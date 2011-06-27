  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2014 Ram 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin
  • massive torque with diesel/automatic powertrain
  • roomy rear seat in Mega Cab
  • quiet highway ride.
  • Diesel's output is less with the manual transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Ram 3500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its top-notch interior, comfortable ride quality and impressive towing and hauling capabilities.

Vehicle overview

Full-size, heavy-duty trucks have long been the go-to vehicles for pulling the biggest trailers and hauling the heaviest loads to and from the work site. In recent years, they've also become vastly more civilized and comfortable for everyday driving. The 2014 Ram 3500 is a fine example of this trend. Not only is it a stout work truck, it's one of the most luxurious pickups around depending on how you equip it.

After a major overhaul last year, the 2014 Ram 3500 gets a couple of significant updates this year, chief among them a new 6.4-liter V8 engine. Rated at 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque, this new gasoline-fueled V8 is a lower-cost alternative for buyers who don't need the gargantuan torque of the pricey Cummins turbodiesel engine but still require more capability than the base 5.7-liter V8 offers. The other new item is a load-leveling rear suspension. This late-availability option for both single- and dual-rear-wheel trucks supplements the 3500's standard leaf spring rear suspension with an airbag system that helps level out the rear of the truck when there's a heavy trailer hitched to the back.

There are basically two alternatives to the Ram 3500 in the heavy-duty truck class: the 2014 Chevy Silverado 3500HD (and its twin, the GMC Sierra 3500HD) and the 2014 Ford F-350. Neither matches the Ram's stratospheric 30,000-pound tow rating with the Cummins diesel, but both are capable trucks that can pull massive trailers without breaking a sweat. Ultimately, where the 2014 Ram 3500 really sets itself apart is inside the cab: In addition to a functional layout, you'll find high-quality interior materials and an impressive array of creature comforts. If you're looking for a big truck that's useful on the job and still a great place to spend time on the weekend, the heavy-duty Ram is our top choice.

2014 Ram 3500 models

The 2014 Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickup is available in three cab styles: two-door regular, four-door Crew Cab and Mega Cab (a jumbo crew cab). The regular cabs come with a long bed only, while the Crew Cab has either a short or long cargo bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the Crew Cab long bed but pairs an even bigger cabin with the short bed. Buyers can choose between single-rear-wheel (SRW) and dual-rear-wheel (DRW) configurations for each body style.

The regular cab comes in Tradesman and SLT trims; the Crew Cab in Tradesman, SLT, Laramie and Laramie Longhorn; and the Mega Cab in SLT, Laramie and Laramie Longhorn only.

The Ram Tradesman is the bare-bones trim level that comes with black bumpers and grille, 18-inch steel wheels, a limited-slip rear differential, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, cruise control, an electronic vehicle information display, a tire-pressure monitor, a tilt steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with USB/iPod integration and an auxiliary audio jack. Vinyl upholstery and flooring are standard, but a cloth bench seat is a no-cost option. Power windows and door locks are standard on Crew Cab and Mega Cab models, while regular cabs have manual controls.

The SLT adds chrome exterior trim, chrome-clad wheels, an integrated trailer-brake controller, a sliding rear window, power/heated side mirrors, cloth upholstery, full power accessories, keyless entry, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch touchscreen audio interface and satellite radio. SLT Crew Cab and Mega Cab Rams are eligible to upgrade to the Big Horn package (sold as the Lone Star package in Texas). This includes 18-inch forged and polished alloy wheels, a chrome grille, foglights, brighter headlights and LED taillights, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls) and a 115-volt power outlet. Also optional are an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, satellite radio and Uconnect Access, a subscription-based smartphone app that provides Wi-Fi, voice-to-text messaging and emergency assistance. For an additional cost, you can also get a navigation system with enhanced voice control and HD radio.

Next up is the Laramie, which has all of the above as standard, except for the nav system and HD radio (which remain optional). Additional standard equipment includes polished alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, a six-way power passenger seat, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an upgraded 10-speaker audio system.

The Laramie Longhorn adds a spray-in bedliner, remote start, front bucket seats with a full console (instead of a bench seat), the navigation system, HD radio, power-adjustable pedals (with memory settings), heated rear seats and the navigation system. The optional Limited package adds color-keyed bumpers, automatic high-beam control, keyless ignition and entry, automatic windshield wipers and a wood-and-leather-trimmed steering wheel.

Many of the upper trims' features are available as options in lower ones. Other option highlights include the new rear air suspension (late availability), RamBox cargo management system (which includes bedside storage compartments, an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs), a cargo-view camera, fifth-wheel trailer preparation, a CD player and a sunroof.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Ram 3500 offers a new 6.4-liter V8 engine option, along with a new supplemental air suspension system for the rear suspension. The Tradesman takes over for last year's ST as the base trim level, and there are adjustments to standard and optional equipment.

Performance & mpg

All versions of the 2014 Ram 3500 are available with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. A 5.7-liter V8 engine with 383 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque is standard, and it's matched to a six-speed automatic transmission.

There are two optional engines for the 3500: a 6.4-liter V8 and a 6.7-liter turbocharged, diesel-fueled inline six-cylinder known as the Cummins. The gasoline 6.4-liter V8 produces 410 hp (370 hp on Mega Cabs) and 429 lb-ft of torque and is backed by a six-speed automatic. The Cummins turbodiesel engine comes in three different states of tune. Equipped with the available six-speed manual transmission, it produces 350 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. You can also get it with one of two different six-speed automatic transmissions: With the standard automatic, it makes 370 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque, while a heavy-duty Aisin automatic enables ratings of 385 hp and 850 lb-ft.

The Cummins comes with a big-rig-like exhaust brake, a useful feature that provides additional stability and braking power when towing very heavy loads.

Depending on body style and rear axle ratio, the Ram 3500 can tow up to 13,850 pounds with the 5.7-liter V8, 16,450 pounds with the 6.4-liter V8, 18,500 with the manual-equipped diesel and 30,000 with the diesel engine and heavy-duty automatic transmission. Properly equipped, the maximum payload for trucks with the 5.7-liter is 4,480 pounds, 7,320 pounds for the 6.4-liter engine and 6,720 pounds for the diesel.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2014 Ram 3500 includes antilock disc brakes, front and side curtain airbags, stability and traction control and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Optional items include adjustable pedals, rear parking sensors and two rear cameras: a standard rearview camera and a cargo-area camera aimed at the bed of the truck. When both cameras are equipped, the rearview camera displays in the rearview mirror, while the cargo camera displays in the truck's touchscreen display.

Driving

Even though the 2014 Ram 3500 is built to tackle the most demanding of pickup duties, it remains comfortably composed in most everyday driving situations. The steering is responsive and the truck tracks through turns in a confident manner. The ride is firm but not harsh, and well controlled over broken pavement.

On the highway, road and wind noise are nicely quelled, with only a muted diesel clatter at full throttle. The Cummins diesel engine is strong and provides plenty of power for towing and hauling heavy loads. We recommend either of the automatic transmissions, as the extra torque you get compared to the diesel with the manual gearbox makes a big difference in towing ability.

Interior

The 2014 Ram 3500 takes a page out of the Ram 1500's playbook by offering the best interior among all pickups. On the higher trim levels, soft-touch materials and tasteful stitching are abundant throughout the cabin, while the plush seats and metallic accents are almost too nice for work truck status. Interior storage is generous, with plenty of bins and pockets to supplement the dual gloveboxes.

The controls are within easy reach and user-friendly, especially in the upper trims (and any equipped with navigation) with the 8.4-inch touchscreen. With large, logically located virtual buttons, reasonably quick processing times and ample functionality for smartphone users, this is one of the best examples of this high-tech interface in any vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ram 3500.

5(20%)
4(0%)
3(20%)
2(20%)
1(40%)
2.4
5 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

DON'T GETTED RAMMED!
J.Chors,03/15/2019
Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Megacab diesel dually Laramie 4x4, the works. What a heap. EVERYTHING attached to that mighty Cummins motor is junk. I had $21,000 of repairs (3months of shop time) in the first year! Towed off the highway 6 times Only half of it was covered under warranty. Here's what was replaced or rebuilt: Transmission, rear end twice, AC compressor and condensor, sepentine pulleys and brackets, ECM, water pump, front brakes complete rebuild, rear calipers, front wheel hubs, u-joint, harmonic balancer, fan clutch and fan shroud. The worst part is this truck was a replacement for another Mega Cab i owned for 17 months before it caught fire and burned to the ground in a snowstorm ( along with the brand new 5th wheel toy hauler i was pulling). I'll never buy another RAM.
Please, don't buy a RAM Truck
T.A.W.,12/23/2017
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I hope this review saves someone else from wasting a lot of money and time on a RAM truck. A little history of my ownership experience: My use of a truck is not just driving on pavement. I spend a great deal of time on forest roads, this is not hardcore off road terrain. Bumpy, Muddy, and a bit of fun yes, but not “Off road” really. I pull trailers, the heaviest around 13,000 Lbs and lots of freeway driving. I have always owned trucks, my first vehicle was a mid-80’s Toyota pick-up, then a mid-90’s Toyota Tacoma, then a 2004 Toyota Tundra. In early 2013 I wanted a bigger truck and I also missed driving a manual transmission truck. The only automatic vehicle I have ever owned was the 2004 Tundra. I went all out and purchased a new 2012 RAM 2500 diesel Crew Cab. The 2012 was in the shop every month like clockwork. You could not drive this truck for more than half a day off pavement without the check engine light coming on, which was ironic since the mode of the truck was an “Outdoorsman”. After two years I had had enough and worked it out with the dealership to trade the truck in on a 2014 RAM 3500 diesel with a manual transmission. I was thinking that all RAMs could not be this bad or the company would be out of business. Well I was wrong. 2014 RAM 3500 Big Horn 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Crew Cap with a manual Transmission Review: The truck has power I’ll give it that, but only when it is not in the shop for something. The main issue was the exhaust system. In my option it is a very poor design that has various bandaid fixes, but should be redesigned and made functional. In the two years I owned this truck every part of the exhaust system was replaced at least once and many were replaced multiple times. One comment I get all the time was why not just install a “delete kit” and solve the problem. I’m sure this would have made the truck usable and improved the overall performance, but I feel you should not have to break Federal Law for a functional truck. The truck put me in limp home mode 2 times while more than 100 miles from home. If you are not familiar with this mode, the truck computer will give you a warning that in 150 miles your top speed will be 5mph. This is one of the most frustrating things, since it is not a failure of a key system that allows the engine to function, but rather an exhaust system failure Aside from the exhaust issues, there was a host of other issues: 1. The 3rd taillight leaked water in the cab twice. I finally gave-up on the dealer fixing this and fixed it myself with a little bit of caulking. It should be noted that this also occurred on my 2012 RAM. It is a very common problem with RAMs. Easy fix with caulking, but for the price you pay for this truck the cab should not leak. 2. The windshield wiper motor failed, casing the windshield wipers to no longer work. 3. The emergency brake light would not go out in cold weather, luckily the emergency brake would disengage. 4. Transmission started leaking a little around 30,000 miles 5. The cruise-control button started not working intermittently around 50,000 miles 6. The latch on the middle console stopped working and was locked in the closed position 7. Around 58,000 miles a bushing in the front end started to fail and would make a clunking sound every time you turned the wheel while driving or not. 8. The exterior body detail between the front and rear doors started to crack and peel. While the 2014 RAM was in the shop a little less than the 2012 RAM, both trucks were complete failures. If you are looking at purchasing a new truck please, don’t buy a RAM. Hopefully you will never know firsthand the pains and financial loss of owning one.
Buyer beware
wendymh,02/24/2015
Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
This truck has been back and forth to the shop since it was 3 days old. The motor uses oil has since about 4500 miles, radio is going out has been since the truck was maybe 2 months old, the side bar step on the drivers side is falling apart cruise control is out has an open recall that has not been done been in the shop twice since parts were made available, back window leaks water traction control out abs system works sometimes fender flares are falling off brake controller out has been for 3 months been replaced twice cooling unit light comes on has a lag in the motor tires are wore out have been since 12000 miles lag vibration motor sounds like its gonna blow
Safety really bad, do not get
Mike Gardner,10/14/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Really a great truck ? Right. But Have none of the problems as above. Have diesel Asin tranny 8 foot Bighorn. Will go into limp mode if low on Def but never have. Exhaust will have problems if you do not go 25 miles when regenerating. Shutting off when in regenerating will mean exhaust will carbon up and might not go back into regeneration again for quite a while. Taillight leaking in cab? Must be front but never have and fail to see how anyway. Would I buy again? No for the following reasons regarding saftety. I do not have HID headlights. Mine does not light up sharp corners. I have some sharp corners with trees. I have to stop and inch around. Completely blind in pitch dark. Easy head on. Lights do not adjust right or left. Truck like this should be electrical adjust for up and down with the loads this carries.Had to put on another set of driving lights pointing sideways. I get blinked. Signal in mirrors are worthless except from front. People in blind spot can not see them. Look at Ford for good ones and their lights. Pulling a 5th wheel is dangerous for all plus law suit. Should be in mirror like every body else (Ford). Headlights from Stone Age have been like this. Now brakes also from Stone Age. Go back to 1996 and read about lights and brakes. Still the same. If pulling a trailer with brakes granted you will not notice. They help stop the truck. Peddle goes 1/3 down and then you stand on it. Cured with $350 Hawk HD pads, wow! Bad low speed lag worse at 1,2,3 were you need it must with Aisn. Sucks! Gauges suitable for towing in 150 larime yuppy truck but not in 3500! What? All of this could kill you, your family or somebody else. Unforgivable
See all 5 reviews of the 2014 Ram 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ram 3500 features & specs

More about the 2014 Ram 3500

Used 2014 Ram 3500 Overview

The Used 2014 Ram 3500 is offered in the following submodels: 3500 Crew Cab, 3500 Mega Cab, 3500 Regular Cab. Available styles include Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ram 3500?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ram 3500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie is priced between $44,999 and$52,000 with odometer readings between 45071 and108238 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn is priced between $44,995 and$44,995 with odometer readings between 42839 and42839 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ram 3500 Tradesman is priced between $25,295 and$25,295 with odometer readings between 181000 and181000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Ram 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ram 3500 for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 3500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,295 and mileage as low as 42839 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ram 3500.

Can't find a used 2014 Ram 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram 3500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,431.

Find a used Ram for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,777.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram 3500 for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,180.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,497.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Ram 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

