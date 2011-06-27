1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review
1996 Highlights
The Ram Pickup gets some mild mechanical changes, including electronically governed automatic transmissions and a torque increase for the optional 5.9L turbodiesel V8 to 440 pound-feet. CD controls are added to cassette audio systems and cast alloy wheels are standard with SLT and Sport trims. New color offerings are Light Kiwi Pearl and Spruce Pearl.
Most helpful consumer reviews
sawbones,03/30/2003
I think that I paid too much for the truck, but it has been a good performer and after I put taller rear ends in (3.54)< I began getting 20 miles per gallon. This is better than my wife gets with her Jeep GC Limited.
Ahltech,06/18/2004
This truck has worked very well for me. I am a contractor so I use my truck every day. My mileage is about 11.00 with the V10 gas engine but its worth it when I am towing. I will definately buy another Dodge
Charlie123,07/10/2004
I pull multi-horse trailer when the truck rolls. I could not be more pleased with the power and fuel economy.It has never failed to start and run well. The secret is doing the maint. ON TIME. Keep the fuel filter changed ON TIME abd you will be happy.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4000 rpm
