2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review
- Powerful engine lineup, huge payload and towing capacities, comfortable interior, compliant ride, available side-curtain airbags.
- Stunted standard bed, fewer body configurations than the competition.
List Price
$16,797
Edmunds' Expert Review
The heavy-duty Ram offers serious diesel power, stout suspensions and a well-built, functional interior -- all of which make it an impressive package for hard-core truck users.
2005 Highlights
Changes for the Ram 3500 include an even more powerful version of the Cummins turbodiesel engine, now rated at a whopping 610 lb-ft of torque, and the availability of a power sunroof and Sirius Satellite Radio on Quad Cabs.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ruzzeld,01/18/2013
We have a small farm and use the truck for basic transportation, recreation, long trips and hauling loads. For a big powerful truck it has great fuel economy (18-19 mpg pulling over 18,000 lbs and regularly over 22mpg empty - the BEST I ever got was 28mpg on a long trip)! Great resale value. Relatively comfortable, good visibility, dependable. I've put over 140,000 miles with only normal maintenance, replacing the serpentine belt, batteries and at around 120k mi, upper and lower ball joints.
Lane Dreher,02/08/2005
This 3500 series truck has the 325hp 600#torque diesel engine. It tows my 32'5th wheel with ease. Wife likes the power adjustable pedals and power adjust both front seats. It gets better mpg than my 2000 diesel did. More rear seat leg room is nice as is the quieter diesel engine.
Bear,06/06/2005
Best diesel on the market. I have not had any problems at all and it drives wonderfully. I have put nearly 30,000 miles on it and it is just starting to break in. Mine is single wheel rear end so it goes places that the duals cannot. Great Truck!!!
mike20,08/03/2006
Vehicle amazes me everytime I drive it. Unreal power on towing hill terrain. The Cummins motor is living up to every expectation. Recommending this truck to everyone. Good towing mirrors.
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
335 hp @ 5400 rpm
