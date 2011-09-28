Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale Near Me

Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas

All the power and performance you're seeking is yours for the taking in our 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 SXT Mega Cab 4X4 showcased in Mineral Gray Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 6.7 Liter Cummins Diesel 6 Cylinder offering 325hp while connected to a durable Automatic transmission for astonishing towing authority. This hard-working Ram 3500 with heavy-duty rear springs and high ground clearance can carry the big loads and tow all the equipment you need to get the job done. Ours comes with tube steps and custom black wheels to further enhance the beefy exterior. Inside the roomy SXT Mega Cab, you will be treated to comfortable cloth seats so the whole crew can ride in comfort, plus the enjoyment of an AM/FM stereo with CD. Dodge also provided extra touches like a huge sunroof, keyless entry, air conditioning, and power locks/windows. So pop in a DVD to the rear entertainment system and get ready for fantastic adventure! Dodge also has safety in mind when building this Ram 3500 SXT, so it has all of the equipment such as four-wheel ABS and Next Generation airbags for peace of mind during every trip. With muscular body lines, big wheels, and all the power you can handle, this truck is the one! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SXT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 3D7MX39A78G134463

