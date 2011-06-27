  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 3500
  4. Used 2011 Ram 3500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2011 Ram 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive torque rating with automatic transmission and revised engine
  • high-quality cabin
  • massive rear seat room in Mega Cab
  • quiet highway ride.
  • Fussy audio system controls (with navigation)
  • all-out towing performance with the early-version turbodiesel isn't as strong as its rivals..
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Ram 3500 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
List Price Estimate
$15,425 - $21,967
Used 3500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Ram 3500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its top-notch interior, comfortable ride quality and impressive towing and hauling capabilities.

Vehicle overview

The battle among Detroit's automakers for heavy-duty pickup supremacy is so fierce one might expect them to display tattoos on their fenders in a vehicular version of an Ultimate Fighting Championship promotion. All three contenders are brawny, rugged rigs that are capable of moving most anything from one place to another. The 2011 Ram 3500 has a few important features that keep it in the thick of the fight, although perhaps not enough to crush its formidable foes altogether.

Last year's complete redesign brought a much-improved cabin with an attractive design and high quality, making the Ram the segment leader in this area. The Ram's ride is firm but still comfortable enough, thanks to a relatively forgiving suspension, hydraulic cab-to-frame mounts and low levels of road and wind noise.

When one considers the Ram 3500's impressive work abilities, there's good reason they call these trucks "heavy duty." Properly equipped, maximum towing capacity is as high as 22,750 pounds (depending on body style and powertrain choice), while maximum payload capacity is equally astounding at 5,130 pounds. Providing the necessary muscle is the standard 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel, an inline-6 that cranks out 350 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Midway through the model year, Dodge will upgrade this engine to provide 800 lb-ft of torque on those models with an automatic transmission.

In a heavy-duty truck comparison test we conducted, the Ram 3500 finished behind its GMC Sierra 3500 (a twin to the 2011 Chevy Silverado 3500) and 2011 Ford F-350 rivals in terms of towing, mostly because of its comparative lack of power. However, that was before it got bumped up to 800 lb-ft of torque, so the result could be different today. Either way, the Ram has the advantage when it comes to bold styling and a spacious interior with uncommonly upscale trappings. All things considered, the 2011 Ram 3500 should easily satisfy anyone in need of a heavy-duty workhorse.

2011 Ram 3500 models

The 2011 Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickup is available in three cab styles: regular, Crew Cab and Mega Cab (a jumbo crew cab).

The regular cabs come with a long bed only, while the Crew Cab has either a short or long cargo bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the Crew Cab long bed but pairs an even bigger cabin with the short bed. The regular cab comes in ST or SLT trims; the Crew Cab in ST, SLT or Laramie trims; and the Mega Cab is SLT or Laramie only. With the exception of Crew Cab short beds, all Ram 3500s have a dual-rear-wheel axle.

The Ram ST is the bare-bones trim level that comes with 17-inch steel wheels, vinyl upholstery and flooring, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, an electronic vehicle information display, a tire-pressure monitor, a tilt steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. Power windows and door locks are standard on Crew Cab models, while regular cabs have manual controls.

The SLT adds chrome exterior trim, chrome-clad wheels, electronic trailer brake control, power folding/heated side mirrors, a sliding rear window, cloth upholstery, full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control and satellite radio. SLT Crew Cab and Mega Cab Rams are eligible to upgrade to the Big Horn package (sold as the Lone Star package in Texas). This includes a chrome grille, foglights, brighter quad headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a universal garage door opener.

There is also the Outdoorsman package for the SLT that adds a limited-slip rear differential, tow hooks, polished alloy wheels (with white-letter tires), two-tone paint, wheel flares, a body-color grille frame, foglights, remote starting, auto-dimming mirrors, an overhead console, a 115-volt power point, illuminated vanity mirrors, power driver (10-way) and passenger (six-way) seats (with power lumbar supports) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.

On the other end of the spectrum is the luxurious Laramie, which features polished alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a power driver seat with memory, power-adjustable pedals, auto-dimming mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, rear parking sensors, Bluetooth and an upgraded nine-speaker surround-sound audio system with digital music storage and iPod integration.

A spray-in bedliner is available across the board and many of the features found in the premium trims levels (such as Bluetooth) can be had on the lower trims. Additional luxuries available for the upper trims include a sunroof, remote start, power-adjustable pedals, front bucket seats, a navigation system, heated and ventilated front seats, satellite radio, an upgraded stereo and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Ram 3500 (it's no longer a "Dodge") gains a new "Outdoorsman" package and a number of standard features. Among the latter are an electronic brake controller (for all but the base ST trim) and an electronic display of vehicle information. Also, the navigation system has been updated and a spray-in bedliner is now optional. Midway through the model year, the 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine gains a power boost for a total of 800 pound-feet of torque.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Ram 3500 is available in either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive. Dual rear wheels are standard, but buyers may choose a single rear wheel as an option.

The only available engine is a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-6. With the standard six-speed manual, it produces 350 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. With the optional six-speed automatic, torque went to 800 lb-ft (midway through the model year). The Cummins comes with a big-rig-like exhaust brake, an unusual feature for a factory pickup that provides additional stability and braking power when towing very heavy loads. Properly equipped, the Ram 3500 can tow up to 14,050 pounds with the manual transmission and an enormous 22,750 with the automatic.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2011 Ram 3500 includes antilock disc brakes and side curtain airbags. Optional on the SLT and standard on the Laramie are power-adjustable pedals.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 3500 with a single-wheel rear axle came to a stop from 60 mph in 154 feet -- very long, but typical for this type of truck.

Driving

Even though the 2011 Ram 3500 was built to tackle the most demanding of pickup duties, it remains comfortably composed in most situations. The steering is responsive and the truck tracks through turns in a composed manner. Though not harsh, the Ram's ride isn't quite as compliant over the bumps as its Ford and GM competitors.

On the highway, road and wind noise are nicely quelled, with only a muted diesel clatter at full throttle. Compared to its diesel-powered heavy-duty rivals, however, the Ram with the less potent of its turbodiesel engines isn't quite as strong when accelerating on flat land or when trying to maintain speed on long uphill grades with a heavy trailer in tow.

Interior

The 2011 Ram 3500 takes a page out of the Ram 1500's playbook by offering the best interior among all pickups. On the higher trim levels, soft-touch materials and tasteful stitching are abundant throughout the cabin, while the plush seats and metallic accents in higher-trimmed Rams are almost too nice for work truck status. Interior storage is generous, with plenty of bins and pockets to supplement the dual gloveboxes. Should you opt for the Mega Cab, the 3500 has the largest back seat of any heavy duty pickup, making it a great choice as a family camper tow truck.

The controls are within easy reach and user-friendly, except for the audio system when paired with the optional navigation. In this configuration, the absence of hard buttons and knobs needlessly complicates some of the most basic functions. Fortunately, the steering-wheel-mounted controls help to alleviate this problem.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Ram 3500.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it!
mscmdurham,10/02/2012
We bought a 2011 used with about 40k miles on it already. I use it to pull my horse trailer and you can hardly even tell it is back there. I have loaded 2 full tons of haycubes in the bed and although it squated a little it handled it just fine. The only issue we have had with it so far is one day the key fob would not unlock the door. I made the mistake of using the manual key and everything went haywire. We had to disconnect the battery and let it reset. Also a couple of times while using the hands free device for the phone, even after the call was ended and the keys were out of the truck, the display stayed on. Again had to disconnect battery and reset. That happened 2 times.
See all 1 reviews of the 2011 Ram 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Diesel
350 hp @ 3000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Diesel
350 hp @ 3000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Diesel
350 hp @ 3000 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed manual
Diesel
350 hp @ 3000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Ram 3500 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Ram 3500

Used 2011 Ram 3500 Overview

The Used 2011 Ram 3500 is offered in the following submodels: 3500 Crew Cab, 3500 Mega Cab, 3500 Regular Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A), ST 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie Lnghrn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), and ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Ram 3500?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Ram 3500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Ram 3500 SLT is priced between $36,999 and$36,999 with odometer readings between 30185 and30185 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Ram 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Ram 3500 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 3500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,999 and mileage as low as 30185 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Ram 3500.

Can't find a used 2011 Ram 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram 3500 for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,197.

Find a used Ram for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,584.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram 3500 for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,923.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,588.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Ram 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ram lease specials
Check out Ram 3500 lease specials

Related Used 2011 Ram 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles