaging 16 mpg. Want to purchase a 2019 model for the creacher concerts. Pull a 14500 lb 5th wheel, no problems even at highway speed.
See all 6 reviews of the 2018 Ram 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ram 3500 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 3500 models:

ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Alerts the driver to unseen objects front or rear. Crucial in a big truck like this with limited forward and rearward visibility.
ParkView Rear Back Up Camera
Displays an image directly behind the Ram 3500, either in the rearview camera or from the central touchscreen.
Cargo Camera
Ensures the safety of driver, passers-by and trailered load by displaying image of truck bed, including any fifth-wheel tow hitch assembly.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Ram 3500

Used 2018 Ram 3500 Overview

The Used 2018 Ram 3500 is offered in the following submodels: 3500 Crew Cab, 3500 Mega Cab, 3500 Regular Cab. Available styles include Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A), Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ram 3500?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ram 3500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ram 3500 Big Horn is priced between $44,989 and$44,990 with odometer readings between 99659 and125319 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ram 3500 Laramie is priced between $53,323 and$54,995 with odometer readings between 413 and58838 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn is priced between $55,900 and$63,998 with odometer readings between 27106 and57566 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ram 3500 Tradesman is priced between $46,500 and$46,500 with odometer readings between 2986 and2986 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ram 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ram 3500 for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2018 3500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,989 and mileage as low as 413 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ram 3500.

Can't find a used 2018 Ram 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram 3500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,426.

Find a used Ram for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,667.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram 3500 for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,065.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,006.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ram 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ram lease specials
Check out Ram 3500 lease specials

Related Used 2018 Ram 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles