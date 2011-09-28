Used 2008 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale Near Me
179 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 132,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,950$2,485 Below Market
- 177,906 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,984$3,394 Below Market
- 134,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,889$2,031 Below Market
- 121,796 miles
$28,889$733 Below Market
- 190,648 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
- 107,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,990
- 290,946 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990
- 172,172 miles
$23,500$842 Below Market
- 139,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,000$799 Below Market
- 198,949 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,975
- 256,610 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,987
- 112,445 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,865
- 138,564 miles
$28,900
- 91,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,987
- 156,120 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,948
- 135,658 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$24,429
- 79,894 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,777
- 244,923 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,671
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.640 Reviews
Report abuse
norfla71,09/28/2011
I bought this truck in June, with 32,000 miles, to pull a 32' toy hauler 5er'. The only major issue so far is the DPF clogged at about 40,000. This is the second HD I've owned; the other was an 04' 5.9 2X4 automatic. Stock, the 6.7 has much more grunt and this driveline is superior in all respects. All the complaints about emissions, fuel economy and injection systems are common across the big 3. Don't harp on Dodge-Cummins builds these engines and Uncle Sam demands clean tailpipes. As for fuel economy; with mandated ULSD I bet you won't get mid 20's out of the 5.9 anymore, either; in fact, I don't remember getting above 20 in my 04'. Don't buy into driving harder to kill C.E.L.-lazy dealer.
Related Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ram Promaster City Lancaster PA
- Used Ram Promaster City Decatur GA
- Used Ram Promaster City Lansing MI
- Used Ram Dakota Worcester MA
- Used Ram Dakota Katy TX
- Used Ram Promaster City San Diego CA
- Used Ram Dakota Tempe AZ
- Used Ram Dakota Garden Grove CA
- Used Ram Dakota Providence RI
- Used Ram Dakota Peoria IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ram Dakota 2011 Rockville MD
- Used Ram 2500 2015 Silver Spring MD
- Used Ram Promaster City 2016 Norfolk VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon