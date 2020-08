Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale Near Me

Griffin Ford - Waukesha / Wisconsin

COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat *NEAR MILWAUKEE WI*, Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel, 4WD, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 7 Pin Wiring Harness, Badge, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Popular Equipment Group, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 2FG SLT, Trailer Tow Group. Why Griffin Ford? We are family owned and operated since 1960 and Southeastern Wisconsinâ s largest Ford dealership with over 500 New, Used and Budget vehicles in stock starting as low as $2,888. When you purchase a car or truck from Griffin Ford, you are more than just a customer, you become a part of our family. We will provide you with a vast selection of vehicles to choose from to fit your lifestyle needs and budget. Our Finance team, with over 75 years of combined experience and over 40 lending sources, will deliver you the best financing terms and warranty options available. And our trusted Service Department will drive with you for as long as you own your vehicle, ensuring your safety and peace of mind. Visit us today, we look forward to you joining the Griffin Ford Family!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 3D7MX48A08G185326

Stock: 74517A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020