Cab styles include a two-door regular cab, a four-door crew cab, and a four-door jumbo crew cab called Mega Cab. The regular cab comes with an 8-foot bed only, while the crew cab has either the long bed or a short bed (6 feet 4 inches). The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the long-bed crew cab long but combines an even bigger cabin with the short bed.

Most 3500s come with a 5.7-liter V8 gasoline engine (383 horsepower, 400 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. There are two optional engines: a 6.4-liter V8 (410 hp, 429 lb-ft of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel six-cylinder. The latter makes 350 hp and 660 lb-ft when matched to a six-speed manual transmission. When paired with a six-speed automatic, those numbers are 370 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque. There's even a heavy-duty six-speed auto that churns out 385 hp and 930 lb-ft.

The 3500 is available with either rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive.

Tradesman and SLT trims are available with all three cabs, while the Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Limited versions can only be ordered with crew and Mega cabs.

The Tradesman is the most basic trim and comes with 18-inch steel wheels (17 inches on models with dual rear wheels), automatic headlights, black grille and bumpers, tow hooks, a locking tailgate, a limited-slip rear differential, air conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-only steering wheel, vinyl upholstery, a driver information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with an incorporated rearview camera display, and a six-speaker stereo with a USB port.

Power windows and locks, including the locking tailgate, are standard on crew-cab models, as are power-adjustable and heated mirrors. Regular cabs have manual controls and non-heated mirrors by default.

The SLT adds chrome exterior trim, chrome wheels, an integrated trailer brake controller, heated mirrors, a power-sliding rear window (manual on regular cabs), remote locking and unlocking, an overhead console, cloth upholstery, carpeted floors, full power accessories, Bluetooth, satellite radio, and a 5-inch touchscreen interface that displays the rearview camera image.

The Big Horn (Lone Star for shoppers in Texas) adds alloy wheels, chrome grille slats, foglights, a 115-volt power outlet, a power-adjustable driver's seat, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and a charge-only USB port.

The Laramie builds off the Big Horn/Lone Star and adds a standard 6.4-liter V8, alloy wheels for dual rear-wheel models, more chrome trim (including the bumpers), projector headlights, LED taillights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, and a six-way power front passenger seat with power lumbar adjustment. This trim also brings heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, an upgraded driver information display, a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, HD radio, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Laramie Longhorn adds to the Laramie's substantial features list by including a chrome mesh grille, color-keyed bumpers, running boards, a spray-in bedliner, LED bed lights, remote ignition, a full center console, upgraded floor mats, upgraded leather upholstery, wood interior and steering wheel trim, power-adjustable pedals with memory settings, front bucket seats and a navigation system.

The Limited trim adds monotone paint, 20-inch wheels, additional chrome exterior trim, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, keyless entry and special black leather upholstery.

This choice also brings the RamBox cargo management system, which includes bedside storage compartments, an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs.

Many upper-trim features are available on lower trim levels as options. Other option highlights include a load-leveling suspension, tow mirrors, a cargo-view camera, fifth-wheel trailer preparation, off-road tires, a CD player and a sunroof.