Vehicle overview

The battle among Detroit's automakers for heavy-duty pickup supremacy is so fierce one might expect them to display tattoos on their fenders in a vehicular version of an Ultimate Fighting Championship promotion. All three contenders are brawny, rugged rigs that are capable of moving most anything from one place to another. The 2011 Ram 3500 has a few important features that keep it in the thick of the fight, although perhaps not enough to crush its formidable foes altogether.

Last year's complete redesign brought a much-improved cabin with an attractive design and high quality, making the Ram the segment leader in this area. The Ram's ride is firm but still comfortable enough, thanks to a relatively forgiving suspension, hydraulic cab-to-frame mounts and low levels of road and wind noise.

When one considers the Ram 3500's impressive work abilities, there's good reason they call these trucks "heavy duty." Properly equipped, maximum towing capacity is as high as 22,750 pounds (depending on body style and powertrain choice), while maximum payload capacity is equally astounding at 5,130 pounds. Providing the necessary muscle is the standard 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel, an inline-6 that cranks out 350 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Midway through the model year, Dodge will upgrade this engine to provide 800 lb-ft of torque on those models with an automatic transmission.

In a heavy-duty truck comparison test we conducted, the Ram 3500 finished behind its GMC Sierra 3500 (a twin to the 2011 Chevy Silverado 3500) and 2011 Ford F-350 rivals in terms of towing, mostly because of its comparative lack of power. However, that was before it got bumped up to 800 lb-ft of torque, so the result could be different today. Either way, the Ram has the advantage when it comes to bold styling and a spacious interior with uncommonly upscale trappings. All things considered, the 2011 Ram 3500 should easily satisfy anyone in need of a heavy-duty workhorse.