Vehicle overview

News headlines for the domestic automakers were not particularly glowing in 2008 and '09. If it wasn't tanking sales of trucks and SUVs, it was, well, bankruptcy. But we're fairly confident that the redesigned 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 will be a bright spot. The truck has been fully redesigned for added comfort and quality, yet it keeps the tough-truck persona that its forebears were known for.

On the outside, you'll notice new exterior sheet metal that enhances the Ram's brawny, big-rig character while also tidying up the appearance. Unlike the tacked-on look of other dual-rear-wheel (dually) fenders, the new Ram 3500's rear quarters are seamless and integrated.

More significant changes can be found inside the cabin, as the interior has been updated with a sharper design and top-notch materials. This year also sees the replacement of the much-maligned Quad Cab with a much roomier Crew Cab version, which also can be ordered with a long bed. Comfort also sees marked improvements thanks to a retuned suspension and hydraulic cab-to-frame mounts.

But don't think for a second that the big bad Ram has gone soft. The Ram 3500 boasts a maximum towing capacity of 17,600 pounds, while payload tops out at 5,130 pounds when properly equipped. Making all of this heavy hauling possible is a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-6 that cranks out 350 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

Flexibility also adds to the 2010 Ram 3500's allure. Buyers can choose between regular cab, Crew Cab and Mega Cab body styles as well as two- or four-wheel-drive configurations. A short bed (6-foot 4-inches) or an 8-foot long bed is available on regular and Crew Cab models, while the Mega Cab is only offered with the short bed. It should be noted that the short bed models may limit some fifth-wheel trailering applications, though.

When compared to the few 3500-series heavy-duty trucks in this class, the 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 is practically in a dead heat against the Ford F-350 and Chevy Silverado 3500. But the Dodge has the advantage when it comes to bold styling and an uncommonly upscale interior. All things considered, the 2010 Ram 3500 should easily satisfy anyone in need of a heavy-duty workhorse.