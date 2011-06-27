Vehicle overview

Lots of people who drive pickup trucks don't really need them. Whether it's because they fancy themselves the next Kenny Chesney or relish the idea of helping friends move, we don't know. But they typically drive half-ton trucks. When it comes to driving a heavy-duty dually (dual rear wheels), only non-poseurs need apply. Piloting one of these massive brutes as your daily driver around suburbia (or worse yet, the city) makes about as much sense as using a Carnival Cruise ship as a fishing boat. However, for buyers who need a truck with immense capabilities, the 2009 Dodge Ram 3500 makes perfect sense.

Only three car companies make heavy-duty pickup trucks; the others are Ford with the F-350 and General Motors with its fraternal twins -- the Chevy Silverado 3500 and the GMC Sierra 3500. Among them, the Dodge Ram 3500 is the eldest statesman, as this generation goes back to 2003. Yet it is by no means outdated, thanks to an interior redesign a few years ago and the adoption of the latest 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-6 (which boasts 350 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque). For 2009, the turbodiesel is standard on the Ram 3500, giving the truck a lofty tow capacity of 16,350 pounds when properly equipped.

Apart from the short-bed Quad Cabs, all Ram 3500s also feature a dual-wheel rear axle and are available in two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive configurations, with the latter being controlled electronically on all but the lowest trim level. The 4WD 3500 has a solid front axle and recirculating-ball steering setup, while the 2WD model gets an independent front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering.

Pitted against the Ford F-350/450 Super Duty and Chevy Silverado 3500HD, the 2009 Dodge Ram 3500 makes a respectable case for itself. It boasts strong work capacities, the roomiest crew cab available and ruggedly handsome styling. However, bed capacity is one area where the Ram suffers. The standard bed is shorter than expected, while the Mega Cab's truncated bed could potentially limit fifth-wheel trailering applications. Other than that, the 2009 Ram 3500 should meet the needs of anyone looking for a heavy-duty hauler.