Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, jumbo-size Mega Cab provides limolike rear passenger space, compliant highway ride, many standard and optional features.
  • Some bed configurations aren't ideal, cramped rear seat in Quad Cab.
Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$11,116 - $17,100
Used Ram Pickup 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The heavy-duty Dodge Ram 3500's powerful engine choices and functional interior make it a solid choice for hard-core truck users.

Vehicle overview

Lots of people who drive pickup trucks don't really need them. Whether it's because they fancy themselves the next Kenny Chesney or relish the idea of helping friends move, we don't know. But they typically drive half-ton trucks. When it comes to driving a heavy-duty dually (dual rear wheels), only non-poseurs need apply. Piloting one of these massive brutes as your daily driver around suburbia (or worse yet, the city) makes about as much sense as using a Carnival Cruise ship as a fishing boat. However, for buyers who need a truck with immense capabilities, the 2009 Dodge Ram 3500 makes perfect sense.

Only three car companies make heavy-duty pickup trucks; the others are Ford with the F-350 and General Motors with its fraternal twins -- the Chevy Silverado 3500 and the GMC Sierra 3500. Among them, the Dodge Ram 3500 is the eldest statesman, as this generation goes back to 2003. Yet it is by no means outdated, thanks to an interior redesign a few years ago and the adoption of the latest 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-6 (which boasts 350 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque). For 2009, the turbodiesel is standard on the Ram 3500, giving the truck a lofty tow capacity of 16,350 pounds when properly equipped.

Apart from the short-bed Quad Cabs, all Ram 3500s also feature a dual-wheel rear axle and are available in two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive configurations, with the latter being controlled electronically on all but the lowest trim level. The 4WD 3500 has a solid front axle and recirculating-ball steering setup, while the 2WD model gets an independent front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering.

Pitted against the Ford F-350/450 Super Duty and Chevy Silverado 3500HD, the 2009 Dodge Ram 3500 makes a respectable case for itself. It boasts strong work capacities, the roomiest crew cab available and ruggedly handsome styling. However, bed capacity is one area where the Ram suffers. The standard bed is shorter than expected, while the Mega Cab's truncated bed could potentially limit fifth-wheel trailering applications. Other than that, the 2009 Ram 3500 should meet the needs of anyone looking for a heavy-duty hauler.

2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 models

The 2009 Dodge Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickup is available in three cab styles: regular, Quad Cab (crew cab) and Mega Cab (a jumbo crew cab). The regular cabs come with a long bed only, while the Quad Cab has either a short or long cargo bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the Quad Cab long bed but pairs an even bigger cabin with the short bed. The regular cab comes in ST or SLT trims; the Quad Cab in ST, SLT or Laramie trims; and the Mega Cab is SLT or Laramie only. With the exception of Quad Cab short beds, all Ram 3500s have a dual-rear-wheel axle.

The Ram ST is the bare-bones trim level, offering little more than 17-inch wheels, vinyl upholstery, 40/20/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning and a CD player. The SLT adds alloy wheels, cruise control, cloth upholstery, carpet, full power accessories and keyless entry. The SLT is equipped similarly but comes only with the Mega Cab. The luxurious Laramie gains dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a power driver seat, upgraded speakers and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

Options on the upper trims include a sunroof, remote start, power-adjustable pedals, front bucket seats, Bluetooth, a navigation system, satellite radio, an upgraded stereo and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2009 Highlights

For 2009 the Dodge Ram 3500 gets larger brakes and a couple of new standard features -- the Cummins turbodiesel engine and a limited-slip rear differential. Other changes include a remote-start option.

Performance & mpg

The Ram 3500 dually is available with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive and comes with a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-6 that produces 350 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. This big mill can be paired to a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The Cummins comes with a big-rig-like exhaust brake, an unusual feature for a factory pickup, that provides additional stability and braking power when towing very heavy loads. Properly equipped, the Ram 3500 can tow up to 16,350 pounds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, while side curtain airbags are optional. Optional on the SLT and standard on the Laramie are power-adjustable pedals.

No crash tests have been performed on the 2009 Dodge Ram 3500, but the lighter Ram 1500 earned five out of five stars in government crash tests for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. Frontal-offset collision testing performed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety similarly resulted in a top rating of "Good."

Driving

Although it's built to take on the most demanding tasks, the 2009 Dodge Ram 3500 is still a relatively comfortable truck. The steering is light and the Ram 3500's turning circle is smaller than that of other heavy-duty pickup trucks. Ride quality is also respectably supple and nearly as comfortable as that of most half-tons. And for serious hauling along with decent fuel mileage, the 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel is tough to beat.

Interior

The 2009 Ram 3500's cabin features white-faced gauges, simple twist-knob climate controls and a huge center armrest/bin. Although it is a straightforward, user-friendly design, materials quality trails that of GM's heavy-duty pickups. Ram crew cabs can seat up to six people, and the rear seats fold up to reveal a flat load floor for carrying large items inside. Unfortunately, rear seating in Quad Cabs is noticeably more cramped than in competitors' crew-cab trucks. The Mega Cab more than compensates by expanding legroom by nearly a foot and offering a comfy, reclining backseat. If carrying passengers in comfort is a priority equal to pickup utility, it's hard to do better than a Ram 3500 Mega Cab model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500.

5(64%)
4(22%)
3(7%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.4
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Work Truck on the Market
DJ,06/13/2009
I traded my 06 3500 which was loaded and had the Cummins 5.9L for the 09 3500 ST with the 6.7L. Both are 4WD DRW. The 09 has a 6 spd man tran and is a bare-bones work horse. It has much more power then the 5.9L did, and the manual tran helps manage the power band well. I tow both a large boat and large 5th wheel with ease. I am hoping for better fuel economy when the engine becomes broken-in, which occured about the 17K point with the 06. MPG increased about 25% at that point. If you need a truck to work for you take a serious look at the Dodge. I have owned 2 F350's and now on my 2nd Dodge 3500. Dodge wins hands down!
nice truck
bg,11/13/2009
Have had my new truck for 2.5 months and have 4800 miles on it. I use it for work and tow a 21 foot toy hauler loaded that weighs roughly 9000lbs total. Have 6 spd manual and it works particularly well since I drive over the high sierra mostly. Fuel mileage on my most recent long trip (3000 miles) averaged 10.5 for the duration. That was through Northern Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona. Worked great love the power. Yesterday hauled firewood with a 7000lb dump trailer in snow and decomposed granite. Use low range which shifted in beautifully and having the exhaust brake is a big plus. I enjoy driving the truk itself really like Uconnect and the general feel.
Great Vehicle for Tough Jobs
Serge,10/31/2008
This truck is crazy! I have not found a job it cannot do. The power on this truck beats anything out there including any Ford or GM. This truck is over engineered and I'm glad for it. I have no doubts it will last me 10 years.
former ford guy
rk,01/23/2010
I traded in a 2000 ford with the 7.3 diesel. It was chipped and had after market exaust, intake and after market 4r100 trans. This is my 2nd Dodge (had a 72 PW) So far I'm liking this truck, the ford was much faster from 0 to 60 but the 6.7 Cummins has better low end torque and pure pulling power. It handles a 14,600 pound 38 ft toy hauler very well(in the mountains of Oregon). The 6 speed manual allows me to keep it in the power band on hills without much effort. The milage is not great yet but I am hoping for improvment (14.5-16) empty and 10-12 pulling. The over all build quality isn't what the ford was, only time will tell if it all holds up.
See all 14 reviews of the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed manual
Diesel
350 hp @ 3013 rpm
See all Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 features & specs
More about the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500

Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Overview

The Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 3500 Mega Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Regular Cab, Ram Pickup 3500 Quad Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M), and ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M).

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 lease specials

