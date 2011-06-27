  1. Home
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review

1996 Highlights

1996 Highlights

The Ram Pickup gets some mild mechanical changes, including electronically governed automatic transmissions and a torque increase for the optional 5.9L turbodiesel V8 to 440 pound-feet. CD controls are added to cassette audio systems and cast alloy wheels are standard with SLT and Sport trims. New color offerings are Light Kiwi Pearl and Spruce Pearl.

Most helpful consumer reviews

My toy
sawbones,03/30/2003
I think that I paid too much for the truck, but it has been a good performer and after I put taller rear ends in (3.54)< I began getting 20 miles per gallon. This is better than my wife gets with her Jeep GC Limited.
3500 Ram
Ahltech,06/18/2004
This truck has worked very well for me. I am a contractor so I use my truck every day. My mileage is about 11.00 with the V10 gas engine but its worth it when I am towing. I will definately buy another Dodge
Horse Hauler
Charlie123,07/10/2004
I pull multi-horse trailer when the truck rolls. I could not be more pleased with the power and fuel economy.It has never failed to start and run well. The secret is doing the maint. ON TIME. Keep the fuel filter changed ON TIME abd you will be happy.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Overview

The Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

