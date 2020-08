Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale Near Me

101Budget Auto Sales - Coos Bay / Oregon

When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this model and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This 1 ton pickup features cruise control for long trips. With a diesel engine you will be pleased with the power, torque, and fuel efficiency gains. This Dodge Ram Pickup has dual wheels for expanded hauling options. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this unit. This Dodge Ram Pickup has a 6.7 liter Straight 6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this unit. This model has fog lights for all weather conditions. The Ram Pickup is equipped with front air bags. This 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Heated seats for those cold winter days are included in this vehicle. Quickly unlock this 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with keyless entry. A moon roof lets more light into this unit and makes the interior feel more spacious. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in the vehicle. The premium quality running boards make it easier to get in and out of this vehicle and give it a nice look too. This Dodge Ram Pickup has satellite radio capabilities. This Dodge Ram Pickup features steering wheel audio controls. This model features a tilt steering wheel. It is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. This vehicle shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: diversity, In-Dash CD: single disc, Premium brand: Infinity, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 7, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 13.9, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.26, Rear brake diameter: 13.9, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 1.18, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Center console trim: leather, Dash trim: simulated wood, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Steering wheel trim: leather, Adjustable pedals: power, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cuphol

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, 6ft Bed .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3D7MX49L59G554795

Stock: B6179

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 11-07-2019