Consumer Rating
(19)
2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, huge payload and towing capacities, comfortable interior, compliant ride, available side-curtain airbags.
  • Stunted standard bed, fewer body configurations than the competition.
Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The heavy-duty Ram offers serious diesel power, stout suspensions and a well-built, functional interior -- all of which make it an impressive package for hard-core truck users.

2005 Highlights

Changes for the Ram 3500 include an even more powerful version of the Cummins turbodiesel engine, now rated at a whopping 610 lb-ft of torque, and the availability of a power sunroof and Sirius Satellite Radio on Quad Cabs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

5(79%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I LOVE this truck!
ruzzeld,01/18/2013
We have a small farm and use the truck for basic transportation, recreation, long trips and hauling loads. For a big powerful truck it has great fuel economy (18-19 mpg pulling over 18,000 lbs and regularly over 22mpg empty - the BEST I ever got was 28mpg on a long trip)! Great resale value. Relatively comfortable, good visibility, dependable. I've put over 140,000 miles with only normal maintenance, replacing the serpentine belt, batteries and at around 120k mi, upper and lower ball joints.
Quad Cab 4dr Diesel Auto LB 2wd SRW
Lane Dreher,02/08/2005
This 3500 series truck has the 325hp 600#torque diesel engine. It tows my 32'5th wheel with ease. Wife likes the power adjustable pedals and power adjust both front seats. It gets better mpg than my 2000 diesel did. More rear seat leg room is nice as is the quieter diesel engine.
My Baby Girl
Bear,06/06/2005
Best diesel on the market. I have not had any problems at all and it drives wonderfully. I have put nearly 30,000 miles on it and it is just starting to break in. Mine is single wheel rear end so it goes places that the duals cannot. Great Truck!!!
Great Truck
mike20,08/03/2006
Vehicle amazes me everytime I drive it. Unreal power on towing hill terrain. The Cummins motor is living up to every expectation. Recommending this truck to everyone. Good towing mirrors.
See all 19 reviews of the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Gas
335 hp @ 5400 rpm
More about the 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500

Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Overview

The Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Diesel. Available styles include 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M), and 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB DRW (5.7L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT is priced between $16,797 and$16,797 with odometer readings between 239760 and239760 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Ram Pickup 3500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,797 and mileage as low as 239760 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

Can't find a used 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,205.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,850.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,263.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,282.

