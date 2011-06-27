  1. Home
2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine choices, huge payload and towing capacities, comfortable interior, many safety features.
  • Stunted standard bed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The latest maxi-brute to hit the streets and local construction yards. It's tough and mean, but also has a sensitive side. We're impressed.

Vehicle overview

Armed with new powertrains, massive tow and payload capacities, updated Ram styling and plenty of features, the all-new 2003 Dodge Ram heavy-duty pickups should be quite attractive to commercial users, as well as serious consumers.

Starting things off are two new engines. The first is 5.7-liter V8. Called "Hemi Magnum," it marks the return of Chrysler's legendary Hemi engine name after a 32-year absence in Chrysler production cars. This new V8 is standard in both Rams and features a hemispherical combustion chamber (hence the name Hemi). It makes 345 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque, more than GM's 6.0-liter V8. The other new motivator is a high-output Cummins turbo diesel. This 5.9-liter inline six puts out 305 hp and a towering 555 lb-ft of torque. The high-output Cummins is optional in the 2500 and 3500, as are last year's 8.0-liter gas V10 and regular Cummins turbo diesel. A variety of transmissions are available (including a new five-speed automatic), as is manually or electronically controlled 4WD. Four-wheel-drive trucks will have a live front axle, as opposed to the Ram 1500's independent front suspension.

Regular and four-door Quad Cab body styles are available. For the first time, a two-wheeled rear-axle 3500 is available, providing an intermediate step in payload capacity between the 2500 and 3500 dually. Thanks to an exceptionally stiff frame and a new rear axle, towing and hauling capacities are quite high. A Ram 3500 dually with the HO Cummins has a 12,000-pound max payload (GVWR) rating and 23,000-pound tow rating (GCWR).

Dodge says it created a new duty cycle aimed directly at commercial customers, testing the new Ram in conditions ranging from -40 to 130 degrees F and running the equivalent of 150,000 miles at 95 percent of their maximum towing and payload ratings. Safety is also enhanced with the new truck, thanks to features like side curtain airbags, power adjustable pedals and seatbelt pre-tensioners. ABS is standard.

For those who like trucks, these new heavies should serve as well, or perhaps even better, than the current offerings from Ford and Chevy. Look for the Ram 2500 and 3500 to be on dealer lots in the latter part of 2002.

2003 Highlights

Dodge redid its Ram 1500 full-size truck for 2002. For 2003, the heavies -- the 2500 and 3500 -- get their day in the sun. Along with the new Ram styling, these trucks receive more powerful engines, increased towing capacities, improved handling characteristics and additional safety equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

5(85%)
4(6%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
33 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

356000 miles
emory dwayne grant,09/10/2009
I have 356,000 miles. Pulled a trailer mostly about6000 lbs. A little over 100,000 miles injector pump went out and throttle positioning sensor. I have forgiven those breakdowns though because I have 360,000 miles with normal maintenance. Hope to get 500,000 miles. I have owned fords & Chevrolet trucks. I like the Dodge best. Good fuel mileage also.
Real World
Sir Al,11/29/2006
Driven 95,000 miles with only $300 in repairs (nic oil changes, maintenance,etc) This is the most reliable truck I have ever purchased. Previous non Dodge trucks were in rebuilt stage with this amount of mileage. I have done better than 22 mpg cruise control set with no heavy loads. Towing 10K GVW 5th wheel trailer have enough power in diesel engine that I have never felt like I needed more power, and I drive the Rocky Mountains.
real 5.7 gas 2003 3500 slt 4by4 dually quad cab hemi
john620,12/01/2012
dodge 2003 hemi 3500 came with a 4-45rfe transmission this transmission is in aspens mini vans 1500 and other cars and does not hold together in a 1ton truck.At 51 thou miles the 1st transmission failed the 2nd failed at 115 thou miles both with no more than heavy half ton loads only.The hemi motor has been very good so far great power smoth I can not say one bad thing about my 5.7 motor hemi I had some brake issues but nothing over the top they stop very well. the ride for a 1ton truck is good.The rear end of this truck has 373 or 410 gears but on mine has not been tested with heavy loads.the inside on slt is basic but good.dodge stopped this combo after 2003 in the 3500 hd I cant recommend
First diesel
Utahguy,06/29/2004
Mine has the HO 305/555 motor, and the 6 speed manual transmission. I bought it to tow a car hauler with a Jeep on it (around 6000 pounds). Towing is a dream, just put it in 6th gear and set the cruise control. Steep hills are not a problem, the engine has tons of power. My drivers side door had excessive wind noise and had to be adjusted, but other than that it has been problem free.
See all 33 reviews of the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
345 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 features & specs
More about the 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500

Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Overview

The Used 2003 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Diesel. Available styles include 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 5M).

