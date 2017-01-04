2017 Ram 3500 Review
Pros & Cons
- Diesel engine and automatic transmission yield monumental torque
- Cabin offers excellent cabin fit and finish
- Ride is comfortable and quiet, especially for a large truck
- Diesel engine delivers lower power with manual transmission
- Manual shift control is in clumsy spot on gear column shifter
Which 3500 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.5 / 5
The 2017 Ram 3500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, class-leading ride comfort, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. If the baby brother 2500 can't meet your towing or hauling needs, the Ram 3500 is the workhorse that can deliver the additional muscle with equal refinement.
Like the 1500 and 2500, the Ram 3500 is available in several different configurations involving cabin, powertrain and box length choices, but it offers superior towing and hauling abilities.
There are few competitors in this segment, but none have one of the Ram's best features: an optional rear air suspension with automatic load-leveling that makes it easy to haul big cargo with confidence and comfort.
2017 Ram 3500 models
Like many heavy-duty pickups, the 2017 Ram 3500 is available in multiple configurations. There are three cab styles, two bed lengths, three engines, two transmissions, and six trim levels: Tradesman, SLT, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn, and Limited. At one end of the spectrum is the Tradesman, a minimal-frills workhorse. At the other, the Limited, which widens the boundaries of big-truck luxury.
Cab styles include a two-door regular cab, a four-door crew cab, and a four-door jumbo crew cab called Mega Cab. The regular cab comes with an 8-foot bed only, while the crew cab has either the long bed or a short bed (6 feet 4 inches). The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the crew-cab long bed but combines an even bigger cabin with the short bed.
Most 3500s come with a 5.7-liter V8 gasoline engine (383 horsepower, 400 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. A modified version of this engine runs on compressed natural gas and produces identical power figures to the gasoline version.
The 3500 is available with either rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive. There are two optional engines: A 6.4-liter V8 (410 hp, 429 lb-ft of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel six-cylinder. The latter makes 350 hp and 660 lb-ft when matched to a six-speed manual transmission. When paired with a six-speed automatic, those numbers are 370 hp and 800 lb-ft of torque. There's even a heavy-duty six-speed auto that churns out 385 hp and 900 pound-feet.
Tradesman and SLT trims are available with all three cabs, while the Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Limited versions can only be ordered with crew and Mega cabs.
The Tradesman is the most basic trim and comes with 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, black grille and bumpers, a locking tailgate, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-only steering wheel, and a six-speaker stereo with a USB port and an auxiliary audio input. Vinyl upholstery and flooring are standard, but a cloth bench seat is a no-cost option. Power windows and locks (including the locking tailgate) are standard on crew-cab models, as are power heated mirrors. Regular cabs have manual controls and non-heated mirrors by default. Available for the Tradesman and geared toward commercial users is Work Grade heavy-duty vinyl upholstery.
The SLT adds chrome exterior trim, 18-inch steel wheels, an integrated trailer brake controller, power heated mirrors, a power-sliding rear window (manual on regular cabs), keyless entry, an overhead console, cloth upholstery, carpeted floors, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch touchscreen interface and satellite radio.
The Big Horn (Lone Star for shoppers in Texas) adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a limited-slip rear differential, chrome grille slats, foglights, remote ignition, a 115-volt power outlet, a 10-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), premium cloth upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.
The Laramie builds off the Big Horn/Lone Star and adds a standard 6.4-liter V8, two-tone paint, more chrome trim (including the bumpers), projector headlights, LED taillights, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, a six-way power front passenger seat (with power lumbar adjustment), heated and ventilated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel and a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system. The limited-slip differential is dropped as standard equipment but is available as an option.
The Laramie Longhorn adds to the Laramie's substantial features list by including a chrome mesh grille, cream-colored bumpers, running boards, a spray-in bedliner, remote ignition, a full center console, upgraded leather upholstery, wood interior and steering wheel trim, power-adjustable pedals (with memory settings), heated rear seats, a navigation system and HD radio.
The Limited trim adds monotone paint, color-keyed bumpers, 20-inch wheels, additional chrome exterior trim, automatic high-beams, automatic wipers, the RamBox cargo management system (includes bedside storage compartments, an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs), keyless entry and ignition, and special black leather upholstery.
Many upper trim features are available on lower trim levels as options. Other option highlights include a load-leveling suspension, a cargo-view camera, fifth-wheel trailer preparation, off-road tires, a CD player and a sunroof.
Trim tested
Driving4.0
Comfort5.0
Interior4.5
Utility
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.5 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|5.0
|Interior
|4.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 3500 models:
- ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System
- Alerts the driver to unseen objects front or rear. Crucial in a big truck like this with limited forward and rearward visibility.
- ParkView Rear Backup Camera
- Equally important as sensors when reversing a large truck. But the image should show from central display, not from tiny side mirror inset.
- Cargo Camera
- Helps ensure safety of driver, surrounding passerby and trailered load by displaying image of truck bed, including any 5th-wheel tow hitch assembly.
